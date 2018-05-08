Buccaneers putting Tony Dungy in Ring of Honor

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
The last time the Buccaneers put a coach in their Ring of Honor, they ended up trying to hire him again.

If they repeat themselves, they’ll be adding a Hall of Famer.

The Buccaneers announced that former coach Tony Dungy would be inducted to the team’s Ring of Honor on Sept. 24, during halftime of their Monday Night Football appearance against the Steelers.

“Tony Dungy’s impact on the Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay community is not measured in terms of wins and losses,” said Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “Tony transformed our entire organization and established a winning culture that set the foundation for the most successful era in our franchise’s history. Through his exceptional leadership, Tony set a new benchmark for excellence on and off the field that we still strive to achieve to this day.”

Dungy has the highest winning percentage of all Bucs coaches, and the improvements he made there set the stage for Jon Gruden to come in and win a Super Bowl there. Dungy went on to Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl there.

The Bucs inducted Jon Gruden to their Ring of Honor last year, at a time when they were reportedly trying to lure him back as their head coach. He took Oakland’s offer instead, and he admitted after the fact that night was the moment he knew he wanted to get back into coaching.

20 responses to “Buccaneers putting Tony Dungy in Ring of Honor

  7. Man the haters are out in force. Tony Dungy is one of the classiest men in NFL history, and also a great coach. Even after never getting it done in the playoffs, Dungy has always been revered in Tampa, and never has to buy a drink there again. He orchestrated one of the most drastic culture turnarounds in NFL history, and he did so with integrity. He should’ve won at least one Super Bowl in Tampa, and the Bert Emmanuel non-catch is still one of the most egregious missed calls in NFL history. Dungy arguably should’ve gone in before Gruden, maybe even before Sapp, but I’m thrilled that he’s in. Congrats to him.

  8. Not worthy of any ring of honor or hall of fame. Peyton carried him and Gruden completed the job in TB that Dungy couldn’t quite do. Best coach in TB history was John McKay. Comedy gold with quotes like this:

    “We didn’t tackle well today but we made up for it by not blocking.”

  10. aarons444 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    He should decline.

    They ran him off despite being the best coach in their history. Not even a close second.
    isn’t being the best coach in the Bucs history kind of like being the fastest turtle, tallest midget, sharpest marble?

    and I say that as a life long Bucs fan

  12. As a St. Pete native, I’ve been a Bucs fan since the beginning.
    BIG mistake to have let Dungy go.
    He was the best thing to ever happen to the franchise.
    A good coach and classy guy.

  13. Best coach in TB history was John McKay. Comedy gold with quotes like this:
    “What do you think of your teams execution, coach?”

    “I’m in favor of it”

  14. Man the haters are out in force. Tony Dungy is one of the classiest men in NFL history, and also a great coach.
    Good coach. Great? Sorry, not for me.

    And he has no business being in the Hall of Fame ahead of guys like Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan or Mike Holmgren.

  15. @nflyoda says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    McKay was the Henny Youngman of quotes, he seemingly had a million of ’em.
    “Kickers are like horse manure. They’re all over the place.”

    “When asked about his team’s execution: “I’m in favor of it.”

    “Emotion is highly overrated in football. My wife Corky is emotional as hell but she can’t play football worth a damn.”
    “If a contest had 97 prizes, the 98th would be a trip to Green Bay.”

  16. Looks like Tampa is scraping the bottom of the barrel as usual. I loved it when he said, “I will no longer say Redskins again because that word hurts millions of native American children around the globe and makes them depressed and suicidal” and Gumball said, “you just said Redskins though?”….Dungy’s reply? “well from now on I won’t say Redskins”…..what a dork.

  17. If you all knew what a horrible mess the Bucs were in 1996, you’d have a huge appreciation for the job Dungy did. 13 years of double-digit losing seasons, a dilapidated stadium, and a disinterested fan base had the new owners, the Glazers, threatening to move the team. I lived in Tampa at that time, and if you went to a sporting good store there you’d find Troy Aikman, Dan Marino, Steve Young and Emmitt Smith jerseys in front and way in the back you’d be lucky to find a Hardy Nickerson one.

    The culture wasn’t mediocrity; it was worse than mediocrity. It was total irrelevance. It was acceptable to lose. The previous owner, Hugh Culverhouse, only cared if the team made a profit.

    Dungy was the Bucs’ third choice. They wanted Jimmy Johnson, but he decided to coach the Dolphins instead. Next they wanted Steve Spurrier, but the ‘Ol Ball Coach wanted a guarantee that they’d stay in Tampa, and ownership wouldn’t do that. So they “settled” on Dungy.

    Dungy provided no excitement for the fans. He was low-key, and had no Florida ties. So when the team started ’96 0-5 then 1-8, the few fans that cared were already calling for his head. But he showed calm, and more importantly, confidence. And he was right. He’s probably the only NFL coach in history that got a Gatorade bath after finishing the 1996 at 6-10.

    From 1997 on, the culture changed. Winning was expected. Stout defense was expected. I can’t thank Dungy enough for making my team relevant again. Well, until they fired Gruden, anyway.

    Congrats, Tony.

  18. Good coach. Great? Sorry, not for me.

    And he has no business being in the Hall of Fame ahead of guys like Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan or Mike Holmgren.

    You realize that you’re criticizing Dungy for being in the HOF? He has no control over that process whatsoever, so why would it matter when he got it in? Also, he was an objectively great coach. He had a losing season ONCE in 13 years, turned the Bucs into a one of the better teams in football within two seasons, and adjusted his strategies to fit his team’s strengths. And oh by the way, he’s the first African American coach to win a Super Bowl. Those are HOF credentials.

    By the way, if you really want to play comparisons (not that it matters at all in the question of Dungy being a great coach or not), Tony Dungy holds the 13th best winning percentage in NFL history of .668, better than Mike Holmgren (.592), Mike Shanahan (.552), and Jimmy Johnson (.556). And if you really want to throw out the Dungy/Shanahan comparison, it’s worth mentioning that Shanahan won just 2 division championships, won 0 Super Bowls, and went to playoffs just 5 times in the 14 years after John Elway retired. Dungy, in the 13 years he coached, missed the playoffs just twice.

    Now, I don’t care about the comparison. But Tony Dungy is a great coach.

  19. 1969l78 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:59 pm
    One of the most over rated coaches of all time!!
    How? He just won everywhere he went. Never lost more than 6 games his entire time in Indy! I mean, does Bill Bellichicks wins count even though he had Tom Brady? Then Peyton counts for Dungy. And there is not a QB that ever lived that can win in the NFL without solid coaching, assistants or something working with them calling plays and putting together plans of attack. This is not street ball.

  20. Tony Dungy was a good coach no doubt. When you go to Indianapolis and your first year as a head coach you have Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison & Reggie Wayne you are probably going to do quite well.

