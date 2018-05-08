DeMarco Murray among backs Saints could consider in Mark Ingram’s absence

Getty Images

The Saints made a big move up the draft board in the first round of the draft to get defensive end Marcus Davenport in a deal that seemed to signal their desire to do everything possible to make another run at a championship while quarterback Drew Brees is still in top form.

Will they make another move in light of Tuesday’s news that running back Mark Ingram will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season? Alvin Kamara‘s presence means they still have a high-level running back on hand, but Kamara only averaged 12.5 touches in a game last season and the other backs on the roster — Trey Edmunds, Daniel Lasco, Jonathan Williams and sixth-round pick Boston Scott — have limited NFL experience.

If they do want to make a veteran addition, they could consider DeMarco Murray. Murray’s production dipped in 2017 before he was released by the Titans, but he’s shown ability as both a runner and receiver that could fit as a change of pace from Kamara.

Alfred Morris and Orleans Darkwa are also free agents and both backs averaged over four yards per carry last season. Adrian Peterson is also available, but the Saints would likely feel they’ve been there and done that after employing Peterson for four unmemorable games last season.

There’s no sign at this point that any of those players are on the team’s radar, but a report that Ingram’s not happy with his contract could join the suspension as reasons for the team to consider other options for the year to come.