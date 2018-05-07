Now the league’s highest-paid player, Matt Ryan wants a championship

Matt Ryan figures he has two goals — win as many Super Bowls as possible and earn as much as possible. He’s still waiting on the first Super Bowl title, but the Falcons quarterback is set for life after signing a five-year, $150 million contract that makes him the league’s highest-paid player.

“I’ve always felt like that your job as a player is to go earn every dollar,” Ryan said Monday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Have that mindset that every day you wake up: It’s about working as hard as you possibly can. I guess it’s more incentive for me moving forward for me to play my best football as I continue to mature in this league.”

Ryan, who turns 33 later this month, has posted a 95-63 regular-season record since the Falcons made him the third overall pick in 2008. The four-time Pro Bowler has taken the Falcons to the playoffs six times, winning the NFC title once and nearly Super Bowl LI.

“[Winning a Super Bowl] is important to me,” Ryan said. “I feel like I’m a part of this community and have been embraced by the community.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank called Ryan “an elite quarterback, leader and teammate.” Ryan allowed the Falcons to put the messy end of the Michael Vick era behind them.

But the Falcons still lack a Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to try and help this city and this organization win a championship,” Ryan said. “That’s been my mindset since I was drafted here in 2008. I’ve been working hard at it for 10 years, and I’m going to continue to work at as long as I play here.”

81 responses to “Now the league’s highest-paid player, Matt Ryan wants a championship

  3. So he didn’t want a championship until he was the highest paid? Well, when Rodgers beats him as highest paid in a few week, I guess Matty Ice wont want a championship. 3-28.

  4. I feel maybe winning a championship should be accomplished before being made the highest paid player.

  5. Going to be hard to win a championship when your team doesn’t have much money to put enough talent around you because you wanted every penny.

  11. “He had a championship… all he had to do was hand off a few more times and leave the field for the punt team.”

    Its easy to make that assumption but one of those handoffs could have been fumbled, the RB tackled in the backfield with a force fumble etc. We’ll never know because Atlanta did what they did and lost.

  13. He sure had a chance but he/they choked 28-3, that aint happening any time soon, but good for him on that contract lol..

  19. News Flash! Since when has the highest paid QB in the NFL won a Super Bowl? The two do NOT go together. In fact, post rookie deal, it seems to work the exact opposite. And Matt Ryan knows this. They think people are stupid-well actually he has seen and heard proof that the fans really are stupid when it comes to Super Bowls and QB pay! But not the fans posting on this article. They seem to get it. Refreshing!

  20. Like in Super Bowl 47, the 49’ers were “better on paper, offensively” than the Ravens.
    Like in Super Bowl 50, the Cam-rolina Panthers were “ditto” than the Broncos.
    Like in Super Bowl 51, the Hot-lanta Falcons were “ditto” than the Patriots.

    It’s so sad, but me-thinks “Matty Ice” (Matt Ryan) will never get to hoist that Lombardi.

  21. Whoa, whoa, hold up here. Let us all be enamored by aaron’s upcoming contract before we start talking about near future waste of money Qb’s.

  22. Arthur Blank should have took a page out of the Robert Kraft playbook and made “alternative” arrangements to pay Matt Ryan so he wouldn’t count so much against the cap.

  25. Being a Saints fan, we definitely have something to say about that. We all feel like you have to go through us first and Drew Brees is still his Daddy.

  26. He had his chance. Even the Browns wouldn’t have blown a lead that big. The Patriots should have never won, they just got lucky again.

  27. Average at best QB who pads his stats but doesn’t produce when it matters.

  28. Matt Ryan is nearing the end of his prime. You’d think after already making 100+ million, he would have taken less so ATL can build an actual team to go after a championship. Brady has been doing it forever.

  30. Over-rated.
    Falcons had their chance and blew it.
    Will never get another one.

  31. They better be up by 100 points because there is almost no lead safe witch Matty Choker under center.

  32. “Like anyone here would choose a SB win over $30 million a year.”
    __________________

    If the alternative was like $20 million per year and a considerably better shot at the Super Bowl I would “selflessly” agree to that.

  33. “Now he’s set for life after signing a 5 year, $150m contract.”

    Did we all forget about his $72m guaranteed rookie deal and his $100m second deal?

  34. Matt Ryan has bled the team. No chance they win a championship because there isn’t enough money for other players. Only truly elite QBs (Rodgers, Brady) can do that. Otherwise you need a big supporting cast.
    Enjoy your money and going 8-8/9-7 for the rest of your career.

  37. His team had the championship all wrapped up,until they choked it away. Now Ryan has eaten up most of the money and has to pray that he can justify taking it. Good luck with that….

  39. I remember when Seattle claimed they were the next dynasty too, though. LOL
    ——————-

    Seattle won a Super Bowl in Russell Wilson’s 2nd year in the league and having one of the youngest rosters in football. Most of that dynasty talk came from writers who logically assumed there was a good chance of more championships.

