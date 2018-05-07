Reuben Foster’s ex-girlfriend says he threw her dog across a room

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT
More details have emerged about the domestic violence complaint against 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, including a previously unreported allegation that he threw his ex-girlfriend’s dog across a room.

Although Foster, who is charged with three felonies, is not facing any type of animal cruelty charges, the Sacramento Bee reports that Foster’s ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, told police he threw her dog across a room during an argument. The dog was not injured.

Ennis told police that Foster hit her 10 times and smashed her phone as she was calling 911. Police charged him with a felony domestic violence charge, a felony charge of attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and a felony charge for possessing an assault weapon. Ennis later said through her attorney that she made up the story about him hitting her because she was angry at him.

However, prosecutors did not drop the charges after Ennis recanted, and there are other witnesses, including a driver Ennis flagged down who allowed Ennis to use her phone to call 911, and a friend Ennis called from that driver’s phone. Police also say that Foster admitted he broke phones belonging to Ennis on two separate occasions.

And even if Foster can’t be convicted of the domestic violence charge because Ennis recanted her claim, when police responded to the scene they found a Sig Sauer short-barreled rifle on the floor of the bathroom with a loaded 30-round magazine and a round in the chamber. So the case against Foster goes beyond just the word of one accuser.

Foster has a court date Tuesday morning in connection with the case.

  5. The 49ers are hypocrites. There is more than enough evidence that he hit a woman repeatedly. Yet they will only cut him if he’s convicted? What about Tremaine Brock?

  6. People State of California VS.

    Just because the victim recants, enough evidence to proceed, if there, will cause charges to be pursued.

    It’s hard to tell a victim that she is now committing a crime of either providing a false accusation or now, obstructing.

    As someone who has had this dilema too many times is, in a real nice way you tell her we understand you’re between a rock and a hard place. But it’s just a matter of time. Is it worth it? We won’t prosecute you, we hope you see the light but we’re going after him. We hope you see that enough is enough. You’re a victim, you love him or you think you do but at what cost?

    In this case, it’s not some poor person from the Hood who has no job skills and 4 kids with a psychotic husband. That’s a real rock and a hard place.

  7. You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat old folks, animals, and waiters. My character based combine visits would consist of prospects walking a dog to a Country Buffet and joining a random table.

  9. If he hit her 10 times shouldnt she have some major bruises? Just saying if he hit me ten times I would probably be in the hospital. Domestic cases are always tricky because you never know the truth. Some people r spiteful and will make up stuff and some people really are abused tough to figure out the truth

  16. Foster is a first-class dirtbag. Oh well, when he’s out of the NFL he can go back to Tuscaloosa and run the scout team like all the other Alabama washouts.

  21. I’d cut him now. He admitted to smashing phones, plenty of witnesses. Recanting means nothing without a very drawn out reason way after the fact. Not when the reality of no more money hits in.

    I understand due process and all but he’s looking at a either a long suspension or a really long suspension, either way. If this was filmed, he’d be gone. Sounds like a rip roaring, scare fest.

    People do care and don’t want to root for dirtbags, regardless of how many games they can win. Character issues coming into the draft. Oh surprise.

  25. davidroybartlett says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:48 pm
    You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat old folks, animals, and waiters. My character based combine visits would consist of prospects walking a dog to a Country Buffet and joining a random table.

    ================================

    I love this comment. As good as it gets.

    I dated a girl who failed all of these. She was Playmate material but when she sped up to run over a squirrel, I was done. Her other weird trait was she did not like ANY kind of music. None. Never met anyone who didn’t like at least SOME kind of music.

  27. “You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat old folks, animals, and waiters.”

    There has long been a direct tie between animal abusers and violent criminals, especially serial killers. If they’ll abuse or torture an animal they won’t hesitate to do so to their wife/girlfriend, kids, elderly, anyone who gets in their way when they’re in the wrong mood.

  28. Abused a dog like Vick?? No problem….he’ll be on stage at a future NFL draft calling out 49er’s draft picks.

  30. “At least he stands for the anthem! Give the truly respectful American a chance!” – Irsay, his buddy Donald, and a whole bunch of other mentally diluted clowns.

