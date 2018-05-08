Jason McCourty: There was “definitely professional envy” for my brother

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Devin McCourty had a joint media session on Tuesday and they started it off by trying a little trickery on the reporters.

Jason answered a question for Devin, but the attempted switcheroo didn’t work out which Jason said left them “zero for maybe 10 I guess throughout our lives” when trying to impersonate one another. One clear difference between the two has been the amount of postseason success Devin has enjoyed with the Patriots.

Devin has gone to the playoffs every year of his NFL career while his brother never made it with the Titans and Browns, which is something he admitted made him envious of his twin over the years.

“Yeah, I think when you don’t make it to the playoffs and you’re watching those games, I think there’s envy in every game you watch,” Jason McCourty said in comments distributed by the team. “As you’re watching other teams, whether it’s Dev as my twin brother or maybe a team you beat throughout the season or a team you came close [to beating] or you just missed the playoffs and they got in and you watched them take the field on that Sunday in those playoffs, there’s definitely professional envy because you want to be there. That’s what you train all offseason for. That’s what the tough days in camp are for, to get to that postseason and be able to make your run. So, definitely throughout our careers, anybody that’s at that point — playoffs, Super Bowl — you always want to be in that position as a player and as a team.”

Joining the Patriots gives him a good chance to end that playoff drought and doing it alongside his brother might make some of the lean years a little easier to take in retrospect.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Jason McCourty: There was “definitely professional envy” for my brother

  1. Truly a shame we were so crappy for his entire tenure in TN. He was a great Titan. I’d wish him well but he’s in NE now so I won’t.

  3. terripet says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Look at that 2 overrated brothers
    ===

    Look at that overrated team and quarterback in Indianapolis.

    Fixed it for you.

  4. terripet says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm
    Look at that 2 overrated brothers

    ***************

    Do you really want to go through the rest of your life like this? There’s so much more to it, and you can’t receive it with this kind of spirit.

  5. Update:

    Johnny Whinebaugh is looking for an emergency proposal to pass to make identical twins playing in the same secondary, totally illegal in the NFL, as it may confuse his very dumb defense.

    Film at all.

    Pats to lose their next 3 1st rd picks to boost ratings for international expansion.

    lmao

  6. terripet says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm
    Look at that 2 overrated brothers

    3 37 Rate This
    ———————-

    Jason may have played on a god awful defense last year, but he was the 17th rated CB.

    I’d say the McCourty Boys will do just fine, and after hearing the deafening silence of Devin McCourty about Butler’s quitting on the team and having a nervous breakdown during a national anthem for not starting the game, I’d say this is a HUGE upgrade and what should be an absolutely loaded secondary with good competition at both positions.

    Considering we now know Butler essentially sabotaged the team’s SB chances by pouting and making a scene, a 1 mil per McCourty with some solid size on the outside will be a nice addition ,especially at that price.

    They’re likely working on an extension late this summer to see if they can keep him, too.

    One very good McCourty certainly welcomes another.

  7. terripet says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm
    Look at that 2 overrated brothers

    ***************

    Do you really want to go through the rest of your life like this? There’s so much more to it, and you can’t receive it with this kind of spirit.
    _____________________
    +1 And I would bet all the money in my pocket I know who someone of that ilk voted for.

  8. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Jason may have played on a god awful defense last year, but he was the 17th rated CB.

    Butler’s quitting on the team and having a nervous breakdown during a national anthem for not starting the game, I’d say this is a HUGE upgrade and what should be an absolutely loaded secondary with good competition at both positions.

    Considering we now know Butler essentially sabotaged the team’s SB chances by pouting and making a scene, a 1 mil per McCourty with some solid size on the outside will be a nice addition ,especially at that price.
    ———————————————————————-

    That is just a bizarre take on the Butler thing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!