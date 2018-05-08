Austin Corbett will get a shot to replace Joe Thomas

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2018, 6:12 AM EDT
AP

It’s too soon to know whether Browns second-round tackle Austin Corbett is going to be the man to replace Joe Thomas.

But if nothing else, he’s been in the situation to replace a big-name left tackle before.

When the 33rd overall pick was beginning his career at Nevada, he was a redshirt during Joel Bitonio‘s final year there. Bitonio is now the Browns’ left guard (after joining the Browns in the 2014 second-round). Corbett immediately took over at left tackle.

Just tried to live up to that standard he set there,” Corbett said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

The same could be said of his current role, though the standard Thomas set in Cleveland was even higher than the one Bitonio set in Reno.

Corbett lined up at left tackle during rookie minicamp, but he’s not locked into the job. They’ll give Shon Coleman a chance there when the veterans arrive, but Corbett is still expected to have a role somewhere.

“You will see [Corbett] out there [at left tackle],” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “There is no question he will be out there, but I think you will see him moved around, too. We are going to kind of see where our best five guys are and how they play, but he will get an opportunity out there.”

The Browns have spent a pile of money and picks on interior linemen, so having a cheap rookie who can start balances the books a bit. And if he is able to replace Thomas as well as he replaced Bitonio in college, then he might end up standing next to Bitonio for years to come.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Austin Corbett will get a shot to replace Joe Thomas

  1. Thus the pick of Corbett over Hernandez. No one knows the outcome until they play but Hernandez is a pure Guard (which is why the Giants put the card in, in 10 seconds) and Corbett (while rated lower by the ‘experts’) was picked ahead of him because of projected versatility.

    Careful of ‘need’ picks. But again, time will tell.

  2. Joe Thomas (SPOCK): “Logic? …Logic is the beginning of wisdom, Valeris, not the end. …This will be my final voyage on board this vessel as a member of her crew. Nature abhors a vacuum. I intend you to replace me.”

    Austin Corbett (VALERIS): “I could only succeed you, sir.”

  3. The Browns are in a tough division. Which division would they have the best chance to go over .500? If they replaced the Patriots in the AFC North, they might have a chance. Not. They have gotten the easiest non-division schedule the last two years and did not register a win.

  4. xenova1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:37 am
    The Browns are in a tough division. Which division would they have the best chance to go over .500? If they replaced the Patriots in the AFC North, they might have a chance. Not. They have gotten the easiest non-division schedule the last two years and did not register a win.
    ———————————————————————————————

    If you go by past success pre league expansion of 2002 when they were in the AFC Central and current win-loss record vs teams over the past decade they’d be one of the top teams in the AFC South.

    The league expansion made the bottom feeding Colts a superbowl contender by taking them away from the beatings they used to get from the Jets and Patriots yearly and prolonged the Browns struggles by taking the Titans and Jaguars off their schedule who they were better than at the time of the change. Even during down years the Browns tend to play well against or downright dominate AFC South teams.

    That logic also means if the Browns ever got their act together in the AFC North they’d automatically be superbowl contenders since the top team in that division always is.

  5. the clowns will get killed like a deer in the street when a tractor trailer runs it over. the steelers will destroy them wittle clownlets in the opener. GO STEELERS!!!!!!! HOORAH!!!!!!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!