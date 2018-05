Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago the Chiefs thought Rakeem Nunez-Roches was worth $1.9 million.

They no longer feel that way.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs have released the defensive lineman.

He signed his restricted free agent tender on April 27, and at some point in the less-than-two weeks since, they deemed him no longer cost-effective.

He played in every game last year, starting 11 games.