Panthers signing running back C.J. Anderson

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 7, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Panthers had a vacancy for a traditional running back after not finding one in the draft, so they found a 1,000-yard rusher.

A league source tells PFT that the Panthers have signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson.

Anderson was released by the Broncos, despite rushing for 1,007 yards last season. A number of teams were interested, but the Panthers might have had the greatest need.

In Carolina, he provides a solid complement to Christian McCaffrey, who has varied skills but may ot ever be an every-down back. Otherwise, they had Cameron Artis-Payne and Fozzy Whittaker, a thin group after they released Jonathan Stewart.

19 responses to “Panthers signing running back C.J. Anderson

  2. This is undoubtedly the best move the Panthers have made this off-season. He is very well suited to the Panthers style of play, and likely an upgrade over Johnathan Stewart from the last few years. Makes the decision to not draft a RB much less curious for sure.

  3. Christian McCaffrey was huge reach for the Panthers. I don’t think he has lived up to their expectations.

  8. I was hoping the Patriots would cut Mike Gilislee and the Panthers could pick him up. This is even better!

  9. “Makes the decision to not draft a RB much less curious for sure.”
    ___

    I think it wasn’t so much a decision, as opposed to guys on their board just being taken before they had the chance. Had Kerryon Johnson been available in the 2nd, i have a hard time imagining they would have passed on him

  13. Perfect fit for Carolina. I would still like to see them add someone younger to compete with Fozzy. Maybe someone undrafted or that was on another teams practice squad last year.

  14. Good signing. CJ is a tough back to bring down once he gets going and can make lateral movements in open space. Surprising agility and quickness for the way he’s built. Should make the week 1 match up with the Cowboys even better, I can’t wait until Opening Weekend.

  15. YES!! Finally the Panthers sign a player that’s not some no name! We let so many get by and picked up by our competition. Glad to see we were willing to get some already decent player not someone that we have to invest so much time building and playing that he will actually be good.

  16. This is a solid signing. I was sure the Dolphins would get him, but they got lucky and Kalen Ballage fell to them in the 4th round. The irony is if the Dolphins did sign him every AFC East Fan would say what a “has-been” and “too old”, etc. Fun times! Anyway, congrats to the Panthers. He still has plenty in the tank and will be a good handcuff for McCaffrey.

  17. doctorpancake says:
    May 7, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    according to patstroll4life, a rookie who catches 80 balls is a disappointment.

    For once, a pat’s fan is right. 80 catches, for 651 yds. An avg of 8.1 yds per catch. not that great. AK, 81 catches for 826 yds, 10.2 yds per catch. 1 more catch, yet 175 more yds. Pretty impressive. But wait, aren’t they RUNNING backs. I wonder how they compare there? CMC ran the ball 117 times, for 435 yds, at an avg of 3.7 . Again, not that great. AK, 120 carries for 728 yds, avg of 6.1 .
    So, according to the stats, AK is a MUCH better back than CMC, yet CMC was drafted 8th overall, and AK was not drafted until the 67th pick,. Any football fan, other than Panther homers, would say not only was CMC a reach, he’s not that far from a bust.

