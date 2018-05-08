Bill Parcells: Patriots drama “doesn’t mean anything”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2018, 7:38 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bill Parcells knows a lot about football, and more than a little about drama.

So while the rest of the football world is fascinated by the apparent quarterback-coach-owner power struggle in New England (with a little Gronk thrown in for flavor), the legendary former coach and Bill Belichick-mentor shrugged it off in a recent interview with Gary Myers of The Athletic.

I don’t pay any attention to that,” Parcells said. ” Nobody knows what’s what exactly. You are just hearing gossip and conjecture and opinion. I don’t put much stock in that. Having been in a position myself as a head coach, a lot of things are said about an organization, the coaching staff and the owner. Some of the things are just flat out not true. Yet they get out and they get publicized because they make good headlines. The only thing you got to do is watch the product on the field. When the season starts, all this offseason stuff, it doesn’t mean anything. Nothing.”

So while there are some very real reasons to wonder about the future of the Patriots, personality conflicts don’t hold much interest for Parcells. With Tom Brady aging and beginning to equivocate about his future, and with injuries mounting for Rob Gronkowski, it’s easy to see the Patriots as a team on the brink. But Parcells doesn’t see it that way.

Asked how much longer Belichick and Brady can continue to win, he pointed to their relative dominance of the AFC East as evidence it can continue.

“I wouldn’t underestimate them,” Parcells said. “Their track record is illustrious. You know, all things come to an end. We all know that. New England had quite a few players last year that couldn’t play defensively because of injuries. Some of them are coming back. Defense was one of their Achilles’ heels. If they can improve there, we know they are going to have the firepower. They have a prolific passer. They have [Julian] Edelman coming back, Gronkowski is a target. They have some runners. Their back is a very, very good pass receiver. They got that young back from Georgia [first-rounder Sony Michel], who looks like he can score touchdowns if he gets a step or so. I don’t see anybody right now in their division that I would say has the upper hand on them, that’s for sure. If you can win your division, you are a long way down the road to doing something.”

Parcells said he still speaks to Belichick “occasionally,” but said he never asked his former pupil why he didn’t play Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl.

It’s kind of a big deal to many, but apparently not enough to derail the modern dynasty, at least in the mind of the Hall of Famer.

74 responses to “Bill Parcells: Patriots drama “doesn’t mean anything”

  2. Wait a minute now—-the cellar dwellers have been telling us for the last few months that it’s all over, and that “2 yard Tom” won’t be throwing to “Glasskowski” anymore, and since notorious party animal Bill Belichick just isn’t fun enough for everyone, that the whole team wants to leave the best organization in football. The one that just happens to go to the Super Bowl every year.

    You mean that Parcells might be more accurate and the perennial sons of Patriot victims might be wrong? How could that be?

  3. The “drama” is purely in the minds of the haters. On many a hater’s own favorite team, every week players make complaints about how they’re used or not, or regularly play up over contracts, coaches throw players under buses, GMs/Execs warn coaches or kill them with deliberately faint praise. Yet on the Pats there is no such trouble, so they take outsider’s gossips and opinions of a few possible issues as absolute proof the team they hate must be in freefall.

    I mean really, lets say it’s true Gronk was pondering retirement or wants more pay, or Brady was pissed Butler got benched & traded. That would be a very quiet Tuesday on the Steelers.

  4. Media driven noise….I have been saying that for over 18 months now….That is what the great coach Bill Parcells is saying… All you haters can say what you want about NE, but the track record says it all…..5 Rings

  9. rideforjesus says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:19 am
    Media driven noise….I have been saying that for over 18 months now….That is what the great coach Bill Parcells is saying… All you haters can say what you want about NE, but the track record says it all…..5 Rings

    ———————————————-
    The track record does say it all. 5 rings. And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….

  12. This offseason, the media released nearly simultaneous unsourced reports arguing that 1) Brady and Kraft are both at odds with Belichick, and 2) that Belichick has way too much power because nobody stands up to him. The key word, of course, is “offseason.”

  13. The track record does say it all. 5 rings. And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….

    Just how have they done that exactly?

    Man, that must be some amazing subterfuge. 5 rings and counting….and the league lets them keep them all after this scathing indictment?

    Pretty lucky I guess…

  14. Where’s Rex Ryan? Offseasons just aren’t as fun without him coming to a new team, stirring the pot and “Winning the Offseason”. I miss him.

  16. “The track record does say it all. 5 rings. And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….”

    Wah. Wah.

  17. The internet has created more avenues for you to get your news and competition to find and break the next big story. There aren’t that many big stories so every little thing gets blown all out of proportion. I hate the Patriots and would love for all this drama to be real and undermining their efforts but seriously the odds of that are pretty low. New England is a serious contender to be in the Super-Bowl each year and I don’t think that is going to change. IMHO the drama thing is probably all noise.

  18. vargavarga says:

    May 8, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Two yard Tom is what he is…a system QB. Any other situation, he’d fail miserably.

    ============================================

    Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start. Not much of a “system” when only 1 QB has had any real success in it. Especially when 3 of the QBs who left the “system” went on to have better seasons after leaving it.

  19. vargavarga says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:34 am
    Two yard Tom is what he is…a system QB. Any other situation, he’d fail miserably.

    —-

    If that’s what gets you through the day, great. The rest of the people who’ve been witnessing this greatness and aren’t sick of losing to him after a generation might regard him just “slightly” higher than that. You know, among the best ever.

  20. vargavarga says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:34 am
    Two yard Tom is what he is…a system QB. Any other situation, he’d fail miserably.

    ————-

    Let’s hope so….that means that when he retires BB can plug in any stiff and the Patriots’ dominance will continue!

