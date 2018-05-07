Texans hopeful D’Onta Foreman can return by time team dons pads

Getty Images

The Texans remain hopeful running back D'Onta Foreman can return in time for training camp. Foreman tore his left Achilles on a non-contact play, ending his rookie season on a 34-yard touchdown run against the Cardinals in December.

“No. 1, D’Onta Foreman is going through the recovery phase from his injury last year,” Texans General Manager Brian Gaine said, via quotes distributed by the team. “So, we are hoping that he will be back here when we get ready to put the pads back on. So, we will manage that and massage that as we go forward, but the biggest part of that to me is the offseason.”

Foreman, a third-round pick last year, rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns. He had the best game of his career in his final game of the season, rushing for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.