    NFL has been absorbed in the wrong controversies since L. Little was allowed back on the field.

  34. Sounds like a pointless pay-off if she now says she made it all up but there were other witnesses and a car flagged down. NFL really needs a Fall Guy Volume 2 – for how to best clean up in various scenarios after the mess had already got out, presented by Ray Lewis.

  39. I can’t believe I wanted the packers to draft this idiot last year. I was way wrong on that one. But maybe with those big ol gals in Wisconsin, he might have thought twice about raising a hand to one of them. They’d be liable to throw HIM across the room.

  41. So we know now who threw the dog across the room. Yet we still don’t know who let the dogs out.

  46. The DV charges will be dropped. She recanted the entire story she told the cops. No beating, no dog thrown across the room. He has a Marijuana possession charge in Alabama and the assault rifle charge in California. That’s it..

  50. The recommendation is for the niners to cut him so the Seahawks, Raiders, Cowboys, Patriots, and a lot of other teams line up to give him another chance? Rehab the young man. Right lets see who the hypocrites are

  51. Let’s not forget her swollen lip, scratches and the ear problems she complained about to the police when they turned up and which resulted in a ruptured eardrum that she now says miraculously occurred two days earlier in her ‘fight.’ Surprisingly, Foster never told the police she had any pre-occurring conditions like those when she was complaining about them when he was arrested. John Lynch apparently doesn’t think the swollen lip and eardrum came from being hit, in his fantasy world. This so smacks of amateur hour story telling, after the fact to $ave his career and freedom.

  52. It’s her own fault. If she owned a rottie, I bet he wouldn’t have been able to do it.

  58. so if he never gets in trouble with the law for this, gets cut and then no other team offers him a contract can he sue the league for collusion?

  62. Well at least he didn’t exercise his civil liberties. That would get him kicked out of the league. You can beat women, animals and children and you will be fine.

  63. Sounds awful. Our knee jerk reaction is to vilify this guy. If guilty it’s well deserved. Nobody here knows exactly what happen. It’s all speculation and hearsay. It’s hard to fathom for some people but there are women out their that will accuse you of all kinds of stuff. Playing devil’s advocate- maybe he chose the wrong girl. It happens.

  64. Didn’t he learn anything from Vick and all those bumper stickers? You so much as refuse to accept dogs as better than humans, and you can forfeit your girlfriend, your paychecks — I think it even goes on your credit report.

    “If my dog doesn’t like you, neither do I.”
    “My dog is smarter than your honor roll child.”
    “Who rescued who?”

  67. Some bad athletes think because their violent nature gets them rewarded at the prep level it’s ok to have that same violent nature in the real word. Messed up. Plus, I think a lot of theses guys are on some type of mind altering hormones/ steroids.

  68. I’ve read speculation (perhaps on PFT?) that Lynch might just be hoping he is suspended by the league so they can cut him without being on the hook for any guarantees in his contract. So despite the preponderance of evidence currently available there are contractual concerns that *might* explain why he hasn’t been cut yet.

  69. She recanted and apparently he claims, as he has all along, that there’s a video showing her getting in a fight with another girl and that’s how she sustained her injuries. Also, the weapons charges were dropped. He was also trying to break up with her and threatened to ruin him.
    If he threw the dog, he’s an idiot, if he did hit her he’s a loser and will hopefully get punished by the justice system. Then he’ll get cut. How about let all the facts come out before passing judgement. Very poor writing in this story without all the facts put in.
    Btw, pretty sure if they just cut him it’ll cost them like $10M. I don’t know about you but if it was my business/team I’m not about to just burn that money without seeing how it plays out. Remember people, the NFL is a business, it’s a game, nothing else. They’ve sold you on making you think it’s something more than that. It’s not. They’re making business decisions, period.
    For the record, I still think Foster is a loser.

  70. I predict the following: The 49ers will do nothing. On Tuesday Foster’s attorneys will ask for and receive a 90-day postponement in the case so they can supposedly investigate the latest allegations. After 90 days Foster’s attorneys will submit a request to delay the case until after the 2018 NFL season because the trial will disrupt Foster’s “right” to earn a living. The trial will be delayed until next spring at which time the case will be dropped because of the time between the alleged acts, the recant by the victim, and the new trial date.

