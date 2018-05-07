Which players have legitimate beef with their current teams?

Getty Images

Inspired by Friday’s remarks from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and by the lack of any remarks from Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco either about or to rookie Lamar Jackson, Monday’s PFT Live draft focused on the question of player beefs.

Specifically, which players have a legitimately beef with their current teams?

As usual, Simms and I went pick by pick through three full rounds. This time around, I made a tactical decision with my second-round pick, and I didn’t get the guy I wanted in round three.

I still think I won, especially based on the explanation provided with my third-round pick, a guy who by all appearances has no beef whatsoever.

