Manziel fine after precautionary hospitalization

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Yes, free-agent quarterback Johnny Manziel was briefly hospitalized in Texas on Monday. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Manziel was quickly determined to be fine.

Manziel recently had a change in the dosage procedure for medication that controls bipolar disorder, and it made him feel light-headed and dizzy. He followed doctor’s orders to go to the hospital whenever that happens.

After monitoring him, Manziel was released.

Manziel continues to evaluate options for playing football in 2018 or 2019. Absent an invitation to join an NFL team, he can sign with the CFL (a two-year commitment) or wait for the Alliance of American Football, which debuts next spring.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Manziel fine after precautionary hospitalization

  1. I applaud him for trusting his mental health process.

    …that’s not said in jest. Sustaining mental health is a process and not a pill.

  2. Like the kid or not, BPD meds are nothing to laugh at. When they work, they’re great. An unpleasant side effect can be what he had. Get the wrong one and it can lead to some dire consequences. Glad to see he is watching it. Helps me believe he is taking life a little more seriously.

  4. Its almost the middle of 2018. At this juncture, Johnny Manziel getting his personal issues handled and Johnny Manziel having a pro football career are mutually exclusive and largely unrelated things.

  5. wryly1 says:
    Its almost the middle of 2018. At this juncture, Johnny Manziel getting his personal issues handled and Johnny Manziel having a pro football career are mutually exclusive and largely unrelated things.
    =====================

    Thankfully, he seems to be working hard at both. I personally hope he makes it back and at least competes for an NFL starting job, because his physical talents were never the question.

  8. It seems every piece of news about him these days is not conducive to his NFL return. I suppose because he has been such a train wreck in the past, he warrants the attention. I dont ever see him starting for anyone in the NFL, not hating on the guy, but it seems extremely unlikely at this point.

  11. I can’t see him ever getting a chance in the NFL again. Whether or not this is his fault, it’s not a good look. He no longer gets the benefit of any doubt–right or wrong–because of his previous behavior. This guy just has too much baggage at this point. He’s absolutely incinerated his bridges.

    How long has he had BPD? Did he have it when he was partying like it was 1999 or when he went to Vegas in disguise?

  12. Things not looking good for Manziel’s future in football in any capacity. Needs to start giving thought to a conventional career, something Manziel has likely never previously considered.

  14. Dear Johnny, you and football were not meant for each other. Go back to your family in Texas and make it right and then work outward from there.

  15. @arcross12042004 and Cobrala2 – and STAY ON THE MEDS, especially when feeling better.

    Mental health is no different than anything else…. but too many people feel a stigma is attached to MH meds. If you’re feeling better… THEY’RE WORKING… keep taking them Johhny, just like blood pressure, diabetes, etc.

    @whenwilliteverend…in all seriousness, this actually explains a lot about the partying… booze is self-medication and an inability to keep yourself on track… escapism. The swings can be debilitating and crippling…. sound judgement becomes fleeting. No excuses… those are real symptoms and self-destructive behavior that comes with it… when untreated or improperly treated.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!