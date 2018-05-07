Eagles make Joe Callahan’s signing official

Posted by Charean Williams on May 7, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
The Eagles made Joe Callahan‘s signing official, announcing a two-year deal. The move had been expected since last week.

The Packers waived Callahan last week.

Callahan was on the active roster for one game last season. He spent most of his two seasons in Green Bay on the practice squad.

He was an undrafted rookie from Wesley College.

The Eagles needed another arm with Carson Wentz still rehabbing from the the ACL and LCL he tore in his left knee in December. Philadelphia’s other quarterbacks are Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld, and the Eagles certainly don’t want to overtax Foles.

  3. This kid plays to win. Whatever it takes. Good signing. I wish the Packers had at least given him a chance last year, instead of wasting-our-time Hundley. The Hundley fiasco should’ve cost McCarthy his job. If McCarthy comes up short again, he’s likely a goner.

  5. I thought the kid was ok. He should have started a couple games last year instead of hundley but McCarthy was too stubborn to admit hundley wasn’t getting the job done

  10. GenXJ says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    big mike didn’t think of joe as a 1st rounder. kizer on the other hand…
    ___________

    Thank God you retyped this, I’d have hated to miss this witticism. You Rock!!!

  11. I wish the Packers had at least given him a chance last year, instead of wasting-our-time Hundley. The Hundley fiasco should’ve cost McCarthy his job. If McCarthy comes up short again, he’s likely a goner.
    =====

    The 2014 NFCC Game should have cost him his job.

    500+ yards to Kaepernick should have cost him his job.

    Bottom 1/3 defenses should have cost him his job.

    … somehow he has the world convinced he’s “highly successful”

  12. Can someone explain why Viking trolls find it necessary to post on a storyline that doesn’t involve the Vikings in any way, shape, or form?

    They like to pick fights, perhaps?