  21. “that means that when he retires BB can plug in any stiff and the Patriots’ dominance will continue!”
    ______________

    How much longer do you think BB is going to coach? Very good chance he retires the same time as Brady and you’ll be left relying on McDaniels trading up for the next Tim Tebow. Best of luck with that.

  22. Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start.
    =====

    LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter.

    .. which means Belichick has won 69% of his games without Brady since 2001.

  23. LMAO

    Gee, rational and sane thoughts from a HOF coach who has not relationship with cheater, Goodell.

    Parcells also backed BB on Framegate I, along with a half dozen other coaches who know Goodell is a liar.

    But, yes, the Pats valiant effort last year while hobbled with so many injuries, are still loaded in 2018.

    They basically have 2 draft classes this year, and the Hightower injury was huge.

  24. vargavarga says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:34 am
    Two yard Tom is what he is…a system QB. Any other situation, he’d fail miserably

    Then answer this
    If it’s just the “system “ why didn’t they keep Matt Casell
    And trade Brady ?
    He’s younger would have cost less and wasn’t coming off major knee surgery.

    You can’t answer because it’s a stupid argument.

    And if it’s the “system “ why don’t they have the same success with it in Texas ? Bill O’Brien ran the O in NE he knows the “system”

    And NO it’s not B.B. “system” he has absolutely NOTHING to do with the offense

    It’s actually is Charlie Wieses “system” but why didn’t he have that much success with it when he left NE

    The “system “ argument is just another LAME crybaby excuse

  25. Flash1287 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:34 am
    We know it’s fake Drama
    But at least it gives the crybabies false hope.

    31 4 Rate This

    ———————

    Yep. All because Guerrero, not employed by the team, was told to hang at his place, which makes sense.

    And, because butthurt Butler thought 8 mil per was not enough to the point he had a 103 passer rating against during the season, mentally collapsing leading into the SB.

    Why does the press keep acting like we don’t know why Butler never got onto the field?

    What is BB supposed to do, air all the bad things he did, replete with telling us he lacked confidence in a soon to be FA, after he saw him have a nervous breakdown during the anthem?

    Why doesn’t the press pester Butler about why he was benched? The fans know why, but Butler refuses to be truthful as to what he did.

    It is what it is. His own teammates quotes are enough for me. He quit on the team.

  27. The Patriots drama is media created.

    There is nothing to see but it’s the off season. Journalism has gone out the window. It’s all gossip now.

    The Pats were in position to win it all. Toms back. Gronk is back. Bill is back. That implosion that was suppose to happen, hasn’t. And isn’t.

    Can’t wait for the season to start.

  28. rideforjesus says:
    May 8, 2018 at 8:19 am
    Media driven noise….I have been saying that for over 18 months now….That is what the great coach Bill Parcells is saying… All you haters can say what you want about NE, but the track record says it all…..5 Rings

    —————-

    It’s also Exhibit A as to why BB treats the media the way he does. Worst media anywhere in the world.

    Ted Williams wanted to go right back to San Diego in 1939 once he experienced the weasel Boston media.

    They’re sick.

  29. aarons444 says:

    May 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start.
    =====

    LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter.

    .. which means Belichick has won 69% of his games without Brady since 2001.

    ====================================

    Why? It makes all the sense in the world to include it. It’s a clear comparison. Brady was on the roster in 2000 and the offense personnel wasn’t markedly different from ’00 to ’01 when he started playing. The ’00 and early ’01 offense was led by a multi- Pro Bowl QB who just got a $100mil contract and only mustered a 5-13 with the 19th ranked passing offense. Then a backup came in and won the Super Bowl.

  30. LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter

    Lame

    Why wouldn’t he count it???

    Brady wasn’t the starter so he was 5-11 without him then 0-2 to start the next season then insert Brady they go 11-3 and win the SB

    You jealous crybabies are just dumb

  31. Tuna… the last great coach in the AFC East not named Belichick before the division became the AFC Least. 20 years ago too.

  32. mogogo1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:59 am
    “that means that when he retires BB can plug in any stiff and the Patriots’ dominance will continue!”
    ______________

    How much longer do you think BB is going to coach? Very good chance he retires the same time as Brady and you’ll be left relying on McDaniels trading up for the next Tim Tebow. Best of luck with that.

    ——————–

    Nope. Probably about 4-5 years. And, he’ll want to show he can win without Brady once Brady retires, too.

    So, good luck with your dreaming. It’s simply not ending anytime soon. It will go from 12-4+ to 10-6+ with a new QB once Brady retires.

    Enjoy!

  33. mogogo1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:59 am
    “that means that when he retires BB can plug in any stiff and the Patriots’ dominance will continue!”
    ______________

    How much longer do you think BB is going to coach? Very good chance he retires the same time as Brady and you’ll be left relying on McDaniels trading up for the next Tim Tebow. Best of luck with that.

    ————

    Bill lives for football. As long as Kraft let’s Bill run the organization and Bill is healthy, Bill isn’t going anywhere. I give him another 10 years minimum.

  34. aarons444 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start.
    =====

    LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter.

    .. which means Belichick has won 69% of his games without Brady since 2001.
    ====================================================================
    I got 70%. 11-5 with Cassel and 3-1 with Garoppolo and Brissett.
    Contrast that to what happened to the Colts without Peyton Manning. Or the Raiders losing Carr for the season. Nuff said.

    Now I’m not saying the Patriots would win at a 70% clip in the long term if Belichick started those guys instead of Brady every week…but if they had a really good QB like Brees or Rivers I don’t see why they wouldn’t win a lot of games and go deep in the playoffs even without the services of Brady.

    Not to mention the AFC Least factor.

  35. So, what is it, really? Is BB is nothing without TB or it is TB is nothing without BB?
    It seems like the haters flip and flop on whatever fits their most recent agenda.
    Yes, TB can’t throw the ball farther that 2, 3 or 5 yards depending who is posting.

