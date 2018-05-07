Saints release Coby Fleener

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
When the Saints signed tight end Coby Fleener as a free agent in 2016, the hope was that he’d become a favorite target for quarterback Drew Brees.

That never quite happened and now Fleener will be playing elsewhere in 2018. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the Saints have released Fleener.

If the move is designated as a post-June 1 cut, the Saints will save $3 million against this year’s cap. If not, there will be $8.2 million in dead money this year.

Fleener had 72 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns in 27 games for the Saints over the last two years. He also had a two-yard rushing touchdown during the 2016 season and ended the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a concussion.

The Saints signed Benjamin Watson as a free agent this offseason and have Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui at tight end as well.

29 responses to “Saints release Coby Fleener

  2. Too expensive for the production, good chemistry between he and his QB never occurred.

  3. Fleener has recurring concussions, this might be the end of the road for him.

  6. Googled to see who had reported that this dude, who was widely praised and projected for the late first or early second round, might be a draft bust. Turns out it was PFT with this headline:
    Scout says Fleener “might be the most overrated guy in the draft”

  7. Hoomanawanui…Bloomington Illinois. He and Josh Brent were on the same youth football team. They were so big, they looked fathers instead of 7th & 8th graders.

  8. I remember being so excited when we signed him. Shame this never panned out. Add this FA signing to the list with Byrd, Browner, and all the other signings that went miserably for us.

  10. About time, this dude was soft as they come. Bobby Hebert said it best, if you’re in a bar fight, you don’t want Coby Fleener on your side. Seriously you have to be an absolute garbage TE to not catch 7-10 TD’s a year from Drew Bree’s.

  11. The “‘real’ Jimmy G” (Jimmy Graham) was there for the taking, just earlier this year.

  12. I thought he would hit it off with Brees, he had good success with Luck in Indy. Production obviously was down and there are reasons for that, but that doesn’t mean Fleener has no value as a vet TE. He has talent and can recapture the success he had earlier in his career with a change of scenery and an opportunity in a new offense.

  15. He is probably done with concussions, other injuries, and bad hands. Jimmy Graham was not a good option either, $10 million for an old TE with extensive injury history who made 500 yards receiving look good by catching like half his passes in the endzone. I would rather sign some random basketball player or journeyman vet than waste big money on the TE position.

  18. I cannot believe Ben Watson is still playing. I remember when he was one of the fastest TE’s in the league, he chased down Champ Bailey in his prime. Funny that he’s still a better option than Fleener at this stage.

  21. “ I cannot believe Ben Watson is still playing. I remember when he was one of the fastest TE’s in the league, he chased down Champ Bailey in his prime. Funny that he’s still a better option than Fleener at this stage.”

    Still one of my all time favorite plays! Watson seemed to come out of nowhere and just BLEW UP Bailey. No quit in Ben Watson.

  22. We can use a TE in buffalo that can stretch the field because Charles Clay’s knees are worriesome and he could be plugged in. 1000 yards over 2 yrs isn’t that bad for a TE

  23. FA bust, most certainly. I remember the Daily Fantasy draft crowd salivating over Fleener becoming the next Jimmy Graham working with whatever “Tight End Whisperer” the Saints have/had. Clearly, that hasn’t worked out… although it does beg the question… the success Jimmy Graham had in New Orleans… was that the awesome talent of Graham? If so, why hasn’t he done well since leaving New Orleans? Was it the awesome tight end coach of the Saints? Was Graham the outlier? Or was Fleener the bust?

  26. Graham’s success in New Orleans had much to do with the All-Time great talent of Drew Brees and the singularly great offense genius of Sean Payton

  28. Sounds bad, but I definitely am not surprised. Fleener can’t block. He just can’t make tough catches against contact (which is his job as a receiving tight end). On top of all that, he has a bad concussion history. Given the amount of money he was paid and his draft status, the Colts and Saints really expected more than they got. That Countess hit was pretty bad, as ahzroc pointed out, but Fleener has had these issues since Indy.

