Malcolm Jenkins says sponsors have been reluctant to work with him over activism

Posted by Mike Florio on May 7, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins knows he should be making plenty of off-field money right now. He knows he isn’t because of his activism.

Jenkins told Louisa Thomas of The Athletic that some sponsors have chosen to not work with him due to his prominent stance on political issues. But Jenkins is fine with that.

“All of that was to be understood when I stepped into this realm,” Jenkins said, via SportsBusiness Daily. “To me, that’s worth it.”

Still, Jenkins realizes the extent of the sacrifice.

“I’m a Pro Bowl player, just won the Super Bowl,” Jenkins said. “I should be able to get almost any endorsement that I want, but oftentimes we get to the table and someone says, ‘We don’t want to use him, because of all the things that are going on, maybe at a later time when it’s died down.’ I’ve heard that a lot. But it’s to be understood.”

That doesn’t make it right, but right and wrong don’t matter in situations like this. Business is business, and if there’s any chance that an association with a protesting player will hurt the brand, the company will be inclined to shy away.

Permalink 56 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

56 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins says sponsors have been reluctant to work with him over activism

  3. Dude says he understands what’s up and someone else wants to pretend he’s crying about it.

    Malcolm ain’t the whiner on this one.

  4. I probably agree with him on a lot of things … but I just want to watch football. Protest on your own time.

  5. Why does it have to be right or wrong. There will be companies that have ownership that may disagree with his stance. That is their right to disagree and not offer him sponsorship as a result. Further any sponsor may feel that by using him to endorse a product may mean that they support his stance/agenda. Sponsors are looking for their product to sell not his and well what’s he known for.

    At least he gets it and stands up for his beliefs though which I and others should applaud. No pig socks, does speak about his cause/s and does it in a professional manner, or close to it.

  6. You have to be kidding me. “If there is any chance associating with a protesting player will hurt the brand the company will be inclined to shy away” You think? They pay the players to promote the brand not hurt it.
    I applaud Mr. Jenkins for accepting the consequences of his actions.

  7. Jenkins probably should have realized that might happen since probably about 50% of a company’s customers do not agree with the protests.

  9. Yea I know its crazy that the some people find it odd you want all these prisoners released when you wont be the one living next to them. It’s insane how much he plays victim. Insane.

  12. Although he’s done more than Kaep has, its still pathetic not to stand. Good for the sponsors. You make millions. Use your own money.

  13. Actions have consequences. People support equality. Players are choosing the wrong forum (National Anthem) to register their complaint with a local issue. Based on their for decision – companies don’t want to hurt their brands.

    If these players were pursuing activism in the community…. Helping build up communities…. Helping to build bridges between LEO and people… That would be well received..

  14. Regardless of which side of the fence you’re on with the anthem protest, we all must agree on one thing; the anthem protest participants failed miserably in taking the temperature of the room before they began their kneeling protests!

  15. I’m sorry, I live in New York on the border with Connecticut. I can’t remember the last time I saw a Pro Bowl safety on a commercial. QB, WR, occasionally Revis when he was deemed to be a Hall if Fame CB. But what’s so marketable about Jenkins? Stop with the activism and racial angle. You’re just not that interesting.

  17. How dare companies not pay lots of money to someone who might alienate their customer base and cause them to lose money! This is an outrage!

  19. “I’m a Pro Bowl player, just won the Super Bowl,” Jenkins said. “I should be able to get almost any endorsement that I want”

    That’s incorrect. Except for a handful of players (none of whom is a safety), no one in the NFL gets almost any endorsement they want.

    And the sponsors are wise to stay clear of him, lest they lose business because people don’t want to buy their products because they associated someone who doesn’t have respect for the national anthem.

  20. cdace13 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm
    I’m sorry, I live in New York on the border with Connecticut. I can’t remember the last time I saw a Pro Bowl safety on a commercial. QB, WR, occasionally Revis when he was deemed to be a Hall if Fame CB. But what’s so marketable about Jenkins? Stop with the activism and racial angle. You’re just not that interesting.

    ——————–

    And I’m a stones throw from Ridgefield on the NY side. I agree. The closest thing was the Osi Umenyiora commercial when that 5 hour energy drink first came out and the commercial looked like a college project.

  22. redlikethepig says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:46 pm
    I probably agree with him on a lot of things … but I just want to watch football. Protest on your own time.
    ——–

    Yes, because I’m sure you’re glued to your tv screen during the national anthem.

  24. It’s their money to spend as they see fit. Or until the Left gets government mandates that sponsors give protesting athlete’s money.

  26. He needs to file a collusion lawsuit against all Fortune 500 companies that won’t hire him for their commercials. Because they are obviously talking to each other and not deciding it on their own.

  27. If he is fine with it, then why was this article even written? Seems like a waste of everyone’s time.

  28. “That doesn’t make it right, but right and wrong don’t matter in situations like this. Business is business, and if there’s any chance that an association with a protesting player will hurt the brand, the company will be inclined to shy away.”

    So it is reasonable for companies to stay away from Jenkins because of his protesting but somehow it is unreasonable for the NFL to stay away from Kaep?

  29. If Jenkins was really “understood” the ramifications of his actions, he wouldn’t be discussing his lack of endorsements.