  36. “And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….”

    Lolz. Outside of having 1 camera 30′ out of position in the age of the zoom lens, what cheating went on exactly?

    Hard work and innovation used to be respected in this country. Now its called “cheating” by those too lazy or incapable of the hard work.

  37. Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:33 am
    aarons444 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start.
    =====

    LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter.

    .. which means Belichick has won 69% of his games without Brady since 2001.
    ====================================================================
    I got 70%. 11-5 with Cassel and 3-1 with Garoppolo and Brissett.
    Contrast that to what happened to the Colts without Peyton Manning. Or the Raiders losing Carr for the season. Nuff said.

    Now I’m not saying the Patriots would win at a 70% clip in the long term if Belichick started those guys instead of Brady every week…but if they had a really good QB like Brees or Rivers I don’t see why they wouldn’t win a lot of games and go deep in the playoffs even without the services of Brady.

    Not to mention the AFC Least factor.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    That’s a logical assessment. HOF QBs are a great equalizer. There are a few of them in the league right now. Brees, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, etc.

    That still doesn’t mean they’re better than Brady, which with basic facts and history, prove.

    That said, BB would go at least 10-6 with JimmyG this year, if not 12-4.

  38. Braz says:

    May 8, 2018 at 10:33 am

    aarons444 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start.
    =====

    LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter.

    .. which means Belichick has won 69% of his games without Brady since 2001.
    ====================================================================
    I got 70%. 11-5 with Cassel and 3-1 with Garoppolo and Brissett.
    Contrast that to what happened to the Colts without Peyton Manning. Or the Raiders losing Carr for the season. Nuff said.

    Now I’m not saying the Patriots would win at a 70% clip in the long term if Belichick started those guys instead of Brady every week…but if they had a really good QB like Brees or Rivers I don’t see why they wouldn’t win a lot of games and go deep in the playoffs even without the services of Brady.

    Not to mention the AFC Least factor.

    =================================================
    You forgot the 0-2 in 01.

    Brees or Rivers, sure they would have been good on the Pats. They certainly would have had some deep playoff runs and with Brees, probably multiple Super Bowls. He’s one of the all time greats. But Brady is the all time leader in playoff 4th quarter comebacks which was a huge part of their prolonged success. I don’t know if another QB does that, aside from maybe Montana. That and he really can make average players around him better.

    And AFC East is and has been bad, but as I’ve said, the Pats haven’t really padded their the wins against their division compared to their wins vs rest of the league. The Pats division winning pct in this era is very similar to their winning pct. vs the rest of the league.

  39. Reason number 952 why Brady will never be considered GOAT by objective football fans:

    It is not known how great Brady is away from Coach Belichick. We found out with Peyton Manning, taking two teams to Super Bowl championships and 4 appearances. Perhaps one day we will see Brady attempt to do the same and then that question will be answered.

    In the meantime, Brady = MSOAT (Most Successful of All Time). One of the greats in this era for sure. But not GOAT.

  40. That’s a logical assessment. HOF QBs are a great equalizer. There are a few of them in the league right now. Brees, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, etc.

    That still doesn’t mean they’re better than Brady, which with basic facts and history, prove.

    That said, BB would go at least 10-6 with JimmyG this year, if not 12-4.

    ====================
    Yep. Good points. And I couldn’t agree more about Garoppolo. Pats will regret the deal sooner than later in my opinion.

    If it does come to light that Brady forced the Patriots to make a deal, that tarnishes his legacy in my book.

  41. Brees or Rivers, sure they would have been good on the Pats. They certainly would have had some deep playoff runs and with Brees, probably multiple Super Bowls. He’s one of the all time greats. But Brady is the all time leader in playoff 4th quarter comebacks which was a huge part of their prolonged success. I don’t know if another QB does that, aside from maybe Montana. That and he really can make average players around him better.

    And AFC East is and has been bad, but as I’ve said, the Pats haven’t really padded their the wins against their division compared to their wins vs rest of the league. The Pats division winning pct in this era is very similar to their winning pct. vs the rest of the league.

    ==============
    That’s a common thing that people say about Brady (making players better) but does he really? How did the Pats offense do when they had guys like Gabriel and Caldwell and Austin Collie featured in the offense? And how much of it is Brady and how much is the coach? Brady has been in the playoffs a lot, by sheer volume he will get a lot of opportunities to make 4th quarter comebacks. A lot of time he will succeed and a lot of time he won’t like the most recent Super Bowl.

    And as I said in another topic, the ineptitude of the AFC Least goes well beyond record and who beat who. 9 coaches for the Bills and Dolphins and 4 for the Jets since 2001. 6 GMs for the Bills. 5 for the Dolphins. 4 for the Jets in the same timeframe. It’s really pathetic. Only one franchise in the Least is stable. Only one has a plan to win and only one is in position to do so. There are 3 who are not. THAT is what we are referring to when we trash the Least.

  42. bystanderhere says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    So, what is it, really? Is BB is nothing without TB or it is TB is nothing without BB?
    It seems like the haters flip and flop on whatever fits their most recent agenda.
    Yes, TB can’t throw the ball farther that 2, 3 or 5 yards depending who is posting.

    ==================
    We don’t know the answer to that. Perhaps we will find out soon. I look forward to seeing it and answering that question.

    As for the last part nobody really believes that of course, and yet Pat fan takes the bait every single time someone says it. Which is the whole point. Very bizarre that Pat fan would want to do anything to encourage posts like that.

  43. Braz says:

    May 8, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Reason number 952 why Brady will never be considered GOAT by objective football fans:

    It is not known how great Brady is away from Coach Belichick. We found out with Peyton Manning, taking two teams to Super Bowl championships and 4 appearances. Perhaps one day we will see Brady attempt to do the same and then that question will be answered.