    Sure there were some bandwagon fans that got overly excited but they’re gone now and us old timers knew damn well how hard it was to get to the Super Bowl let alone Win It.

    Besides, I’m not sure how the Seahawks are related to this issue because like I said before the Seahawks actually won the Super Bowl. some would say Russell Wilson’s 20 million dollar contract is what’s keeping them from getting back… Atlanta has yet to do that and now Matt Ryan makes 30 million a year.

  41. Said every football player ever. While we’re at it – I want a Ferrari with a super model in the passenger seat. Doesn’t mean I’m gonna get it.

  42. Since he’s got 3/4 of one, all he needs for a championship is to lead in the first quarter!

  43. @whenwilliteverend says:

    They better be up by 100 points because there is almost no lead safe witch Matty Choker under center.
    ========================================================================
    He was really bad on defense too!

  45. He might as well have said now that he’s the highest paid player in the NFL he wants world peace, an end to hatred and bigotry, and food for all of the world’s hungry.

    Congrats – you get to wear the pageant sash “Highest Paid NFL Player.” Don’t tell me you want to win a Super Bowl – go work like it.

  46. $150 million dollars for one player???

    In other news, the Falcons have just announced that will only be able to field an “8-man football” team.

    .

  47. Since being drafted in 08 I can’t think of 1 QB who has had more offensive weapons than Matt Ryan. He has done nothing with them. It pains me to watch Matt Ryan waste Julio’s career. What a way to waste money…Ryan is only the third best QB in nfc South.

  48. Ugh why does the myth persist? Brady has earned more than any NFL player in history not named Peyton or Eli Manning. He has been compensated more than fairly over his career, yet people look at his current CAP HIT (not salary) and make up stories about him making half what other stars make.

  49. If Ryan wants a championship, he should take a seat on the bench and let another QB play. He won’t win one because he always comes up short in the biggest game.

  50. Great contract for the Ryan family, but not so much for the franchise.

    The Falcons have been to Super Bowls twice in my life. I don’t expect a 3rd trip any time soon ⏳

  52. Maybe Matt, his coach and the rest of his team needs to learn that the game is 60 minutes. Oh and throw his owner in there too. Maybe he should have saved the dancing and the sideline appearance until the end

  53. Has the highest paid player in the NFL ever won a Super Bowl? Serious question. I’d suspect that basketball being 5 on 5 would have the highest % of success from the highest paid players but that’s purely a guess. Anyone know?

  55. Doesn’t every highest paid player say that they want a championship after they raped their team’s bank account?

  56. wait, so before he didnt want to win a super bowl? now that he got paid he is motivated? mmmmmm ok

  57. Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

  58. Has the highest paid player in the NFL ever won a Super Bowl? Serious question. I’d suspect that basketball being 5 on 5 would have the highest % of success from the highest paid players but that’s purely a guess. Anyone know?
    =====

    Brett Favre WENT to the Super Bowl as the highest paid player on average (1997)

    I would guess the same is true of Elway in the 80s, but I’m not going to dig.

    .. different rules now though. If you don’t have a QB, you can’t even get to the Playoffs, let alone the Big Dance.

    Its cute that think these teams shouldn’t invest in the position though. Look at the bottom feeders, or even the middle of the road teams. Its clear why they aren’t winning.

  59. Dream on Ryan! The Falcons wasted that money. Usually when a QB gets a large contract like that their play drops off from the pressure to earn the money. He’ll have a bad year this year. Falcons have a lot of holes on defense. The Saints will win the NFC South, and the NFC Conference and the Super Bowl! Geaux Saints!

  60. I don’t begrudge players wanting to make as much as they can. They have short careers, which is 99.999% of the money most will make in their lives, and their bodies take an incredible amount of punishment.

    That being said, if you’re one of the top paid players in the league, don’t pretend that winning is your top priority.

  61. ajzinnecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

    ———-

    So you think that Matt Ryan is worth almost $2M per game (assuming he plays all 16 games)?

  63. Matt Ryan had his chance, good luck getting another one. I think Matt Ryan has always been a little over rated. What was Atlanta’s options though ? They could have signed Cousins, Keenum or drafted someone. None of those choices are better than Matt Ryan. They probably made the right decision but they over paid to have a top 10 guy.

  64. lewsblues says: “$150 million dollars for one player??? In other news, the Falcons have just announced that will only be able to field an “8-man football” team.”
    —————————

    The salary cap is $180m x 5 yrs = $900m. The still have another $750 MILLION to spend…

  65. watchem313552556 says: “As a Saints fan, I could not be more excited. Keep eating up that cap space.”
    ———————–

    It’s not like Drew Brees isn’t getting paid either…

  69. Every player wants a championship. Where is the correlation between want and reward? That’s like paying Ryan in cream-filled donuts to keep his glycemic index at zero. Also, by rewarding Ryan before the act, Arthur Blank singlehandedly removed causation as a factor. No causation and no correlation. These are not the Patriot way. Actually it’s quite simple, so how come nobody gets it?

