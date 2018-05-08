Jets CEO: Drafting Darnold will be seen as moment Jets shifted to new gear

AP

The Jets will give Sam Darnold a chance to convince them that he’s the right choice as the starting quarterback heading into the 2018 season, but one member of the team’s brass already sounds convinced that winning the job for Week One will be the least of Darnold’s accomplishments with the team.

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson opted against taking a measured approach Tuesday when discussing what Darnold will mean to the Jets in 2018 and beyond.

“I honestly think [people] are going to look back 20 years from now and say this is the moment the Jets shifted into a new gear, that they became a great team,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Teams trading up to take a quarterback at No. 3 are doing so because they hope the outcome is going to be exactly what Johnson has in mind for Darnold. Getting things to work out that way often proves to be more difficult, but at least Darnold knows that the guy on top of the organization is behind him all the way.