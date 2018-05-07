Saints release Coby Fleener

Getty Images

When the Saints signed tight end Coby Fleener as a free agent in 2016, the hope was that he’d become a favorite target for quarterback Drew Brees.

That never quite happened and now Fleener will be playing elsewhere in 2018. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Saints have released Fleener.

If the move is designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Saints will save $3 million against this year’s cap. If not, there will be $8.2 million in dead money this year.

Fleener had 72 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns in 27 games for the Saints over the last two years. He also had a two-yard rushing touchdown during the 2016 season and ended the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a concussion.

The Saints signed Benjamin Watson as a free agent this offseason and have Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui at tight end as well.