  71. Now that he is the highest paid player in the league he just made it that much harder to field a decent team around him and win that Championship…. see how that works…

  72. nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:34 am
    ajzinnecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

    ———-

    So you think that Matt Ryan is worth almost $2M per game (assuming he plays all 16 games)?

    //////////////////////
    Gotta love these pat fans. If Brady’s wife was not the bread winner, Brady would demanding to be the highest paid QB out there. Wouldn’t blame him. Show me the money.

  73. Odds say Mattie Ice hoists a Lombardi before Mrs. Danica Patrick does. (waits for backlash from the Green Jesus Cult).

  74. Really? Then why take 25 percent of the cap? And doesn’t everyone who competes at a pro level want a championship? If not, are you playing just for the money?

  75. Really? Then why take 25 percent of the cap?
    ======

    Why do what every other team has to do?

    … I’ll go ahead and go with competitive market on that one.

    Think the Bengals would like to have Matt Ryan? The Vikings. The Dolphins?…. The Browns?

  76. flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:34 am
    ajzinnecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

    ———-

    So you think that Matt Ryan is worth almost $2M per game (assuming he plays all 16 games)?

    //////////////////////
    Gotta love these pat fans. If Brady’s wife was not the bread winner, Brady would demanding to be the highest paid QB out there. Wouldn’t blame him. Show me the money.

    —————-

    #1 Are you really comparing Matt Ryan to Tom Brady? Really?

    #2 Why wasn’t Brady demanding to be the highest paid player before he met his wife?

  77. nhpats says:

    May 8, 2018 at 10:34 am

    ajzinnecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

    ———-

    So you think that Matt Ryan is worth almost $2M per game (assuming he plays all 16 games)?

    ————-

    I do think he is worth it. Matt Ryan has been a solid QB his entire career and he is steady. He plays all games every year, and doesn’t get injured. Having consistency at the QB position is a luxury in the NFL, and Luxury you have to pay for. Knowing each and every Sunday your guy is going to suit up and give you the best chance to win. Having that as a fan is priceless and it’s something you pay a premium at. It’s something that many fans wish they had (Me being a Vikings fan I am one of them). It’ something you Patriots fans take for granted because Tom Brady has been your QB for so long don’t understand the longing other fan bases have to get a guy who can make plays and be a Franchise QB. It’s very rare where QB’s who are good, don’t want to get paid and are willing to take team friendly deals. Just because Tom Brady does it doesn’t mean others will. If you have a guy like this you have to hold on to them. If you don’t..than what next?

  78. nhpats says:

    May 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:34 am
    ajzinnecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

    ———-

    So you think that Matt Ryan is worth almost $2M per game (assuming he plays all 16 games)?

    //////////////////////
    Gotta love these pat fans. If Brady’s wife was not the bread winner, Brady would demanding to be the highest paid QB out there. Wouldn’t blame him. Show me the money.

    —————-

    #1 Are you really comparing Matt Ryan to Tom Brady? Really?

    #2 Why wasn’t Brady demanding to be the highest paid player before he met his wife?

    ——————-

    The QB market was not this out of control, back than.

  79. Michael E says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:33 pm
    He had his chance. Even the Browns wouldn’t have blown a lead that big. The Patriots should have never won, they just got lucky again.

    you haven’t seen some the blown leads the clowns have lost on. granted, they are not 25 point leads, but some of them were simply head scratching. please read up on facts before insert foot in mouth.

  80. nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:34 am
    ajzinnecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Lol. All these dumb comments. Matt Ryan is a fantastic QB, and deserves a good contract. The QB market is out of control right now, but Ryan is deserving. He plays every Sunday at a high level. Winning a Super Bowl is very hard to do even for very good teams. Just because his coaching staff made terrible decisions last time they were in the Superbowl, doesn’t mean Ryan doesn’t deserve to get Paid.

    ———-

    So you think that Matt Ryan is worth almost $2M per game (assuming he plays all 16 games)?

    //////////////////////
    Gotta love these pat fans. If Brady’s wife was not the bread winner, Brady would demanding to be the highest paid QB out there. Wouldn’t blame him. Show me the money.

    —————-

    #1 Are you really comparing Matt Ryan to Tom Brady? Really?

    #2 Why wasn’t Brady demanding to be the highest paid player before he met his wife

    ////////////////////////////////

    You pat fans sure are sensitive, where did I say I was comparing brady to Ryan? I was talkin about the money QBs are making, and that Brady being the 2nd best QB behind Rodgers would hold the pats ransom if his wife was not the bread winner. Back in 2006 when he met his wife QBs were not demanding the money they are now. Rodgers will cripple the pack because his wife or lack of wife brings nothing to the table.
    Oh no now I’ve upset the second most sensitive fan base, the packers.

Leave a Reply