    In the meantime, Brady = MSOAT (Most Successful of All Time). One of the greats in this era for sure. But not GOAT.

    ======================================

    I see your point, but Manning’s Broncos SB wasn’t because of him. He was one of the worst QBs in the league that year. The 55TD year was pretty awesome though. He’s one of the greats of all time, but I still would just call him the Greatest regular season QB of all time (GRSOAT)

  44. Chill_Donahue says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Braz says:

    May 8, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Reason number 952 why Brady will never be considered GOAT by objective football fans:

    It is not known how great Brady is away from Coach Belichick. We found out with Peyton Manning, taking two teams to Super Bowl championships and 4 appearances. Perhaps one day we will see Brady attempt to do the same and then that question will be answered.

    In the meantime, Brady = MSOAT (Most Successful of All Time). One of the greats in this era for sure. But not GOAT.

    ======================================

    I see your point, but Manning’s Broncos SB wasn’t because of him. He was one of the worst QBs in the league that year. The 55TD year was pretty awesome though. He’s one of the greats of all time, but I still would just call him the Greatest regular season QB of all time (GRSOAT)
    ==============================
    Actually I think it was because of him more than people realize. The Broncos correctly assessed that Brock Osweiler was well…Brock Osweiler and the Broncos went back to Manning and he took them the rest of the way. Had they not made the switch back they lose the division and doubtful they go anywhere.

    And before Manning’s Super Bowl game gets criticized, Brady’s 86 passer rating and sub 100 yard passing performance in the first 58:30 of Super Bowl 36 says hello, as does his stinkers in Super Bowls 42 and 46.

    Either way, Brady has not shown us who he is away from Belichick. Perhaps we will find out soon and then that question can be answered once and for all.

  45. It’s way more bizarre people dedicate their lives to baiting Pats fans. What an accomplishment.

  46. Braz says:

    That’s a common thing that people say about Brady (making players better) but does he really? How did the Pats offense do when they had guys like Gabriel and Caldwell and Austin Collie featured in the offense? And how much of it is Brady and how much is the coach? Brady has been in the playoffs a lot, by sheer volume he will get a lot of opportunities to make 4th quarter comebacks. A lot of time he will succeed and a lot of time he won’t like the most recent Super Bowl.

    And as I said in another topic, the ineptitude of the AFC Least goes well beyond record and who beat who. 9 coaches for the Bills and Dolphins and 4 for the Jets since 2001. 6 GMs for the Bills. 5 for the Dolphins. 4 for the Jets in the same timeframe. It’s really pathetic. Only one franchise in the Least is stable. Only one has a plan to win and only one is in position to do so. There are 3 who are not. THAT is what we are referring to when we trash the Least.

    ==================================

    Players like Amendola, Welker, Givens, Deion Branch, Shane Vereen all got nice contracts because of their success on the Pats and none were other worldly talents. And its funny you bring up Reche Caldwell. Brady dragged that average ’06 team to the AFC title game. If Reche Caldwell didn’t drop two passes in that game, Pats advance to that Super Bowl.

    And just this past post season, Brady engineered two comebacks in the AFCCG and the Super Bowl without several of his best receiving threats. Gronk was out most of AFCCG, Cooks was out most of the SB and Edelman, his WR1, missed the whole year.

    And remember that in the Falcons SB where, without Gronk, he engineered the comeback with his RB James White as his favorite target. That is what I mean by making other players better.

    Don’t forget that Brady has given his team a 4th qtr/OT lead in ALL EIGHT Super Bowls he’s been in.

    And yes the AFC east stinks, I agree.

  47. Here is why the Patriots win:

    -GOAT GM/Coach/Defensive guru
    -GOAT offensive line coach
    -GOAT owner *
    -GOAT system

    * Although I still consider Kraft the GOAT owner, he had no business interfering in Belichick’s QB decision last season. In all other aspects he has been excellent.

  48. harrisonhits2 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    “And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….”

    Lolz. Outside of having 1 camera 30′ out of position in the age of the zoom lens, what cheating went on exactly?

    Hard work and innovation used to be respected in this country. Now its called “cheating” by those too lazy or incapable of the hard work.

    ======================================================
    Belichick could have avoided the whole thing by making one phone call to the league before the game to ask for a clarification on what the taping memo said, telling them his plan for the game and asking the league if it was ok. The league would have said no and that would have been that.

    Instead he chose to do what he wanted figuring he could weasel his way out of it with rulespeak if and when he was caught. in fact that’s exactly what he tried to do and it failed spectacularly.

    Spygate is 100% on Belichick and his arrogance, thinking he was too good and too smart to be like his peers and respect the taping memo instead of doing whatever he wanted and fabricating a loophole where none existed. I’m sure he understands now that sticking to the rules as they are written is much easier and saves him a lot of trouble.

  49. Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:41 am
    harrisonhits2 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    “And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….”

    Lolz. Outside of having 1 camera 30′ out of position in the age of the zoom lens, what cheating went on exactly?

    Hard work and innovation used to be respected in this country. Now its called “cheating” by those too lazy or incapable of the hard work.

    ======================================================
    Belichick could have avoided the whole thing by making one phone call to the league before the game to ask for a clarification on what the taping memo said, telling them his plan for the game and asking the league if it was ok. The league would have said no and that would have been that.

    Instead he chose to do what he wanted figuring he could weasel his way out of it with rulespeak if and when he was caught. in fact that’s exactly what he tried to do and it failed spectacularly.

