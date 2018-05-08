John Mara willing to talk about OBJ again, but doesn’t say much

When last we heard from Giants co-owner John Mara about receiver Odell Beckham Jr., we didn’t hear much from Mara about Beckham. On Tuesday night, we heard not much more.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of signing Beckham to a new contract, Mara said (via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com), “It’s not the first contract negotiation we’ve ever had. It will get done when it’s supposed to get done.”

While it’s no surprise that Mara would offer up a dismissive answer to an important question, the broader question is whether Beckham (who has been participating in offseason workouts) will take part in OTAs or training-camp practices without the security that comes from a new contract. Clearly, he has earned a second contract. Presumably, he wants more than the Giants will pay.

So where does it go from here? Franchise tag for two years before hitting the market? Or a trade that would send Beckham to a team that would pay him what he wants or something close to it?

Just because there’s currently no active conflict between player and team doesn’t mean that conflict isn’t coming. If the Giants continue to drag their feet when it comes to paying Beckham, maybe he won’t put either of his feet onto a football field.

  3. I’m an Eagles fan and honestly don’t want OBJ on the eagles. Great player but to much about himself and to much baggage. Same with Dez.

  5. So wait. You mean he’s showing up to OTAs when no money is on the line? But you think he’ll skip out on game checks? Trying to create drama..:: I know the media is severely disappointed that this guy is showing up to workouts currently, that much is apparent.

  6. Apparently OBJ was supposed to be traded a month ago. That didnt happen. The Mara’s have been doing this NFL thing since 1925….they know what they are doing.

  8. Mara wants to make extra sure Beckham is going to play by their rules if he wants the luxury of spending his prime earnjng years in New York. No question NYC is the place for an ego maniac like this turd to make te most of endorsement deals. Imagine if this guy was shipped to Buffalo, his career and possibly his life would be over. Playing in the largest market with the most earning potential and it’s not really close. Wouldn’t be surprised if Mara made him play out this year and franchises him just to make sure he was on board.

  10. Beckham (who has been participating in offseason workouts)
    ———–
    Someone is clearly worried and it is not the Giants organization.

  12. Whatever, the giants will make the HUGE mistake of caving to his contract demands, hamstringing themselves not just next year but for the next several years. But they’ll pick in the top five for as long as Beckham is on the team.

  13. Mickey-1 says:

    May 9, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Whatever, the giants will make the HUGE mistake of caving to his contract demands, hamstringing themselves not just next year but for the next several years. But they’ll pick in the top five for as long as Beckham is on the team.

    Ahh, you must be an eagles or cowboys fan. Fortunately I don’t think the giants and pat shurmur will make the same mistakes in seemingly building the offensive scheme around Odell this year. Still slightly worried about the oline, but then again last time we had a kinda good oline Chris Snee was on the team.

