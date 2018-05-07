Tod Leiweke offeres spirited defense of Roger Goodell

Posted by Mike Florio on May 7, 2018, 1:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

After chatting briefly former NFL COO Tod Leiweke at the league meetings on March, I asked someone why Leiweke didn’t last in the league office.

“He’s too nice,” the person said.

Leiweke displayed plenty of nice when discussing the merits of his former boss, Commissioner Roger Goodell, in an interview with SportsBusiness Journal. And Leiweke isn’t happy with the widespread criticism that Goodell absorbs.

“There were times that I wanted to speak out, but that’s not Roger’s way,” Leiweke said. “He is on the other hand a very humble guy and he doesn’t beat his chest. He doesn’t parade around and say, ‘Look how good I am.’ Sometimes I wish we did a lot more of that for him. Now I can say these words.”

Leiweke said that Goodell accepts the fact that people like to take shots, especially as it relates to his compensation, criticism that Leiweke called “[c]omplete, ridiculous malarky.”

“I don’t mean to make light of executive compensation — because I know these dollars, as a kid who grew up on the wrong side of the tracks if you will, one could make the case that many executives are paid so much more than school teachers, firemen, police officers — but I think Roger has added extraordinary value to the NFL,” Leiweke said. “I am one guy who says, without really knowing the details of his contract, I don’t think Roger Goodell is overpaid.”

One of the reasons Goodell isn’t overpaid is because his job necessarily includes taking heat that otherwise would go to the behind-the-curtain billionaires who realize that the only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich. Goodell, as NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran describes him, is the world’s highest-paid pin cushion.

Goodell takes pride in the thickness of his skin. He actually revels in it, welcoming boos so that he can prove yet again that he’s not only the highest-paid pin cushion, but also the best.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tod Leiweke offeres spirited defense of Roger Goodell

  2. I am convinced Goodell has so little understanding of football that if you put a football helmet on his head it would take him six tries to fasten the chin strap.

  5. This is what bias sounds like. It doesn’t matter what good you may or may not do (and Goodell’s riding of the coattails of the NFL’s inevitable and unavoidable success, which he might actually be hurting, but who knows?); if you preside over clear travesties of justice, as Goodell has, you are an immoral and therefore bad person.

  6. “Thick skin”??? The man deeply upset about Matt Patricia wearing the clown shirt? Ok.

  7. Thick skin? He tried to deflect the draft boos by walking out with Cowboys legends. It didn’t work, of course, and he chided the crowd for it.

    And too nice? The NFL suppressed concussion research and hid $120 million from players shared revenue pool.

  8. Tiffany says: ““Thick skin”??? The man deeply upset about Matt Patricia wearing the clown shirt? Ok.”
    ———————————

    Goodell has never retaliated against Patricia for wearing that shirt. EVER.

  9. Goodell just dumped Papa John’s contract for a more lucrative Pizza Hut sponsor as well as a new TNF contract worth $200m/yr more than the previous network offer. As this for a sport in decline…

  10. akira554 says:
    May 7, 2018 at 3:12 pm
    Tiffany says: ““Thick skin”??? The man deeply upset about Matt Patricia wearing the clown shirt? Ok.”
    ———————————

    Goodell has never retaliated against Patricia for wearing that shirt. EVER.
    ======================
    Ummm it was pretty well publicized how miffed Goodell was about Patricia wearing that shirt. Regardless if Goodell retaliated (yet) or not.

  11. Goodell is the pawn of the NFL owners. Who would want to hang with the likes of Kreonke, Jones, Kraft, Blank,Spanos, Snyder etc. There are some real tools that own NFL teams.

  13. He doesn’t parade around and say, ‘Look how good I am.’

    All that means is he is truthful in terms of how good he is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!