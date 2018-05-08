Chiefs sign five undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced the signings of five undrafted free agents Tuesday.

They agreed to terms with BYU center Tejan Koroma, Georgia Tech cornerback Step Durham, Indiana defensive end Robert McCray, Oklahoma wide receiver Jordan Smallwood and Villanova cornerback Malik Reaves.

Kansas City waived Western Kentucky cornerback Prince Charles Iworah, Southern Illinois offensive lineman Devondre Seymour, Temple wide receiver Brandon Shippen and Colorado wide receiver Nelson Spruce to make room.

The Chiefs also cut Rakeem Nunez-Roches, which was reported earlier Tuesday.