    Spygate is 100% on Belichick and his arrogance, thinking he was too good and too smart to be like his peers and respect the taping memo instead of doing whatever he wanted and fabricating a loophole where none existed. I’m sure he understands now that sticking to the rules as they are written is much easier and saves him a lot of trouble.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Did Mangini do that when he illegally filmed with 2 cameras (only allowed one team camera) in January of 2007 in Foxborough when NFL employees shut his camera down? No. Goodell did nothing. Obviously. Just like he did nothing when Miami bought CBS field audio to steal Brady’s audibles. Noting to see here! Miami was able to benefit, NE did not, so that’s perfectly legal. Hmm.

    NEWSFLASH: BB was mocking the Jets and Mangini by retaliating for their ridiculousness in addressing the filming rule, which was Goodell’s first order of business (literally) on 9.6.06.

    BB knew Mangini was feeding Woody Johnson information that offseason as to how NE may have certain processes, and with NE’s streamlined and incredible scouting, where any perceived successes NE MIGHT have, would need to be reduced.

    Woody Johnson was the one who picked Goodell to be commissioner.

    DO THE MATH

    There was no cheating, no spying, nothing. Belichick thumbed his nose at the Jets, mocked them, and that was on heels of BB acquiring Moss and Welker for peanuts, which made rivals even more jealous.

  50. .
    @tedmurph

    “It’s way more bizarre people dedicate their lives to baiting Pats fans. What an accomplishment.”

    —–

    Most likely incarcerated
    .

  51. Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:03 am
    Brees or Rivers, sure they would have been good on the Pats. They certainly would have had some deep playoff runs and with Brees, probably multiple Super Bowls. He’s one of the all time greats. But Brady is the all time leader in playoff 4th quarter comebacks which was a huge part of their prolonged success. I don’t know if another QB does that, aside from maybe Montana. That and he really can make average players around him better.

    And AFC East is and has been bad, but as I’ve said, the Pats haven’t really padded their the wins against their division compared to their wins vs rest of the league. The Pats division winning pct in this era is very similar to their winning pct. vs the rest of the league.

    ==============
    That’s a common thing that people say about Brady (making players better) but does he really? How did the Pats offense do when they had guys like Gabriel and Caldwell and Austin Collie featured in the offense? And how much of it is Brady and how much is the coach? Brady has been in the playoffs a lot, by sheer volume he will get a lot of opportunities to make 4th quarter comebacks. A lot of time he will succeed and a lot of time he won’t like the most recent Super Bowl.

    And as I said in another topic, the ineptitude of the AFC Least goes well beyond record and who beat who. 9 coaches for the Bills and Dolphins and 4 for the Jets since 2001. 6 GMs for the Bills. 5 for the Dolphins. 4 for the Jets in the same timeframe. It’s really pathetic. Only one franchise in the Least is stable. Only one has a plan to win and only one is in position to do so. There are 3 who are not. THAT is what we are referring to when we trash the Least.

    2 3 Rate This

    ——————

    Those would be questions to ask Brady. He has very high standards. NE has a playbook, 3 feet thick, and they expect all the receivers to know all of the routes in the tree, regardless if lined up at the X, Y or Z.

    Numerous HOF level WRs like Torry Holt or Reggie Wayne literally retired once they saw the playbook.

    It’s part of the greatness of BB. He knows it’s hard to get, but when it works, like right now with Hogan and Mitchell in particular with Edelman as the mainstay, it REALLY works.

    IQ, desire to be better/precise route running and hands, are the 3 things NE looks for in a WR. Usually. Cordarelle Patterson is more of a STs hire/tryout.

  52. All this drama is clearly coming from a sense that the team is imploding. Maybe Brady and Gronk felt this was the first Superbowl they could win fairly so when they got clown stomped by Foles and Co., it hurt that much more. Either way, the winning days are over. Whether that means everybody will start to point fingers is hard to tell. I hope so. It’s about time the truth got out and the fans knew what a fraud they’ve been defending all these years.

  53. Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:51 am
    Reason number 952 why Brady will never be considered GOAT by objective football fans:

    It is not known how great Brady is away from Coach Belichick. We found out with Peyton Manning, taking two teams to Super Bowl championships and 4 appearances. Perhaps one day we will see Brady attempt to do the same and then that question will be answered.

    In the meantime, Brady = MSOAT (Most Successful of All Time). One of the greats in this era for sure. But not GOAT.

    2 7 Rate This

    ——————–

    It is people like you that fuel Brady, where your delusion will soon be punished yet again.

    I can guarantee you he hears stuff like this and simply just uses it for fuel.

    You people just don’t get it. Continuing to resist and to poke the bear at the same time, means another SB appearance is coming.

    They’re all taking mental notes as we speak and that bulletin board fills up quick.

    If they’re healthier this year, you won’t like the results.

  54. Chill_Donahue says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Braz says:

    That’s a common thing that people say about Brady (making players better) but does he really? How did the Pats offense do when they had guys like Gabriel and Caldwell and Austin Collie featured in the offense? And how much of it is Brady and how much is the coach? Brady has been in the playoffs a lot, by sheer volume he will get a lot of opportunities to make 4th quarter comebacks. A lot of time he will succeed and a lot of time he won’t like the most recent Super Bowl.

    And as I said in another topic, the ineptitude of the AFC Least goes well beyond record and who beat who. 9 coaches for the Bills and Dolphins and 4 for the Jets since 2001. 6 GMs for the Bills. 5 for the Dolphins. 4 for the Jets in the same timeframe. It’s really pathetic. Only one franchise in the Least is stable. Only one has a plan to win and only one is in position to do so. There are 3 who are not. THAT is what we are referring to when we trash the Least.

    ==================================

    Players like Amendola, Welker, Givens, Deion Branch, Shane Vereen all got nice contracts because of their success on the Pats and none were other worldly talents. And its funny you bring up Reche Caldwell. Brady dragged that average ’06 team to the AFC title game. If Reche Caldwell didn’t drop two passes in that game, Pats advance to that Super Bowl.

