Report: Patriots working on “tweaking” Rob Gronkowski’s contract

Posted by Charean Williams on May 7, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Rob Gronkowski and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently met with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, with the tight end committing to a return for 2018.

Now, the Patriots are working on “tweaking” Gronkowski’s deal, according to Karen Gurgian of the Boston Herald.

Last May, New England added $5.5 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract for the 2017 season. The All-Pro ended up making $10.19 million.

It’s likely the Patriots will do something similar for him this year.

Gronkowski, 28, is scheduled to make $8 million in base salary this season. He has outplayed the eight-year, $54 million extension he signed with the Patriots in 2012.

26 responses to “Report: Patriots working on “tweaking” Rob Gronkowski’s contract

  2. I’m waiting for Pats fan to say he lives off his endorsements anyway, as if he will share his salary with all his fans after he is done…They really like how their players finances are aligned…

  3. I’m actually hoping it’s a 3-4 year extension to his current contract….. that would lock him up another 5-6 years

  5. He’d better make sure none of those new incentives are tied to him actually playing 16 games this season…

  6. He really should get a big raise and extension that will make him “want” to keep playing beyond 2018. He will be a huge loss to Pats, just like Brady or B.B. will be, when the time comes.

  7. Has he outplayed his contract though? He hasn’t played a full season since 2011. Don’t get me wrong, he’s been good. Lived up to his contract? Sure. Outplayed? Maybe not.

  10. I have no problem with him getting incentives. Personally, I think all players should be paid “cheap” base salaries with individual and team performance incentives raising them to a excessive amount. I include qbs in that. If players perform, they roll in the bucks, if not, they get league minimum.

  12. I’m a huge Rob Gronkowski fan, but with this year’s retirement talk, I’d really tell Rosenhaus, “we’ll extend him, pay him a bonus, whatever. But if he retires before the contract is over we are absolutely coming back at you for the prorated bonus.” He’s worth the money, but if he retires early he’s not earning it.

  14. hugeheavywoman says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:14 pm
    Bradys’s wife, Gizelle, pays for Gronk’s contract. Everything cool, bro! It’s the Patriot Way!

    *****
    Can’t imagine why this was downvoted. No doubt Giselle’s (sp) wealth has kept TB12’s contract south of 20m, now 30m/year. If that doesn’t mean Hightower and Gronk and White get a few more pennies, than simple arithmetic is all lies.

  16. Now there will be two great pro players in Boston with issues. One is as dumb as a bag of rocks, and the other goes around licking players.

  17. Gronk acts like a tweaker in his off time but plays like a beast when he is on the field. I’m not a Patriot fan but clearly, anyone who is has to be happy GRONK will play this year and maybe beyond.

  18. jimmylikesthat says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:39 pm
    This is probably routine business but since it’s the Pats it is click bait and an invitation to bash the Patriots
    ————————————
    Just like you said.

  19. Edelman,Brady,Mason,David Andrews,Trey Flowers,Marcus Cannon have outplayed their contracts also–unless there is an extension involved why does Gronk get the money??

  20. cmonitsfunny says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    No, he hasn’t. He was injured a lot in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

    He’s more than fairly compensated. Going into the next 2 years he was set to make 17 million.

  22. mikeypanic says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:55 pm
    what kind of idiot signs an 8 year contract

    13 22
    —————————————————————————————

    The kind of “idiot” who put all his salary in the bank since he entered the league – which means he has a minimum of $36 million pretax (probably $25 million after tax) in the bank before counting any investment earnings and unspent endorsement monies with another (at least) $17 million showing up over the next 2 years – pretty good for a 28 year old.

    It’s also reasonable to assume that as a 2nd round pick, he did not expect to be a 2 time Super Bowl champion, 5x First Team All Pro, 5x Pro Bowler, and the NFL Comeback player of the year – all in his first 6 years.

  23. Gronk has been paid as one of the top TE’s in the league over the last 5 years. It’s not the Pats fault that top receiver pay has gone through the roof. The Pats should get credit for adding additional incentives to his contract last season, and it sounds like they are looking to do the same this season.

    As for signing him to a long term extension, I wouldn’t. When you start talking about retirement, it usually means you have one foot out the door. If I were in charge I’d let him play out his contract (which I think ends after the 2019 season) and let him go to FA as a 31 year old. Either that or trade him AFTER this season.

  24. “The Pats NEVER pay their best players. ”

    Actually they do. All the time. What people like you with zero understanding of the cap and economics don’t understand is they don’t overpay them.

    Belichick was I believe an economics major. He has the cap laid out with each position having a slotted value. He will only very rarely pay a single dime over that slotted value. Teams that don’t understand this and heavily overpay even a few players usually suffer from lack of depth.

    Its also why Belichick almost always allows players to test the free agent market. If they get more than he’ll pay they’re welcome to go to whatever team will pay them what they want. About half those FAs come back and re-sign with the Pats, either because the market won’t pay them more than the Pats, or just marginally so and they’d rather keep playing for a winner than make a few more dollars playing for a bottom feeder.

    And given Belichick’s cap model has worked better than those of the 31 other teams over the last 17 years, you’re more than welcome to keep laughing at it. Pats players have more rings collectively between them in that time period than any 3 other teams put together. Pats fans have enjoyed more Super Bowl appearances and victories than any other team in that time frame.

  25. harrisonhits2 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:44 pm
    Mic drop

  26. Nice choice of words. Patriots are tweaking while Gronkowski is tweeking.

