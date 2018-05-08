Buccaneers putting Tony Dungy in Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The last time the Buccaneers put a coach in their Ring of Honor, they ended up trying to hire him again.

If they repeat themselves, they’ll be adding a Hall of Famer.

The Buccaneers announced that former coach Tony Dungy would be inducted to the team’s Ring of Honor on Sept. 24, during halftime of their Monday Night Football appearance against the Steelers.

“Tony Dungy’s impact on the Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay community is not measured in terms of wins and losses,” said Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “Tony transformed our entire organization and established a winning culture that set the foundation for the most successful era in our franchise’s history. Through his exceptional leadership, Tony set a new benchmark for excellence on and off the field that we still strive to achieve to this day.”

Dungy has the highest winning percentage of all Bucs coaches, and the improvements he made there set the stage for Jon Gruden to come in and win a Super Bowl there. Dungy went on to Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl there.

The Bucs inducted Jon Gruden to their Ring of Honor last year, at a time when they were reportedly trying to lure him back as their head coach. He took Oakland’s offer instead, and he admitted after the fact that night was the moment he knew he wanted to get back into coaching.