Colts sign Chris McCain, waive Randall Telfer after failed physical

Getty Images

Tight end Randall Telfer‘s stay in Indianapolis was as brief as his time as a member of the Chiefs.

Telfer was claimed off of waivers Monday and waived again on Tuesday with the Colts announcing he failed his physical. The Browns traded Telfer to the Chiefs for linebacker Dadi Nicolas last week, but the teams voided the deal a short time later and Telfer was placed on waivers after it was erased.

The Colts also announced that they have signed defensive end Chris McCain. McCain was initially tendered as a restricted free agent by the Chargers, but became an unrestricted free agent when the team rescinded it.

McCain had 20 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games for the Chargers last season. He’ll vie for playing time off the edge with the Colts.