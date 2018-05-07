Panthers signing running back C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

The Panthers had a vacancy for a traditional running back after not finding one in the draft, so they found a 1,000-yard rusher.

A league source tells PFT that the Panthers have signed veteran running back C.J. Anderson.

Anderson was released by the Broncos, despite rushing for 1,007 yards last season. A number of teams were interested, but the Panthers might have had the greatest need.

In Carolina, he provides a solid complement to Christian McCaffrey, who has varied skills but may ot ever be an every-down back. Otherwise, they had Cameron Artis-Payne and Fozzy Whittaker, a thin group after they released Jonathan Stewart.