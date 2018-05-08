Cliff Avril leaves open possibility of a return, says “a few” teams have contacted him

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
Cliff Avril found another job but is he retired? When 950 KJR-AM announced it hired Avril earlier Tuesday, the station referred to Avril’s “next chapter.”

So why did Avril later go on SiriusXM NFL Radio and crack open the door?

The former Seahawks defensive end said “a few” NFL teams have contacted him to inquire about his availability. But he will have to get clearance from a doctor to continue playing after his neck injury last season.

“But for me it’s all about just seeing what the doc says,” Avril said. “I’m not really too concerned about where I might end up or anything like that. I actually just told everybody that I’m going to be working at a radio station, KJR 950 in Seattle. We’ll see how it shakes out, though.

“I’m definitely ready [to move on if the doctor recommends as much]. I’ve had about eight months now to kind of wrap my brain around it. My wife and I, we’ve been talking about it. We talk about it pretty much every other week, just understanding, ‘Hey, if you’re not going to play anymore, what’s next? Start preparing yourself for that.’ And that’s kind of where I’m at right now. I’m OK if I’m not able to play ball. If the doctor tells me, ‘Hey, you should definitely reconsider not playing,’ I’m OK with that at this point of my career.”

  2. I wouldn’t risk anything having to do with possible paralysis. Not to mention the beating the rest of the body already has taken and some level of CTE. Pick up a mic and a set of head phones for the booth, or a track suit and a clip board and coach. Or…just don’t over spend your fortune and enjoy your life. No need to put your mobility at risk.

  3. I want to agree with others saying it’s not worth risking but then again if someone was waiving millions of dollars in my face not sure what I’d say. He knows his body better than anyone.

  4. So much for player safety!

    No way he should ever play again, for his own good.

  5. @dtroxallday It is also different when they wave millions of dollars in your face when you already have millions of dollars. It might not be as tempting to someone who already has money as it is to someone who has little.

  8. Unless he’s blown all his money he needs to just stop pursuing this. Your neck is one thing you never ever mess with.

  10. The Cardinals will sign him for a week for Seattle’s playbook, but they don’t need him

  11. Since he has already been cut by Seattle, I really do not care if he can come back and play for another team or not. Nevertheless I hope he can avoid serious injury if he does come back.

  12. Shark Lebeau signed a waiver to play and got a million dollar incentive bonus on the final game of the year.

  14. C’mon Cliff. You need to be healthy to enjoy the 48 Million dollars you have earned in your career.

    Neck/spine injuries are no joke. See what happened to your former teammate Lockette, Johnny Knox, Ryan Shazier…

  17. Such a weird way he injured his neck. Looked like a normal tackle where he pulled a guy down from behind. Just kind of hit his face mask on the ground as he tackled him. That’s all it takes. Don’t risk it, Cliff.

  18. endtimesparty says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:07 pm
    You come back for Cowboys or Patriots. That’s the rule of thumb.

    ————

    So basically it’s a stark choice. Play for a team that you can count on to compete or play for a team that you can count on to be done by week 17.

  19. footballinla says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:24 pm
    Money>health=moron

    The ratio of Thumbs Up (5) to Thumbs Down (16) on this comment is very telling of PFT readers. Everyone in this comment section is so quick to judge that they don’t take a second to understand whats being said. The OP said “Money>health=moron”. He/She is saying that someone who values money over their health is a moron.

