Cliff Avril leaves open possibility of a return, says “a few” teams have contacted him

Getty Images

Cliff Avril found another job but is he retired? When 950 KJR-AM announced it hired Avril earlier Tuesday, the station referred to Avril’s “next chapter.”

So why did Avril later go on SiriusXM NFL Radio and crack open the door?

The former Seahawks defensive end said “a few” NFL teams have contacted him to inquire about his availability. But he will have to get clearance from a doctor to continue playing after his neck injury last season.

“But for me it’s all about just seeing what the doc says,” Avril said. “I’m not really too concerned about where I might end up or anything like that. I actually just told everybody that I’m going to be working at a radio station, KJR 950 in Seattle. We’ll see how it shakes out, though.

“I’m definitely ready [to move on if the doctor recommends as much]. I’ve had about eight months now to kind of wrap my brain around it. My wife and I, we’ve been talking about it. We talk about it pretty much every other week, just understanding, ‘Hey, if you’re not going to play anymore, what’s next? Start preparing yourself for that.’ And that’s kind of where I’m at right now. I’m OK if I’m not able to play ball. If the doctor tells me, ‘Hey, you should definitely reconsider not playing,’ I’m OK with that at this point of my career.”