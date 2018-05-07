Which players have legitimate beef with their current teams?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 7, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
Inspired by Friday’s remarks from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and by the lack of any remarks from Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco either about or to rookie Lamar Jackson, Monday’s PFT Live draft focused on the question of player beefs.

Specifically, which players have a legitimately beef with their current teams?

As usual, Simms and I went pick by pick through three full rounds. This time around, I made a tactical decision with my second-round pick, and I didn’t get the guy I wanted in round three.

I still think I won, especially based on the explanation provided with my third-round pick, a guy who by all appearances has no beef whatsoever.

If you have a beef with anything we had to say, share it in the comments.

  2. One could say Tom Brady because there are QB’s making nearly twice as much as him while producing significantly less.

  4. Big Ben does NOT have a justifiable right to have a beef with his team… He brought up retiring last off-season… He initiated or warranted this response by the team…

    I still have serious doubts Jackson can improve his passing to truly threaten Flacco’s job… we’ll see if he can pan out.

  5. Really…. NONE OF THEM DO…..
    So many DIVAS in the NFL…..
    So many MEDIA DRIVEN AGENDAS as well….
    Sensationalism & UNFOUNDED storylines are getting old….

  6. I’d say Brady…. Because the genius HC cost him another Super Bowl, and their is no “gate” attached to it that Pats fans can while about for years. Simply outcoached.

  8. If I’m Keenan Allen I’m super pissed that not only am I on a loser team like the chargers, but they’ve done little to nothing in the offseason and now gates is gone. That’s legitimate beef

  9. factschecker says:
    May 7, 2018 at 11:12 am
    One could say Tom Brady because there are QB’s making nearly twice as much as him while producing significantly less.

    ——–

    He will be making more than Nick Foles whom he lost to in the SB. Let’s also not forget the practically traded their future to please him.

  11. Very few Patriots players are actually getting paid market contracts because Belichick usually gets rid of them before they hit the open market. He has constantly taken advantage of Tom Brady’s willingness to do team friendly deals to the point where he is probably at 50% of market. Brady’s real frustrations with Belichick more relate to Belichick’s disrespect for Brady’s training methods and the benching of Butler. Belichick even disrespected Brady with his justification of drafting Garoppolo. He sounded like Max Kellerman. “We know what Tom’s age and contract situation is.” Yeah Bill, he was 36 and was about to deliver you three Super Bowl appearances, two Super Bowl championships, all while being seriously underpaid. You wanted to trade Brady and keep Garoppolo, but the Krafts stepped in.

  14. cheeseisfattening says:
    May 7, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Aaron Rodgers and that garbage roster Green bay has put around him.
    _________________________________________________________

    LOL. Watching the Vikings underachieve this season, will be funny.

  15. Let’s also not forget the practically traded their future to please him.
    ———
    Lets also not forget they traded him for 8 weeks. To me that’s unprecedented and the part that everyone leaves out. They traded a guy for a high second round pick for 8 weeks of service. Jimmy didn’t HAVE to sign the 49ers offer. A high second round pick for 8 weeks of service is historically unprecedented. NE simply could not keep them both. One of them had to go and one of them Is the GOAT so as painful as it is to see a young talent leave the franchise, I’ll settle for holding onto the best QB of all time.

  16. I find the comments about the Pats trading their future away to be pretty comical….. they traded away a player that was going to become a FA & net them a 3rd rounder as a comp pic to keep the League MVP. Quarterback on the team….
    Not only did they get a 2nd round pick back, they controlled where he went as opposed to him signing with an AFC team that needs a QB to be competative….
    Brady has at least 2 years left & maybe even 2-3 more above that….
    Pats didn’t trade away anything but a commodity that was great insurance while it lasted…..
    With the salary cap & the need to keep the team competative for years to come either Brady or Jimmy G had to go…. the CHOICE was SIMPLE……
    Go Pats!!?

  17. How about Reid who has no team? Or Rivers whose team wasted his career? Or Eli whose team destroyed his record to watch Geno Smith? Or every Cleveland Brown who has Hue Jackson as a head coach? Same for Cincinnati players. What about former players like Romo and Aikman who had Jerry Jones’ ego destroy their chances at Super Bowl glory?

  18. In a one and done home playoff game against the underdog Jags Big Ben personally handed them 14 points on turnovers and the game was never really in doubt or as close as the final score. Big Ben got some lucky touchdowns on 4th down Hail Marys including one on the very last play of the game. Mason Rudolph will be a very welcome change from the poop the bed play of Small Ben in Big Games.

  19. The Patriots didn’t trade Garoppolo to “please” Tom Brady. The Patriots had a choice whether to trade Brady or Garoppolo. Trading Brady would have accelerated a salary cap hit of $40 million. That would be like throwing away 2018. There were also indications that Garoppolo wasn’t going to come cheap. There really was never a choice of which quarterback would be dealt. Belichick could have gotten a better package for Garoppolo before the 2017 draft, but held out false hope that he could keep him. Belichick botched the Garoppolo deal as much as he did the Super Bowl in not playing Butler. He’s a great coach, but he’s also benefited from having Tom Brady as his QB for 18 years.

  20. Tear up Aaron Rodgers current contract (2 years remaining) and give him a 6 year 30MM contract.

    All the other teams in the NFC , especially in the division endorse this idea.

    But why stop at 30? Make it 35MM/year.
    Now THATS fair.

    And … the Packers will be 8-8 for 6 years.

  22. Aaron Rodgers and that garbage roster Green bay has put around him.
    ——-
    Do you and ariani have some sort of bet going? If not, your obsession is really getting out of hand.

  23. The Patriots didn’t trade Garoppolo to “please” Tom Brady. The Patriots had a choice whether to trade Brady or Garoppolo. Trading Brady would have accelerated a salary cap hit of $40 million.
    ======

    That can’t be right.

    Brady plays for free.


  26. factschecker says:
    May 7, 2018 at 11:12 am

    One could say Tom Brady because there are QB’s making nearly twice as much as him while producing significantly less.

    Excluding the illegal under the table deal with Kraft, of course.