    And just this past post season, Brady engineered two comebacks in the AFCCG and the Super Bowl without several of his best receiving threats. Gronk was out most of AFCCG, Cooks was out most of the SB and Edelman, his WR1, missed the whole year.

    And remember that in the Falcons SB where, without Gronk, he engineered the comeback with his RB James White as his favorite target. That is what I mean by making other players better.

    Don’t forget that Brady has given his team a 4th qtr/OT lead in ALL EIGHT Super Bowls he’s been in.

    And yes the AFC east stinks, I agree.

    ==========================================
    But why were they merely average if Brady was this all world QB that makes everyone around him better? And if Cassel, Garoppolo (although I do think he is really good) and Brissett was a combined 14-6 with Brady’s weapons… it has to make me wonder how much of it is really Brady. Does Jacoby, Jimmy and Matt make them better too? If Brady makes his talent better, explain 14 points in Super Bowl 42?

    Way too many people also talk like Brady never had any weapons. Even early in his career. Troy Brown was a pro bowl caliber receiver. Not once in Peyton Manning’s career did he have anything close to the weapons that Brady had in 07.

    And you’ll need to convince me that Garoppolo couldn’t have possibly engineered those Super Bowl comebacks (the last one wasn’t really a comeback since they lost but for arguments sake I’ll call it that). If you think Jimmy could have done it, then that’s an admission that perhaps it’s not so much Brady that makes his players around him better.

  55. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:41 am
    harrisonhits2 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:42 am

    “And CHEATING ALL THE WAY TO THEM….”

    Lolz. Outside of having 1 camera 30′ out of position in the age of the zoom lens, what cheating went on exactly?

    Hard work and innovation used to be respected in this country. Now its called “cheating” by those too lazy or incapable of the hard work.

    ======================================================
    Belichick could have avoided the whole thing by making one phone call to the league before the game to ask for a clarification on what the taping memo said, telling them his plan for the game and asking the league if it was ok. The league would have said no and that would have been that.

    Instead he chose to do what he wanted figuring he could weasel his way out of it with rulespeak if and when he was caught. in fact that’s exactly what he tried to do and it failed spectacularly.

    Spygate is 100% on Belichick and his arrogance, thinking he was too good and too smart to be like his peers and respect the taping memo instead of doing whatever he wanted and fabricating a loophole where none existed. I’m sure he understands now that sticking to the rules as they are written is much easier and saves him a lot of trouble.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————

    Did Mangini do that when he illegally filmed with 2 cameras (only allowed one team camera) in January of 2007 in Foxborough when NFL employees shut his camera down? No. Goodell did nothing. Obviously. Just like he did nothing when Miami bought CBS field audio to steal Brady’s audibles. Noting to see here! Miami was able to benefit, NE did not, so that’s perfectly legal. Hmm.

    NEWSFLASH: BB was mocking the Jets and Mangini by retaliating for their ridiculousness in addressing the filming rule, which was Goodell’s first order of business (literally) on 9.6.06.

    BB knew Mangini was feeding Woody Johnson information that offseason as to how NE may have certain processes, and with NE’s streamlined and incredible scouting, where any perceived successes NE MIGHT have, would need to be reduced.

    Woody Johnson was the one who picked Goodell to be commissioner.

    DO THE MATH

    There was no cheating, no spying, nothing. Belichick thumbed his nose at the Jets, mocked them, and that was on heels of BB acquiring Moss and Welker for peanuts, which made rivals even more jealous.
    ========================
    All of that isn’t relevant. One simple phone call that would have taken 5 minutes of his time. That’s it. That’s all he needed to do, and none of this would have happened. He chose differently and it did happen.

    It was his arrogance that did the Pats in, not the Jets, not the league, nobody else. Bill owns this one. In fact I believe if his name wasn’t Bill Belichick, that decision would have been a fireable offense.

  56. No argument New England has been the best. Now its Philadelphia pure and simple. That’s what championship games are all about. You can argue about it but with Wentz and that stable of running backs, receivers, OL and DL they should rule the NFC for a few years and if Wentz goes down for a short time or 1/4 of a season you have Foles. Game over New England.

  57. @Braz

    “But why were they merely average if Brady was this all world QB that makes everyone around him better?”

    I’m not sure what this question means. By “average” I mean their talent, not their performance with Brady. Those players played well with Brady and not as well without Brady. James White has the SB record for receptions. Think about that for a sec.

    “And if Cassel, Garoppolo (although I do think he is really good) and Brissett was a combined 14-6 with Brady’s weapons”

    Well the Cassel-led team had a 5 win drop off from the year before and missed the playoffs. And this was while facing one of the easiest schedules in the NFL that year (28th overall). And Cassel went on to have a Pro Bowl year and making the playoffs with the Chiefs after leaving.

    “Not once in Peyton Manning’s career did he have anything close to the weapons that Brady had in 07.”

    Laughable. Manning’s 55 TD year was a more talented offense top to bottom. And Troy Brown was good (but never top tier) because of great effort, not great talent. Harrison, Wayne, Deymarius Thomas etc. were far more talented.

    “And you’ll need to convince me that Garoppolo couldn’t have possibly engineered those Super Bowl comebacks ”

    Well no one else in the history of the NFL has done it as often or to the extreme that Brady has under the biggest spot light (except Frank Reich, once, I suppose), so its hard to say that Jimmy G “could” have done it since no one else has done it like Brady…ever. Jimmy G looks like a really good player though. I do hope he becomes one of the next great QBs.

