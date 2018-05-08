Jason McCourty: There was “definitely professional envy” for my brother

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Devin McCourty had a joint media session on Tuesday and they started it off by trying a little trickery on the reporters.

Jason answered a question for Devin, but the attempted switcheroo didn’t work out which Jason said left them “zero for maybe 10 I guess throughout our lives” when trying to impersonate one another. One clear difference between the two has been the amount of postseason success Devin has enjoyed with the Patriots.

Devin has gone to the playoffs every year of his NFL career while his brother never made it with the Titans and Browns, which is something he admitted made him envious of his twin over the years.

“Yeah, I think when you don’t make it to the playoffs and you’re watching those games, I think there’s envy in every game you watch,” Jason McCourty said in comments distributed by the team. “As you’re watching other teams, whether it’s Dev as my twin brother or maybe a team you beat throughout the season or a team you came close [to beating] or you just missed the playoffs and they got in and you watched them take the field on that Sunday in those playoffs, there’s definitely professional envy because you want to be there. That’s what you train all offseason for. That’s what the tough days in camp are for, to get to that postseason and be able to make your run. So, definitely throughout our careers, anybody that’s at that point — playoffs, Super Bowl — you always want to be in that position as a player and as a team.”

Joining the Patriots gives him a good chance to end that playoff drought and doing it alongside his brother might make some of the lean years a little easier to take in retrospect.