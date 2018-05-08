Eli Manning: Offense looks good on paper, but have to “do it on the field”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT
Heading into the 2017 season, there was a lot of talk about how the additions of wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram would take the Giants offense to a higher level.

Engram had a good rookie season, but neither he nor wideout Sterling Shepard provided much help in the standings once Marshall joined Odell Beckham on injured reserve. The Giants went 3-13 and their offensive shortcomings led the Giants to sign left tackle Nate Solder and use the second overall pick of the draft on running back Saquon Barkley.

Those additions have led to another round of robust predictions about what lies ahead for the Giants, but memories of last season may be playing a role in quarterback Eli Manning‘s measured take on things.

“We definitely have some [talented] players,” Manning said, via NJ.com. “Paper is one thing, but you have to be able to do it on the field. You have to have everybody come together. It’s not four or five guys that make a difference. It’s all 11, and more than that sometimes. Both sides doing their part.”

While Manning is being prudent about putting carts before horses, he does see the potential upside that Barkley brings with him. Manning said a strong rushing attack, which has been missing for the Giants for the better part of a decade, “helps everything” from pass protection to giving the defense a chance to rest so there’s plenty of reason to hope hype meets reality this time.

  2. Any offence that has Eli at quarterback is never going to be “good”. Eli at quarterback is almost as big a fraud as his memorabilia sales items.

  3. I agree 100% Eli, now that you have a sane gm who actually realizes qbs need blocking and a running game and hopefully took care of that in the first 2 rounds of the draft take us back to the playoffs at least. I’m a little skeptical because the giants always seem to have freak injuries during preseason even in the years they won the last 2 Superbowl 2007 and 2011 we’ve had things happen. Just think what we might’ve happened if David Wilson would’ve never had that freak injury? Running game is key these days, maybe Eli can actually take a breathe before has to throw the ball now.

  4. Barkley signing was a great choice. It will make Manning better as the sand in the hour glass is draining to nothing and it will be time for Eli to go.
    We need a better defense. Where is the improvement on defense?

  6. Offense looks good on paper, but have to “do it on the field”

    Really Eli?? You’re brilliant.

  8. Eli learned that from watching the star studded defense that was assembled two off-seasons ago. That unit has failed too.

  9. nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:00 am
    And with that Eli shipped another 50 Saquon Barkley and 25 Nate Solder NYG game worn jerseys…..
    ___________________
    Hysterical! Did you think of that all on your own? I’ve only seen you post the same thing 20 times in the past couple of weeks on every Giants article. Do you have that much free time?

    Evidently the Giants winning two Super Bowls against the Patriots*, one of which ruined your perfect season, still seriously bothers you to this day.

  10. Hope Eli sticks it to all the Haters this year. He’s been playing games with Arena League talent in recent years and the WORST offensive line in the NFL, thanks to Jerry Reese.

  11. in defense of nhpats, the giants defense and coach won those 2 bowls and we tip our hats. now as to E-Lie, their
    FRAUDulent qb, the fact$ are the fact$. he cheated his own fans out of their hard earned money to grab more nickels for himself. sad.

  12. With their offseason moves, the Giants improved from a 3-win team that desperately needs a QB to a 7-win team that desperately needs a QB.

  13. gmen05 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:10 am
    nhpats says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:00 am
    And with that Eli shipped another 50 Saquon Barkley and 25 Nate Solder NYG game worn jerseys…..
    ___________________
    Hysterical! Did you think of that all on your own? I’ve only seen you post the same thing 20 times in the past couple of weeks on every Giants article. Do you have that much free time?

    Evidently the Giants winning two Super Bowls against the Patriots*, one of which ruined your perfect season, still seriously bothers you to this day.

    ——————

    The Giants don’t bother or scare anyone. The days of Michael Strahan and Tom Coughlin are long gone. They will be lucky to win 4 games this coming season.

    As for jokes regarding Eli’s fraud….they haven’t even started to get old yet.

  14. ibillwt says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:33 am
    in defense of nhpats, the giants defense and coach won those 2 bowls and we tip our hats. now as to E-Lie, their
    FRAUDulent qb, the fact$ are the fact$. he cheated his own fans out of their hard earned money to grab more nickels for himself. sad.
    *******************************************************************************

    BULLCRAP!!

    Eli lead drives for touchdowns in both games and made throws that the receivers caught!
    Easy to take cheap shots without crediting the offense led by Eli. All teams win with stout defenses. Be a man and give credit where credit is due, this was not Trent Dilfer just hanging on for a ride on the Ravens Defense Train!

  15. Last season was not a true indicator of what Eli had left in the tank. Assuming he doesnt lose almost his whole receiving core again, this year should show us if Eli is done or not.

    I like the two young kids backing him up, but I dont see either of them becoming an above-average starter. I think the TRUE heir-apparent is still not on the roster and that the Giants will likely be drafting a QB in the first round by 2020 at the latest.

  16. Eli is no longer a good QB. Maybe he’s mid tier 2?
    Give him great weapons and he’ll look ok, but he’s not a good Tier 1 QB anymore.

    Big mistake drafting Barkley instead of Darnold.

