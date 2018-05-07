Packers sign six draft picks and two tryout players

AP

The Packers announced the signing of six more 2018 draft picks on Monday, which leaves them with three more players to sign before their entire 11-player class is under contract.

All three of the wide receivers that the Packers drafted in April — fourth-rounder J'Mon Moore, fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown — were among the six signings. Head coach Mike McCarthy said after the draft that the team was looking for bigger targets and all three wideouts are at least 6’3″ tall.

Fifth-round guard Cole Madison, seventh-round defensive tackle James Looney and seventh-round linebacker Kendall Donnerson were the other picks to agree to deals. Cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson join third-round linebacker Oren Burks as the remaining unsigned picks in Green Bay.

The Packers also announced that they have signed tight end Ryan Smith and linebacker Greer Martini after they tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp.