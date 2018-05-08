Lions waive Brandon Chubb

Getty Images

The Lions announced Tuesday that they have waived linebacker Brandon Chubb.

Chubb, 24, has never played a down in the NFL.

The Rams originally signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016, and he made nine tackles in four preseason games. After the Rams waived him before the regular season, he signed to the team’s practice squad.

He joined Detroit’s practice squad October 18, 2016. Chubb also spent some time on San Francisco’s practice squad that season.

Chubb sat out last season after the Lions cut him at the end of last May.