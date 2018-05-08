League reinstates Sammie Lee Hill

Getty Images

Sammie Lee Hill has a chance at a second chance.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the veteran defensive tackle has been reinstated by the league, giving him an opportunity to get back into the league.

He was suspended for four games during the 2016 preseason, when he was without a team. That was for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

He was the Titans starting nose tackle in 2015, and also played for the Lions during his seven-year career.

He’s 31 now, and played well enough in the past to potentially generate interest from another team, now that he’s eligible.