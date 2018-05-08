Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid working out together

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have plenty in common. And since one of those things is unemployment, they might as well get a workout in.

According to Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, the former 49ers quarterback and safety were working out at Cal State East Bay this morning, though they declined to offer much else.

We’re not doing interviews,” Kaepernick said, apparently politely. “We’re just here getting in a workout.”

Neither has a job at the moment, and it’s hard to not connect that to their political stances. Reid was one of the first players to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem, when the quarterback began protesting police brutality and racial inequality. Both players worked through the ends of their contracts, and haven’t found another one.

They’re also both pursuing collusion claims, which gained steam after Reid visited the Bengals but was reportedly asked by owner Mike Brown whether he intended to continue kneeling.

So the two worked out together, with Reid joking: “I should have been a receiver.”

Otherwise, neither player had much to offer, which gives them something in common with NFL teams who have job opportunities.

  3. Too bad their parents did not teach these two that actions have consequences.

  9. The Zen Master says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Too bad their parents did not teach these two that actions have consequences.
    ———————————————————————————–
    You are surely referring to the community work that both players are constantly involved in, no? In which their actions influence positive change and outcomes? Haven’t heard about all of that?

    ————–
    Hahahahahaha 😄

  11. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:59 pm
    What are they doing for employment?
    ======================================
    They probably have enough money to get by for a while.

  12. Not only did CK let people talk him into loosing millions in potential football money, now he is letting someone on a potential legal award. SMH.

  13. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:

    What are they doing for employment?

    ————-
    Don’t forget they still made alot of money in their football careers. Plus, they are probably working up for advertisement dollars.

  16. Who wins the stuffed teddy bear at the carnival, the RETIRED Carr brother, Kapernick or Prescott ? I’m taking the retired Carr who ready has beaten Prescott

  18. This just in Kaepernick and Reid seen at a local Starbucks having a latte. Really? The j it thjng surprising about these two fools not having a job is not having a Job in This economy where unemployment is at a low.

  20. Well, perhaps they need work their timing. Working the fryer is a complex and intricate process.

    Perhaps Kaep has the mental fortitude to master it though-unlike an NFL playbook.

  24. The collusion case falls apart when I bring out Exhibit A: Michael Bennett – his talent surpasses the negativity associated with the kneeling and social justice work and Exhibit B: Kenny Vaccaro – an unemployed, talented safety with no baggage. Bennett has a job because he can still contribute and Vaccaro doesn’t because safeties are not highly valued right now. No collusion, just facts.

  31. I dislike Kap but find it comical bunch of guys on a message board laughing at them being unemployed. They’ve made more money than all the posters in these comment combined X’s 1,000. They don’t have to work another day in their life. Meanwhile, here you are taking a restroom break at work sitting on the toilet typing your comment.

  32. Sitting was the first form of protesting, until someone mentioned kneeling would look better. So, the commitment wasn’t all about protesting if you go from sitting to kneeling to make yourself look better.

  37. These two clowns do not deserve the amount of ink space being given to them by various members of the media. They knelt for what they believed in and the vast majority of the American public have indicated they would not support ANY team that brought either of them back into National prominence. Case closed!

  39. Kurt Warner was bagging groceries when he was out of NFL work. Many others have taken similar paths, working other jobs to make ends meet until an opportunity came along. Are these two above that, or are they working? Or is someone, like George Soros, paying them to be martyrs? Perhaps they’ve set-up a Go Fund Me page or are living off their millions. Regardless, fans are tired of hearing about it. Move on.

  42. broncosroe says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    I dislike Kap but find it comical bunch of guys on a message board laughing at them being unemployed. They’ve made more money than all the posters in these comment combined X’s 1,000. They don’t have to work another day in their life. Meanwhile, here you are taking a restroom break at work sitting on the toilet typing your comment.
    ===============================

    I think people significantly over estimate what professional athletes end up with. Have you read the stories of players like Clinton Portis, who made “1,000 times more money than me”. News flash, he’d kill to have my bank account. Kaep made, just guessing, $45 million in his career? He signed that huge contract with “$61 million guaranteed” but only got $39 million of it. Add in his rookie deal and that’s where I conclude $45 million, and that’s probably being generous. After taxes and agent fees and everything else, I’d guess he cleared $20 mil. That’s a heck of a lot of money, but not like its impossible to blow through that in 5 years…

  47. jackedupboonie says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Clara could really benefit from signing these 2….would be major upgrades to what they have on the roster.

    ———————————–

    Yeah you’re definitely jacked up on meth.

  49. tomterrific121212 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:30 pm
    getting screwed by the NFL because they are black and the white audience doesn’t like to see something go against the grain
    ————————————

    I don’t think Colon would like you calling out his rich lilly white parents like that.

  50. “neither player had much to offer”

    Truer words were never spoken (or typed on PFT)… 😀

  52. A rb pretending to be a qb and an injury prone safety who can’t cover anyone and gets concussed every year. Both are mediocre washed up divas.

  53. Are they practicing taking a knee so they can propose to their girlfriends..???

  54. tomterrific121212 says:
    getting screwed by the NFL because they are black and the white audience doesn’t like to see something go against the grain
    ———-
    That’s quite a bit less then terrific, Tom.

    A first & second round draft picks that received all their contract millions from the NFL, I wish I could get “screwed by the NTL” like that!

