Chris Warren III signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Chris Warren III signed a contract with the Raiders after impressing them during a rookie minicamp tryout over the weekend.

The former University of Texas running back is the son of Chris Warren II, who played 11 NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl three times with the Seahawks. Warren II finished his NFL career with 7,696 yards.

Warren III, his agent, Scott Casterline, and Warren III’s father all tweeted photos of Warren III signing his contract.

Warren III initially announced his decision to transfer before academic issues prompted him to declare for the draft. He went undrafted after running a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

He averaged 5.6 yards per carry with 13 total touchdowns in three seasons for the Longhorns. UT moved him to tight end last season, and he insisted after turning pro that he was a running back.