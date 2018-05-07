Vikings sign four tryout players, waive four

Posted by Charean Williams on May 7, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings signed four players who tried out with the team during its rookie minicamp last weekend.

Northern Illinois receiver Chad Beebe, Southern Illinois cornerback Craig James, UNLV fullback Johnny Stanton and Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor earned contracts with the Vikings.

The Vikings waived UTEP long snapper Nick Dooley, Texas receiver Armanti Foreman, Tusculum defensive tackle Caushaud Lyons and Auburn fullback Kamryn Pettway in corresponding moves.

Minnesota has 90 players on its roster.

Beebe played 44 games at Northern Illinois and led the team in 2017 with a 14.9 yards per reception average. He made 64 receptions for 930 yards and three touchdowns during his collegiate career.

James finished out his college career at Southern Illinois after two years at the University of Minnesota. He made two interceptions and had a forced fumble and 37 tackles last season.

Stanton, a quarterback in college, will transition to fullback with the Vikings. He began his career at Nebraska before transferring to Saddleback College and eventually ending his career at UNLV.

Taylor earned back-to-back All-America honors while finishing his career at Western Illinois and was named Phil Steele’s FCS Defensive Player of the Year.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Vikings sign four tryout players, waive four

  7. Wow. This team is so desperate to remove the losing stench off their steaming carcass, that now they’ve resorted to signing the children of Green Bay Packer Champions.
    Pass the popcorn.

  9. wafflestomp says:
    May 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm
    Wow. This team is so desperate to remove the losing stench off their steaming carcass, that now they’ve resorted to signing the children of Green Bay Packer Champions.
    Pass the popcorn.

    —————————-

    Mention Don Beebe and most people associate him with the Buffalo Bills…the place where he spent the bulk of his career…

  10. Don Beebe is a noted Buffalo Bills not gb packer. Come on it’s a reach and you know it.

  11. Yes, Don Beebe spent the bulk of his career with the Buffalo Bills, but after 4 bites at the big apple, he had to come to Green Bay to finally get his hardware.

    Beebe has also acknowledged that his 2 seasons in Green Bay had been his favorites in an illustrious NFL career.
    Hopefully the Barneys can glean something off his son’s Championship pedigree.

  12. wafflestomp says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Beebe has also acknowledged that his 2 seasons in Green Bay had been his favorites in an illustrious NFL career.

    ///////////////////////////////

    Everyone knows you made that up.

  13. Craig James is pretty impressive. I’m from southern illinois and I’ve seen him play. Clearly it’s lower competition, but watching him, it was clear he was far ahead of almost every single guy he was covering and was pretty decent in run support. He’s a long shot to make the team I know, but spielman does love giving shots to his guys from his alma mater here in Carbondale. I’m hoping one of these guys turns into a serious player one of these times. The last one, I honestly think could’ve been something with the Vikings in mycole pruitt

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!