  58. Lame
    Why wouldn’t he count it???
    Brady wasn’t the starter so he was 5-11 without him then 0-2 to start the next season then insert Brady they go 11-3 and win the SB
    ======

    Hmmm because according to these “experts” Brady was the 4th QB in 2000. How many games was he even dressed for that season?

    The second part implies that Bill is a genius, and that being said, why wasn’t Brady starting right away, since Bill is so smart?

    Why wouldn’t/shouldn’t 2000 count? Because common sense says the Brady-era began in 2001.

  59. It is people like you that fuel Brady, where your delusion will soon be punished yet again.
    =====

    Do you think, in your wildest dreams, Brady would waste a moment of his life on a comment section like this? Or anything remotely close to it?

  60. Hmmm because according to these “experts” Brady was the 4th QB in 2000. How many games was he even dressed for that season?

    The second part implies that Bill is a genius, and that being said, why wasn’t Brady starting right away, since Bill is so smart?

    Why wouldn’t/shouldn’t 2000 count? Because common sense says the Brady-era began in 2001.

    Lame again

    The genius was KEEPING him on the roster.
    How many teams KEEP 4 QBs on the active roster. Answer..NONE.

    He couldn’t start him that season bet they just gave Bledsoe a 100 million dollar contract. But when Bledsoe got hurt Brady went from 4th on the depth chart to starter.

  61. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:51 am
    Reason number 952 why Brady will never be considered GOAT by objective football fans:

    It is not known how great Brady is away from Coach Belichick. We found out with Peyton Manning, taking two teams to Super Bowl championships and 4 appearances. Perhaps one day we will see Brady attempt to do the same and then that question will be answered.

    In the meantime, Brady = MSOAT (Most Successful of All Time). One of the greats in this era for sure. But not GOAT.

    2 7 Rate This

    ——————–

    It is people like you that fuel Brady, where your delusion will soon be punished yet again.

    I can guarantee you he hears stuff like this and simply just uses it for fuel.

    You people just don’t get it. Continuing to resist and to poke the bear at the same time, means another SB appearance is coming.

    They’re all taking mental notes as we speak and that bulletin board fills up quick.

    If they’re healthier this year, you won’t like the results.
    ======================================
    I think it’s highly unlikely that A) Brady reads PFT comment boards and B) Brady or any NFL player gets motivated by what fans say about them on the internet

    And I am not a hater nor a troll. I respect the Pats. But I’m a realist and I tell it like it is, even if it’s the hard truth. I even know Patriot fans who would agree with everything I’ve said on PFT. So saying I won’t like the results means nothing to me.

  62. Laughable. Manning’s 55 TD year was a more talented offense top to bottom. And Troy Brown was good (but never top tier) because of great effort, not great talent. Harrison, Wayne, Deymarius Thomas etc. were far more talented.
    ===========================
    Randy Moss was the best receiver either player has had by a mile. DT, Harrison and Wayne were excellent but none of them belong in Moss’s league. Give Manning Moss and he might have had 60 TD or more.

    I’ll admit the Pats did not have a Julius Thomas but everywhere else it’s clear advantage Pats, plus the Pats OL was better.

  63. Laughable. Manning’s 55 TD year was a more talented offense top to bottom. And Troy Brown was good (but never top tier) because of great effort, not great talent. Harrison, Wayne, Deymarius Thomas etc. were far more talented.
    =====

    2007 Pats – 3 All-Pros, 5 Pro Bowlers

    2013 Broncos – 2 All Pros, 4 Pro Bowlers

    2004 Colts – 1 All-Pro, 4 Pro Bowlers

  64. DO THE MATH

    There was no cheating, no spying, nothing.
    =====

    There is a Santa Claus.. because parents have said so for years

    There is a tooth fairy… because mothers have been slipping money under pillows for how long?

    There are unicorns… because look at all those pink backpacks..

    Maybe 50 years from now, we might believe the lie, if you keep telling it..

  65. aarons444 says:

    Hmmm because according to these “experts” Brady was the 4th QB in 2000. How many games was he even dressed for that season?

    The second part implies that Bill is a genius, and that being said, why wasn’t Brady starting right away, since Bill is so smart?

    Why wouldn’t/shouldn’t 2000 count? Because common sense says the Brady-era began in 2001.

    ===========================================

    Yikes… actually the point I was making is that Belichick isn’t as much of a genius in light of his poor record without Brady starting. Read more closely. My point is that TB and BB are both great, its not just Belichick and his magic touch.

    The 2000 season is useful because it shows Belichick coaching a team with a good QB and many well regarded players who would contribute greatly to the ’01-’04 teams (Milloy, Bruschi, Law, Faulk, Troy Brown, Lane, McGinest, T.Johnson, Vinatieri etc.) and yet he only went 5-13. Its an excellent example to compare Belichick with and without Brady. Common sense, really.

  66. aarons444 says:

    May 8, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Laughable. Manning’s 55 TD year was a more talented offense top to bottom. And Troy Brown was good (but never top tier) because of great effort, not great talent. Harrison, Wayne, Deymarius Thomas etc. were far more talented.
    =====

    2007 Pats – 3 All-Pros, 5 Pro Bowlers

    2013 Broncos – 2 All Pros, 4 Pro Bowlers

    2004 Colts – 1 All-Pro, 4 Pro Bowlers

    =================================================

    Keep your eye on the ball, man. The argument was Peyton’s weapons, we’re only talking offense here. Look and learn:

    2013 Broncos offense
    1 1K yd rusher
    2 1K yd receivers
    4 players with 60+ catches
    4 players with 10+ TD catches
    5 players with 10+ TD’s overall
    2 offensive skill position Pro Bowlers(non-QB)(J. Thomas, D. Thomas)

    2007 Pats offense
    0 1K yd rushers
    2 1K yd receivers
    2 players 60+ catches
    1 10+ TD receiver
    1 player with 10+ TDs overall ( I guess 2, if you want to count Moss twice)
    1 offensive skill position Pro Bowler(non-QB)(Moss)

    and ’04 Colts had two offensive skill position Pro Bowlers, that wasn’t part of my argument at all though.

