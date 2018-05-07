Vikings sign four tryout players, waive four

Getty Images

The Vikings signed four players who tried out with the team during its rookie minicamp last weekend.

Northern Illinois receiver Chad Beebe, Southern Illinois cornerback Craig James, UNLV fullback Johnny Stanton and Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor earned contracts with the Vikings.

The Vikings waived UTEP long snapper Nick Dooley, Texas receiver Armanti Foreman, Tusculum defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons and Auburn fullback Kamryn Pettway in corresponding moves.

Minnesota has 90 players on its roster.

Beebe played 44 games at Northern Illinois and led the team in 2017 with a 14.9 yards per reception average. He made 64 receptions for 930 yards and three touchdowns during his collegiate career.

James finished out his college career at Southern Illinois after two years at the University of Minnesota. He made two interceptions and had a forced fumble and 37 tackles last season.

Stanton, a quarterback in college, will transition to fullback with the Vikings. He began his career at Nebraska before transferring to Saddleback College and eventually ending his career at UNLV.

Taylor earned back-to-back All-America honors while finishing his career at Western Illinois and was named Phil Steele’s FCS Defensive Player of the Year.