Packers sign six draft picks and two tryout players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
AP

The Packers announced the signing of six more 2018 draft picks on Monday, which leaves them with three more players to sign before their entire 11-player class is under contract.

All three of the wide receivers that the Packers drafted in April — fourth-rounder J'Mon Moore, fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown — were among the six signings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said after the draft that the team was looking for bigger targets and all three wideouts are at least 6’3″ tall.

Fifth-round guard Cole Madison, seventh-round defensive tackle James Looney and seventh-round linebacker Kendall Donnerson were the other picks to agree to deals. Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson join third-round linebacker Oren Burks as the remaining unsigned picks in Green Bay.

The Packers also announced that they have signed tight end Ryan Smith and linebacker Greer Martini after they tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

10 responses to “Packers sign six draft picks and two tryout players

  2. How good did drafting a RB in the 4th, 5th and 7th last year work out for green bay? They’re trying it again at WR this year and if just one of them turns out to be a stud the strategy will have paid off big time again. It’s hard to not like all three of them.

  3. The running backs GB drafted last year (Williams & Jones) are off the charts. They are the best on their own that have been in Green Bay in a long time. Now pair them together and GB has something they have not had in a real long time. It will be cool if Ty can get back to WR now as he really stepped up when needed. GO PACK GO!! Going to be a helluva year!

  4. either Monty or Allison will be the odd man out at reciever as they cant keep them all.

  5. I’ll bet the Vikings wish the budget cuts while building their new facility hadn’t scrapped plans for the body-stretching rack in the equipment room.

  7. ariani1985 says:

    May 8, 2018 at 10:48 am

    and nothing of value will be gained!!! NOTHING!!!

    ================================

    You seem angry about that!

  8. Arianus. The definition of comic relief.
    He’s so dumb he thinks a seven course meal is a burger and a six pack.
    He thinks the Mexican border pays rent.
    Funniest thing, he thinks he’s a troll, but he’s barely an eye roll.
    Keep ’em coming! Hilarious!

  10. billh1947 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:43 pm
    either Monty or Allison will be the odd man out at reciever as they cant keep them all.
    ______________________

    The young guys still have to make the team first, I think the kid with the bad airport joke is going to be out (Wilson), Monty will stay, because he has proven he can fill in at RB which allows a little more versatility in offense to create potential mismatches with packages seamlessly moving from 3WR 1RB to 4 WRs and in the hurry up.