  67. Braz says:

    May 8, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Laughable. Manning’s 55 TD year was a more talented offense top to bottom. And Troy Brown was good (but never top tier) because of great effort, not great talent. Harrison, Wayne, Deymarius Thomas etc. were far more talented.
    ===========================
    Randy Moss was the best receiver either player has had by a mile. DT, Harrison and Wayne were excellent but none of them belong in Moss’s league. Give Manning Moss and he might have had 60 TD or more.

    I’ll admit the Pats did not have a Julius Thomas but everywhere else it’s clear advantage Pats, plus the Pats OL was better.

    =====================================

    see my above post comparing the two teams, 2013 Broncos destroy the 2007 Pats in overall talent and production. And why are you bringing up Moss? You were talking about Troy Brown.

    And you forget Brady only had 2 real full seasons with Moss.

  68. “No argument New England has been the best. Now its Philadelphia pure and simple.”

    They are for now but if you think there’s any guarantee you will remain so you’re dreaming. You’re about to find out what the fans of every SB winner find out. The Eagles now have the biggest target in the league on their backs.

    Every team will make their best effort of the season against the Eagles this year. Every team wants to beat the champs. Every team you face will pull out all the stops. They will play more physical against Philly than against any other team. Even the crappy teams will play very hard against Philly and make them earn their wins the hard way.

    Its always harder to repeat then win the first one. The Eagles poured their hearts out on the field and earned the SB victory. Now they have to play like that through every regular season game or they’ll be getting a lot of ugly surprises.

  69. aarons444 says:

    May 8, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    DO THE MATH

    There was no cheating, no spying, nothing.
    =====

    There is a Santa Claus.. because parents have said so for years

    There is a tooth fairy… because mothers have been slipping money under pillows for how long?

    There are unicorns… because look at all those pink backpacks..

    Maybe 50 years from now, we might believe the lie, if you keep telling it..

    ==========================

    That’s the thing about scientific laws, they don’t care if you believe in them, the go right on being true. Physics, physics is a great example.

  70. “All of that isn’t relevant. One simple phone call that would have taken 5 minutes of his time. That’s it. That’s all he needed to do, and none of this would have happened. He chose differently and it did happen.”

    You’re entirely correct. But it doesn’t change the fact that 1 camera 30′ out of position for half a game in the age of the zoom lens is not the massive cheating scandal Goodell and his cronies made it out to be, and that a lot of fans think it is. A minor violation certainly, some huge magical cheat not in 1000 years.

  71. Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:51 am
    Reason number 952 why Brady will never be considered GOAT by objective football fans:
    It is not known how great Brady is away from Coach Belichick. We found out with Peyton Manning, taking two teams to Super Bowl championships and 4 appearances. Perhaps one day we will see Brady attempt to do the same and then that question will be answered.
    In the meantime, Brady = MSOAT (Most Successful of All Time). One of the greats in this era for sure. But not GOAT.

    —————–

    Except everyone calls him the GOAT already, including current and former players, who are pretty objective. Doesn’t really matter if others don’t agree. That’s your prerogative. The label has already stuck though.

  72. Braz says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:33 am
    aarons444 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:04 am
    Brady has been top 5 in YPA last two years and Belichick is only 18-19 when Brady doesn’t start.
    =====
    LOL.. cute that you count 5-11 in 2000 in a year Brady wasn’t a starter.
    .. which means Belichick has won 69% of his games without Brady since 2001.
    ====================================================================
    I got 70%. 11-5 with Cassel and 3-1 with Garoppolo and Brissett.
    Contrast that to what happened to the Colts without Peyton Manning. Or the Raiders losing Carr for the season. Nuff said.
    Now I’m not saying the Patriots would win at a 70% clip in the long term if Belichick started those guys instead of Brady every week…but if they had a really good QB like Brees or Rivers I don’t see why they wouldn’t win a lot of games and go deep in the playoffs even without the services of Brady.
    Not to mention the AFC Least factor.

    ———

    Brady has the same winning percentage basically against most divisions. Not just his own. The AFC least argument just isn’t relevant.

    As for Brees and Rivers… they’ve had some good teams and haven’t gotten the job done. Brady has. That’s why I believe they couldn’t do what Brady has done. 2006 Chargers were better than the Patriots, but Brady toughed it out and they won anyway. Probably stole the Super Bowl from them and gave it to the Colts.

  73. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:11 am
    LMAO

    Gee, rational and sane thoughts from a HOF coach who has not relationship with cheater, Goodell.

    Parcells also backed BB on Framegate I, along with a half dozen other coaches who know Goodell is a liar.

    But, yes, the Pats valiant effort last year while hobbled with so many injuries, are still loaded in 2018.

    They basically have 2 draft classes this year, and the Hightower injury was huge.

    ————

    Funny. A few months ago you called Parcells a terrible coach. Who rode B.B. coat tails. Which is it? I love calling you out on things. Lol.

  74. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:39 am
    Here is why the Patriots win:

    -GOAT GM/Coach/Defensive guru
    -GOAT offensive line coach
    -GOAT owner *
    -GOAT system

    * Although I still consider Kraft the GOAT owner, he had no business interfering in Belichick’s QB decision last season. In all other aspects he has been excellent.

    =====================

    You forgot GOAT QB (or if your a hater, at least top 3 all time), without which B.B. would not have been nearly as successful, as. I definitively proved in this thread. You have no evidence of the magic “system” and how it was that and not Brady.

