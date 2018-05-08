Lions sign fifth-round pick Tyrell Crosby

Getty Images

Tyrell Crosby announced he signed his deal with the Lions, tweeting a photo of him with a pen in hand.

The Lions drafted the Oregon offensive lineman with the 153rd overall pick, lower than most expected him to go.

“He really stood out on the board, well above everybody else kind of at that point,” General Manager Bob Quinn said on the day the Lions selected Crosby. “So, it was a pretty easy pick when we talked about it.”

Crosby allowed no sacks in 2017, while starting 13 games at left tackle.

In his career, he played 43 games and started 36. Nineteen starts came at right tackle and 17 at left tackle.