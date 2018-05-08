Mike Boone hopes leaping ability gives him edge with Vikings

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2018, 12:09 AM EDT
The Vikings have re-issued the number once worn by Chuck Foreman. And the rookie who will be wearing it has a chance to leap into the 53-man roster.

Literally.

Mike Boone, undrafted and uninvited to the Scouting Combine, got the attention of the Vikings due in part to his jumping ability. As in 42 inches. As in 11.5 inches higher than incumbent starter Dalvin Cook from a year ago.

Per Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Boone’s 42-inch vertical and his 11-foot broad jump would have been the best among all running backs at the Combine. His 4.45-second 40 and 25 reps in the 225-pound bench would have put him at third at his position in Indianapolis.

“Not to be cocky,” Boone recent said via Craig, “but I feel I’m a little talented.”

Boone, who played at the University of Cincinnati, will get a chance to prove his talent in the competition for the third tailback spot on the roster, behind Cook and Latavius Murray. The other contenders include undrafted rookie Roc Thomas and third-year veteran Mack Brown, who has only 16 career regular-season carries.

While the measurable are off the charts, Boone’s college performance wasn’t eye-popping. He had 463 yards rushing (4.2 per attempt) in 2017 and 388 yards (3.7) in 2016. In 2015, he cranked out 717 yards, along with an average of 7.5 yards per rush.

As a result, Boone was available to be signed by any team. The Vikings pounced, and now Boone will have a chance to translate his strength, speed, and jumping skills into the kind of performance that will make him the ideal complement to Cook and Murray.

The difference maker likely will be special teams. If he can contribute there, Boone will make himself more valuable to the Vikings. In turn, he’ll earn chances eventually to play more like he did in 2015.

19 responses to “Mike Boone hopes leaping ability gives him edge with Vikings

  3. He’ll be a first round pick in the intrasquad basketball games. Although we both shortstops on one play in one of those games.

    No more BB for training purposes for us, in college. But then most great programs have about 12 guys who started there in HS, including 1/2 the pitching staff and almost every 2nd baseman. No biggie, in the end.

  4. Not sure why the poor numbers for Boone. Maybe Cincinnati’s offense was terrible. His film looks great. Good burst, runs with power. He was a receiver in high school so his catching is smooth. Might be another gem for Spielman.

  5. Liberalsruineverything says:

    May 8, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Not sure why the poor numbers for Boone. Maybe Cincinnati’s offense was terrible. His film looks great. Good burst, runs with power. He was a receiver in high school so his catching is smooth. Might be another gem for Spielman.

    —–

    There could be any number of reasons. Think about Jerrick McKinnon. Non-Vikings think McKinnon sucks and point to his 3.4 yard average when when he was the starter because Peterson went down with an injury. What they fail to see is AP was averaging 1.9 yards per carry in 3 games. What did we do? Replaced the entire oline and went to the NFC championship game. Turns out rushing yards are easier to come by when you aren’t running in to a brick wall. Same thing is happening in Seattle. Spencer Ware and Alex Collins weren’t good enough to make the team in Seattle…

  9. I hope Boone or one of the other RBs works out. I was disappointed that the Vikings didn’t draft a replacement for McKinnon. Cook will probably fill that role just fine, but if he gets hurt again, they don’t have guy who can fill the role McKinnon filled last season.

  10. millertime953 says:

    May 8, 2018 at 7:49 am

    At least he won’t have a problem jumping to the Seahawks.

    —–

    Like Percy Harvin, Sidney Rice, Blair Walsh, and Shamar Stephen? That’s cool, we will take Steve Hutchenson and Sheldon Richardson.

  12. The problem is that he didn’t really appear to use all those skills all that great in his college game tape; rather, he signed up with a specialized training program designed to maximize the NFL combine skills. They guy will have to apply those skills in training camp to show he belongs ad is even close to replacing Jet.

  13. With the ability to jump like that (“due in part to his jumping ability. As in 42 inches.”) I’m surprised the Ravens didn’t take him in the first round.

  15. Non-Vikings think McKinnon sucks and point to his 3.4 yard average when when he was the starter because Peterson went down with an injury. What they fail to see is AP was averaging 1.9 yards per carry in 3 games. What did we do? Replaced the entire oline and went to the NFC championship game. Turns out rushing yards are easier to come by when you aren’t running in to a brick wall.

    ++++++++++

    I don’t think McKinnon sucks, but I don’t think he’s worth anywhere near $7M a season. His yards per carry was only 3.8 after you replaced the “entire o-line”. He can be an asset, but you don’t want him getting more than 12 touches a game. I wouldn’t, at least.

    Boone seems athletic but chances are very good that the next and last PFT post about him includes him in a long lost of cuts. Like Moritz.

  18. Time of the year when the Purple Koolaide is more potent….let’s do a rewrite of this story say 11 September 2018

  19. You guys do know they measure the vert and broad jump to measure leg strength and athleticism. It’s not literally to determine how well the guy can jump on the field. A RB who has numbers like that is very very likely to be explosive and athletically coordinated. When a guy like that breaks through a hole with space to run, it’s safe to assume that he will be able to from point a to point b not only very fast, but very quickly with that leg strength going 0 to 100 in half a second. No one actually wants to see him jump 42 inches on the field. You can mold someone with those numbers, it’s very difficult to take a unathletic back and make him super fast and athletic. These are the kinds of numbers you take a risk on as your number 3 back because you hope his athleticism can take over. And there’s a good chance cincy may have had something to do with the lack of production far more than the actual talent of the player. Great rbs are stifled in college all the time because of team who aren’t sure how to use their talents or poor offensive line play. And btw, whoever said that stuff about McKinnon being the number 1 last year when cook went down and hoping cook could fill his shoes. First off dalvin cook likely could have been offensive rookie of the Year if hed played all season, he was killing it as a starter, and second, when he went down, Murray was really the starting rb not mckinnon McKinnon may have outplayed Murray at times, but Murray was the true number 1 type back, like he was in Oakland, McKinnon really was more of a change of pace back who could run between the tackles. Mckinnon, in my opinion was never and I don’t think we will ever be a true starter quality qb as a 3 down back. Great weapon, but idk that he can be a feature guy.

