J.J. Watt motivated to return to form after two injury-plagued seasons

Getty Images

J.J. Watt has played only eight games combined the past two seasons. He has only 1.5 sacks in those eight games.

Watt turned 29 in March.

If proving his doubters wrong isn’t enough motivation in his rehab, Watt has drawn inspiration watching his girlfriend rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Houston Dash soccer player Kealia Ohai is back on the field.

“She’s been a huge inspiration to me,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Not only seeing her rehab and seeing her go through everything and being able to get back on the field and play the game she loves, but also her helping me through mine. She was so incredible. For two months after my surgery with my knee, I couldn’t walk; I couldn’t stand up. I couldn’t do anything.

“She had to literally help me do everything from showering to eating to cleaning up. And she was there through every piece of it while she was still rehabbing herself. I think I couldn’t be more thankful to have someone who’s so special to me and willing to help me go through all that while she was still going through stuff of her own. I’m very lucky.”

The three-time defensive player of the year wouldn’t say where he is in his recovery from a tibial plateau fracture. According to Wilson, Watt has been running, lifting weights and getting back his range of motion. Watt is expected to return in time for training camp.

“I feel great,” Watt said. “I feel very good. I’m not going to put any percentages on it. Like I said earlier in the offseason, I could tell you I feel unbelievable. I could tell you I feel super [miserable]. You won’t know until I hit the field. Show up at training camp, watch how I play and you can decide for yourself how I look.”