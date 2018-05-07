Jets sign kicker Taylor Bertolet, waive Bryson Keeton

Getty Images

The Jets tried out four kickers last week. They signed Taylor Bertolet, who will compete with Cairo Santos and Nick Rose for the job.

The Jets waived cornerback Bryson Keeton in a corresponding move.

Bertolet spent time wit the Rams in 2016 and had a brief stop in Denver this spring. He has never kicked in a regular-season game.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet made 66 percent of his field-goal attempts in 52 games and had 186 touchbacks.

Keeton, a Montana State product, originally joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent following a tryout invite to the team’s rookie minicamp in 2016. He spent most of that first season on the team’s practice squad and then was waived with an injury designation last July before the Jets brought him back this offseason.

Keeton has played in one career game.