  71. The released transcripts from the Law & Order SVU interview with the pooch:

    Ice T: “How does Foster treat you?”

    Pooch: “Rough”

    Ice T: “How far did he throw you?”

    Pooch: “Roof”

    Ice T: “What did you think of when he picked up the bat?”

    Pooch: “Ruth”

    Ice T: “GET OUTTA HERE!!!”

    Pooch as he leaves the precinct: “Maybe I should have said DiMagio?”

  72. It is really easy to deride the team, executives, player, fans etc. It is easy to say he should be cut off from the money and fame of an NFL career. But that doesn’t solve any of the problems involved. He’s still an erratic, disturbed young man prone to violent outburst. A man like him can get a serious weapon like that and that doesn’t change. Domestic violence, mental illness, availability of assult weapons, none of that is addressed by him being cut. And he is hardly the only young man in America with such problems.

    Sometimes I feel like I’m taking crazy pills, when I look around and see things like this and see nobody else seem to notice anything wrong with this picture.

  74. Charge him and charge her for making a false statement. These idiot women who get their arses handed to them but then recant for a payday are making life harder for those women who follow through. There are now plenty of people who assume any woman claiming abuse is trying to extort money.

    The dog is the only innocent one in this case.

  75. It is totally obvious Foster paid this women off and if the police wants to get to the truth she should be charged with perjury and making false statements. The NFL will come down on this once his trial is done with and I see a year suspension coming. As for the Niners they will have to live with the bad Karma.

  79. I’m not saying I excuse him for any act of domestic violence, but she possibly realized that she won’t be able to get paid if he don’t paid. Thankfully prosecutors took it out the victims hands, it’s a good thing if she really was the victim. It’s gonna be bad no matter what for foster with a loaded gun of that class and caliber logged in as evidence. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does some jail time.

  81. Short barreled rifle? I wonder if he had the correct paperwork for that. Probably not, seeing as the 30 round magazine is illegal to possess in the state of California, it doesn’t sound like he’s concerned with firearm laws and regulations. Strange I always thought criminals would abide by more gun laws, if only we had them. Tsk tsk.

  82. The latest detail appears to be a new leak, not a new allegation. That means someone is leaking old information just when his ex is recanting her accusations of domestic violence, so as to smear Reuben Foster. Someone inside the DA office wants to keep him from getting off the hook, it would appear to me. A dog that is thrown across the room would have suffered at least some injury, if not fatal ones. It happened locally and recently when a man picked up a woman’s dog inside a store and threw it to the ground. The dog died in that case. That means the new leak is likely a lie also.

  83. seahawkboymike says:

    May 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Garbage team, garbage organization, garbage person.

    ———————
    This isn’t an article about the Seahawks.

    You know the team that employs Frank Clark.

  84. seahawkboymike says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm
    Garbage team, garbage organization, garbage person.
    ——————–
    Says the fan of the most disliked team in all of sports….. Hilarious.

  85. This guy needs to watch the movie, “I Spit On Your Grave”. Then go and re-enact it. How on God’s green earth did Saban keep this guy under wraps?

  86. seahawkboymike says:

    May 7, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Garbage team, garbage organization, garbage person.

    ————-

    The 49ers will sweep the Seahawks this coming season.

  87. Sounds like he was abusing her and the dog tried to protect her and got thrown for doing what any good dog does. Foster needs to be put away before he is able to use one of those guns and kill someone or something.

  88. If Ezekiel Elliott got 6 games for nothing, Foster better get a full year. I am betting he wont however.

  89. zinnsand21 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:20 pm
    The DV charges will be dropped. She recanted the entire story she told the cops. No beating, no dog thrown across the room. He has a Marijuana possession charge in Alabama and the assault rifle charge in California. That’s it..
    __________________________________________________________________________________

    Oh just the average run of the mill assault rifle charge. Everyone has had one of those. Crazy kids!

