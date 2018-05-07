Saints sign four undrafted rookies, waive four to make room

Getty Images

Coby Fleener wasn’t the only player the Saints axed Monday. New Orleans also cut four young players.

The Saints waived tight end Alex Ellis, linebacker Shayne Skov, guard Nate Theaker and offensive tackle John Theus.

Ellis, Skov and Theaker were members of the team’s practice squad last year and signed reserve/futures deals after the season. The Saints claimed Theus off waivers from the Panthers in February.

In corresponding moves, the Saints officially got four undrafted rookies under contract. Colorado offensive tackle Jeromy Irwin, Tempe wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, Oregon defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux and Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder all signed.

The Saints already had signed six undrafted rookies — Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, South Carolina guard Cory Helms, Cincinnati defensive back Linden Stephens, Minnesota tight end Nate Wozniak, Mississippi State defensive back J.T. Gray and Tennessee linebacker Colton Jumper.