    His statement that he “should be able to get any endorsement he wants” ignored the fact that defensive backs rarely get many significant endorsements.

    It’s passive aggressive whining.

  33. Pro bowl is not much of an honor.
    All Pro is the individual award you want.
    Only ESPN makes a big deal out of pro bowl.
    ESPN sucks anyway.

  36. Good! Americans hate seeing our flag being disrespected. Hope he becomes toxic.

  38. Kap and Reid could touch base with some of those sponsors for you malcolm….they have some extra time. Owners won Malcolm, even though you think you did because they gave you some pocket change and donated to inequality causes that they were going to donate to anyway. Sometimes change starts with you…try that and then maybe something may get accomplished.

  39. niners816 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:59 pm
    Although he’s done more than Kaep has, its still pathetic not to stand. Good for the sponsors. You make millions. Use your own money.

    NOTE: Malcolm does stand… He just raises the ‘Black Power’ fist…

    Whats wrong with that picture?? That’s a different type of protest to me.. AND… I’m an Eagles fan.. I’m all for equality across the board (man, woman, black, white, yellow or even purple..) and want all the rights I can get and deserve, however, I’m not going to go out and do something that supports or points to White Supremacy!!!

    Go back to living in your gated community, and play the game you are being paid to play and stop protesting on the fans time, and dime!

  41. Why do people think they can do whatever they want, say whatever they want, alienate whoever they want and they will not face any backlash from it?

  43. That doesn’t make it right? Did you really say that, Florio? If I’m a stockholder in a company and associating with him will hurt the value of the company, its ABSOLUTELY right not to do business with him. The corporation has a fiduciary obligation to the stockholders, NOT to enrich Malcolm Jenkins. Geez, like you’ve never been in business before…

  44. Same people refusing to visit the White House because of Trump’s views now crying that consumers have the same right to exercise their own displeasure with anthem protesters by not buying products they promote.

    These protesters want it both ways. They are quick to find cameras and make themselves out to be the new Rosa Parks or MLK but they were willing to go to jail or worse for their protests. These modern protesters get mad if somebody criticizes them.

  45. This guy knows the rules just fine. He gets to say whatever he wants to and companies can work with him or chose not to use his clout to sell their brand. He’s an informed guy that’s willing to suffer the consequences. Good on him!

    However if I were in his situation in the NFL I would do it differently. During my playing years, which in the NFL is… not for long, I would smile a lot and keep my mouth shut about the activism. I would ask my agent what do I have to do or not do to maximize my endorsement income. Knowing that very, very few players play very long. What is it the average NFL players only stays in the league about 3.5 years. So if you make it 10 years you’re one of the few. Then after making every nickel possible during my playing years… then I would speak out and try to help whoever deserves it.

    MJ, Michael Jordan, did just that. During his playing years he said nothing except about how much he loved playing basketball and how much he loved his family. No one… has ever made as much endorsements money as MJ has. Even today MJ doesn’t talk about religion, politics or race. He just smiles real big as he’s endorsing huge paychecks.🤗

  46. @niners816 says:

    Although he’s done more than Kaep has, its still pathetic not to stand. Good for the sponsors. You make millions. Use your own money.
    ================================================================
    You worry about drug using, women abusing roster and we will worry about our players that are trying to make a difference.

  48. @gtodriver says:

    If Jenkins was really “understood” the ramifications of his actions, he wouldn’t be discussing his lack of endorsements.

    His statement that he “should be able to get any endorsement he wants” ignored the fact that defensive backs rarely get many significant endorsements.

    It’s passive aggressive whining.
    =========================================================
    It’s called answering a question truthfully.

  49. Never ever really heard his name or who he was. He acts like some really famous player??? Most companies want someone with some name that people know, not an unknown. I just remember him as someone who the Saints booted to the curb.

  50. People just will not get it………

    the protest were never about the flag……..

    The protest was about police brutality and a justice system that favors whites over minorities…..

    45 stole the story, made it about a flag, and people like lemmings just follow him…..

  51. I think it’s great as he should pay a price for disrupting his work place. WE don’t get to protest at work so neither should he. Liberals can’t seem to get their hands around that part of the issue as they keep saying they have free speech rights. Nope not at work. Social Justice Warriors think rules and laws don’t apply to them.

  52. Giving Super Bowl tickets to a convicted murderer might have had a little something to do with it, too.

    We can argue until we’re all blue in the face (and we have) about whether or not the protest is about the flag. It’s all about perception, and half the country feels that it is disrespectful to our military. Like you have the right to protest, they have the right to NOT work with you because of your protest.

  54. Andre Calli says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:07 am
    People just will not get it………

    the protest were never about the flag……..

    The protest was about police brutality and a justice system that favors whites over minorities…..

    45 stole the story, made it about a flag, and people like lemmings just follow him…..
    ———————————————

    Other people just can’t get is it doesn’t matter what people say it’s “about”.

    When you choose to make your protest during the anthem it is disrespectful. After that we don’t care what it’s about. You’ve already lost.

  56. I’m an Eagles fan but I don’t feel one bit sorry for Jenkins. Sponsors don’t have to sponsor you. It is their money and they can choose who represents their brand. Black males are murdered by other black males far more than any other race and until these players start protesting that violence then to me they’re just phonies. Cops protect black lives and that truth matters far more than PC myths!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!