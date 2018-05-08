Chiefs claim Alex Ellis off waivers, cut Akeem Hunt

Getty Images

The Chiefs claimed tight end Alex Ellis off waivers from the Saints on Tuesday and waived running back Akeem Hunt with a failed physical designation.

Kansas City also cut defensive tackle Stefan Charles.

Hunt, 25, played 15 games last season, though he had only eight carries for 23 yards and four receptions for 31 yards. He played 52 snaps on offense and 171 on special teams, returning 25 kickoffs for 611 yards.

He spent 2015-16 in Houston.

Ellis, 25, played six games with Jacksonville in 2016, making three catches for 11 yards.

Charles, 29, has played 49 career games with Buffalo and Detroit, though he sat out the 2017 season after Jacksonville cut him. He signed a contract with the Chiefs this offseason.