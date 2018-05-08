Jets CEO: Drafting Darnold will be seen as moment Jets shifted to new gear

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
The Jets will give Sam Darnold a chance to convince them that he’s the right choice as the starting quarterback heading into the 2018 season, but one member of the team’s brass already sounds convinced that winning the job for Week One will be the least of Darnold’s accomplishments with the team.

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson opted against taking a measured approach Tuesday when discussing what Darnold will mean to the Jets in 2018 and beyond.

“I honestly think [people] are going to look back 20 years from now and say this is the moment the Jets shifted into a new gear, that they became a great team,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Teams trading up to take a quarterback at No. 3 are doing so because they hope the outcome is going to be exactly what Johnson has in mind for Darnold. Getting things to work out that way often proves to be more difficult, but at least Darnold knows that the guy on top of the organization is behind him all the way.

25 responses to “Jets CEO: Drafting Darnold will be seen as moment Jets shifted to new gear

  1. LOL, straight from the brain of one of the guys who traded up to the number 3 pick in the draft without knowing who would be there. If Darnold was gone, he’d be saying the same thing about Mayfield or Rosen.

  2. “I honestly think [people] are going to look back 20 years from now and say this is the moment the Jets shifted into a new gear, that they became a great team,” Johnson said.

    So you mean Hackenberg will be starting by Week 4 and not give up the starting position for the next 10-12 years? Thought so.

  3. New doesn’t always mean better. That’s assuming the grass is always greener on the other side. optimistic but not necessarily realistic.

  4. They already were in Reverse so I’m guessing it’ll be Park with some small shot at Low 1 or Low 2.

  6. “people] are going to look back 20 years from now and say this is the moment the Jets shifted into a new gear”

    First to reverse? Ok that was very low hanging fruit, I admit it. For Jets fans sakes I hope he’s right.

  9. The Jets might have finally lucked out here. The best QB prospect fell to them at 3 – in a draft that was said to have 4 potential franchise qbs.

  10. all the haters can hate. we deserve it.

    but, we’ll see. if the kid can play you’re gonna be hating us for a long, long, time.

  11. I honestly think [people] are going to look back 20 years from now and say this is the moment that I did an awesome job, and that I’m the best CEO ever.

  12. 3m ago
    if the kid can play you’re gonna be hating us for a long, long, time.
    __________________________________________
    Yeah and I mean if Geno Smith could’ve played, we’d probably hating you. But until proven otherwise, you’ll be the New York Ifs

  13. I really hope this works out for the Jets… but make no mistake that they were CRUSHED when Mayfield went to Cleveland at #1. That was the guy they really wanted all along; but believe me when I tell you that I really hope Darnold works out for the Jets. They are as long suffering as us Browns fans.

  14. Yeah…..

    Probably said the same thing they drafted a USC QB in the top 5.

    At least they got the funniest moment in NFL history out of that draft pick.

  16. As a lifelong Jet fan for 40 years I wish those who know nothing about football just shutup. On top of the list is the Johnson family. Please take care of the finances of the team and keep your nose and opinions about the team to yourself. You know nothing and your opinion means jack. The credibility factor is at zero with the fans. I hope that the GM that a search committee hired knows what they are doing. You wouldn’t know the difference between a stud qb from a piece of stud..

  18. tunechi90 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    The Jets might have finally lucked out here. The best QB prospect fell to them at 3 – in a draft that was said to have 4 potential franchise qbs.
    _______________________________________________________________________

    Uh, No. In terms of pure talent QB Josh Rosen was the most polished best QB in this draft & was touted as the best pure passer to come out since Andrew Luck. Rosen was/is the best QB in this draft class. And he doesnt come with the whole USC stigma.

  19. rogcar2 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:56 pm
    I really hope this works out for the Jets… but make no mistake that they were CRUSHED when Mayfield went to Cleveland at #1. That was the guy they really wanted all along; but believe me when I tell you that I really hope Darnold works out for the Jets. They are as long suffering as us Browns fans.
    ____________________________________________

    I highly doubt the Jets were crushed Mayfield was off the board when they came on the clock. The Jets being the Jets bungled the pick, taking the shortest QB who in the draft who the majority had as the 3rd QB on their board behind Darnold & Rosen, both of whom will turn out to be far better pro’s. For the record I dont think Mayfield will turn out to be a bust, I think he will end up an AVG passer much in the mold of Case Keenum but both Darnold/Rosen will end up becoming top 10 NFL QB’s and were far better prospects, but the Browns being the Browns went all CLV Browns on us and bungled the pick.

  20. Just don’t screw up his development.
    Hackenberg was a bad pick, but the Jets didn’t try to develop him correctly. They had him concentrate on the playbook not his mechanics his first year. Sheer stupidity.
    What good would Tom Brady be if his completion percentage was 50%?

    Learn to throw accurately, then study the playbook.

  21. If I had a nickel for everytime I’ve heard that line for the last 50 years. I’d have a LOT of money in my pocket.

    Actually I kind of hope its true. The season is a LOT more fun when the Jets are good…and that happens SOOOOOO rarely.

  22. Bahahaha…shifted in to another gear, back to 8 and 8? Make it to a Jets Superbowl, I mean a wild card?

  23. hawkkiller says:

    Uh, No. In terms of pure talent QB Josh Rosen was the most polished best QB in this draft & was touted as the best pure passer to come out since Andrew Luck. Rosen was/is the best QB in this draft class. And he doesnt come with the whole USC stigma.
    _______________________________________________________________________

    Not sure if that is the view of most NFL executives or coaches. I agree he might be the most pro ready but he is not as perfect as you claim him to be. Otherwise he would have went higher.

  24. “if the kid can play you’re gonna be hating us for a long, long, time.”

    Fair enough. And the truth is nobody has the slightest clue how any of these QBs will perform in full speed regular season games until they’re out on the field in one. Any claim that one of these new QBs is better than another is pure speculation until games that count are underway.

  25. “waynefontesismyfather says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:55 pm
    “I honestly think [people] are going to look back 20 years from now and say this is the moment the Jets shifted into a new gear, that they became a great team,” Johnson said.

    So you mean Hackenberg will be starting by Week 4 and not give up the starting position for the next 10-12 years? Thought so.

    Awesome inference, dude. No.