  90. Lynch knew it was a risky pick from the get go. That’s the reason he dropped from a top 10 pick. No sorrow for the Niners on my part. Stupid is as Stupid does. And that goes for Lynch too. Never should have picked him, wasted 1st rd pick.

  91. John Lynch is awaiting testimony from the dog before deciding whether to release Foster.

  92. “There is more than enough evidence that he hit a woman repeatedly.”

    There is a video of this woman in a physical altercation with another woman right before this incident. A video in which she is struck multiple times.

  93. “Oh just the average run of the mill assault rifle charge. Everyone has had one of those”

    The rifle is perfectly legal in Alabama where it was purchased. Foster had failed to register it in California.

  94. “That means someone is leaking old information just when his ex is recanting her accusations of domestic violence, so as to smear Reuben Foster”

    Overzealous DA in an election year trying to take a hard stance. Nah, couldn’t be.

    There is a video of this woman getting pummeled by another woman right before this alleged incident. Sounds like she caught Foster creeping, fought the other woman, got beaten by her and threatened to wreck Foster’s career out of sheer spite.

  95. “Probably not, seeing as the 30 round magazine is illegal to possess in the state of California”

    An injunction by a federal judge put a pause on that which is why the DA had to drop the magazine charge.

    Basically what you have left is an unregistered rifle legally purchased in Alabama, with a June 30th deadline to be registered and a victim saying that he didn’t do it, who got beat up by someone else on video before the alleged incident with Foster.

  97. thenewguy12 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:16 am
    The rifle is perfectly legal in Alabama where it was purchased. Foster had failed to register it in California.
    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@
    Is anything in California registered or legal??

  98. If he hit her 10 times I doubt she would be able to run anywhere, call anyone, or even move.

    But lets not let common sense get in the way of good internet pitch fork toting mob. Accuse away morons!!

  99. I have to wonder if any of these guys who think, or are certain the woman is lying have daughters and how they would react if she came home with this story.

    I know pumpkin but you can’t expect me to just believe that a football player hit you. Are you sure you didn’t get into a fight with another girl?

    Taking women back 50 years while advancing the “cause”. Well done boys.

  100. Police shouldn’t let the woman withdraw her plea and if she insists on doing so, (probably because Foster paid her off), then charge her with filing a false police report and still prosecute him. Tired of these rich guys tuning up women then paying them to keep quiet.

  101. I hope the 49ers still cut him. What a loser, throwing dogs. As a dog person, he should be thrown in jail next to michael vick (who should still be in prison).

  105. People making all sorts of stupid posts on this and my post, in which I was sticking up for the girl and the dog, gets deleted. Unbelievable…

  106. “On Tuesday Foster’s attorneys will ask for and receive a 90-day postponement in the case”

    Yeah you were wrong. Foster’s attorneys asked for the next hearing to be as soon as possible, pushing the DA to either keep pressing or to go ahead and drop a case they know they don’t have.

    This is what this whole dog story leak was about, to try Foster in the court of public opinion before dropping the case altogether.

  107. Criminals won’t obey gun laws, so gun laws will never work -NRA dogma

    So let’s get rid of laws against rape, murder, theft etc because people will still break the law.

    Yet people still offer up this little morsel of “logic” as though it supports their view

  109. Maybe he just got confused on how to play the game of fetch….

    Meanwhile Seattle is imploding while the 49ers rise

  110. rkt4mayor says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:36 pm
    Police shouldn’t let the woman withdraw her plea and if she insists on doing so, (probably because Foster paid her off), then charge her with filing a false police report and still prosecute him. Tired of these rich guys tuning up women then paying them to keep quiet.

    ———————

    Did you read it or just went with your biased view ? Theres literally video proof showing he didnt do anything .

  112. bradygirl12 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:36 pm
    People making all sorts of stupid posts on this and my post, in which I was sticking up for the girl and the dog, gets deleted. Unbelievable…

    ///////////////////

    Try posting something negative about Brady, it will never see the light of day.

  113. “Oh just the average run of the mill assault rifle charge. Everyone has had one of those”

    The rifle is perfectly legal in Alabama where it was purchased. Foster had failed to register it in California.
    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    So he still committed a crime. This isn’t jaywalking, or shoplifting. Give your head a shake.

