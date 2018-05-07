Coby Fleener designated a Post-June 1 release by Saints

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints released veteran tight end Coby Fleener on Monday after two years with the team. The Saints designated Fleener as a post-June 1 release, according to the league’s transaction wire.

While that doesn’t change anything for Fleener – he’s still immediately eligible to sign with another team as a free agent – it does alter the salary cap ramifications for the Saints. The move saves New Orleans $3 million against the salary cap in 2018, but pushes $3.2 million of cap charge to 2019.

The Saints are one of 10 teams with less than $7 million in available cap space, per NFLPA records.

Fleener had 72 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns in 27 games for the Saints over the last two years.