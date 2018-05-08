Bengals claim WR Ka’Raun White

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived wide receiver Ka'Raun White on Monday after having a look at him during their rookie minicamp, but he didn’t have to wait long for another chance at finding a home in the NFL.

The Bengals claimed White off of waivers on Tuesday. He joins a receiver group led by A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell and also featuring John Ross, Cody Core, Tyler Boyd, Josh Malone and 2018 seventh-rounder Auden Tate.

White caught 124 passes for 1,862 yards over three seasons at West Virginia. He peaked with 61 catches, 1,004 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2017 season.

White, Tate and the rest of the team’s rookies will be in town for rookie minicamp this weekend.