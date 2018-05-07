Ravens sign two, cut two on Monday

Getty Images

The Ravens have done a little roster shuffling after their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Janarion Grant and defensive end Myles Humphrey.

Grant caught 99 passes while at Rutgers, but his best chance of making it with Baltimore may come in the return game. Grant returned five kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns during his college years and left Rutgers as the school’s all-time leader in kickoff return yards.

Humphrey had 13 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss at Shepherd last year.

The Ravens also announced that they waived linebacker Mason McKenrick and fullback Ricky Ortiz in corresponding moves. McKenrick signed as an undrafted free agent last week while Ortiz spent most of last season on the practice squad.