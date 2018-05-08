Most players don’t need permission to use marijuana as a painkiller

Free-agent NFL running back Mike James has made headlines via his request that the league allow him to use marijuana as a painkiller. Most NFL players don’t need permission.

Players who understand how the substance-abuse policy works and when the window for annual substance-abuse testing opens realize that, if they stop smoking in approximately the middle of March and refrain until their once-per-year test (the window opens on 4/20 and lasts until early August), they can smoke with impunity throughout most of training camp, most of the preseason, and all of the regular season and postseason. As long as a given player avoids landing in the substance-abuse program, the player can use marijuana as much as he needs or wants in order to deal with pain or simply because he likes it.

That’s why the NFL Players Association has no reason to make any concessions to the league to change or scrap the marijuana policy. Smart, reasonably disciplined players know how to work the system. Those who end up facing suspensions are either not smart or have a real problem that requires the kind of intervention and rehab that the league’s substance-abuse program provides.

While it’s important to push the league to recognize that marijuana may be considerably safer that prescription medications, the truth remains that marijuana can be (and is) used by a very high percentage of players who know when they need to stop, and when they can start again.

For James, it doesn’t really matter. He’s had four regular-season carries since 2014, and he was out of the league during the 2017 regular season.

40 responses to “Most players don’t need permission to use marijuana as a painkiller

  3. The NFL’s policy on weed is a joke (like most of their policies). With that said, I’m glad NFL players get suspended for using weed simply because you have to be a complete idiot to get caught.

  4. magnumpimustache says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    Opioid Crisis killing millions…..No Problem

    Weed making people hungry and sleepy ban it ruin your life.
    ++++++++++++++++++
    Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.

  5. Oh yeah, don’t try to change the rules to be more rational for everyone, just try and cheat the system and hope you don’t get caught for doing something that shouldn’t even get you in trouble at ANY time of the year.

    What a hack job take that is.

  6. “Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.”
    _____

    “pretty sure” based on…..what, exactly? Completely blind pure uninformed assumption? Yeah, doctors are only handing out prescriptions based on pharmaceutical corporations incentives to push their product for the doctor’s personal gain to people who have smoked weed before. That TOTALLY makes sense.

    Man, some of the takes people come up with, just mind numbing stupidity.

  7. patriotmaleorgy says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    magnumpimustache says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    Opioid Crisis killing millions…..No Problem

    Weed making people hungry and sleepy ban it ruin your life.
    ++++++++++++++++++
    Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.

    ————————————————

    Majority who have an opioid problem started with an injury, I am fairly certain.

  8. Not a big fan of this argument. If it provides help to players, then it should be fully legitimized.

    I also disagree that only smart, disciplined players avoid the program. Speaking out about marijuana can get you in the program. Getting charged with marijuana possession can get you in the program. (Not really fair if you’re black and playing for a rural and/or southern team.) It’s not just about being stupid, undisciplined, and/or addicted. Players land in the program circumstantially.

    If it helps, and can limit opioid use and potentially CTE, it’s immoral to police it in any way. If indeed this op-ed is a talking point among the NFLPA, then the union is failing its constituents and that leadership needs to be rooted out. For player health and safety concerns as well as player empowerment, the elimination of marijuana from the NFL drug policy should be a top priority.

    If it isn’t– players, please vote in people who will.

  9. Smart, reasonably disciplined players know how to work the system. Those who end up facing suspensions are either not smart or have a real problem that requires the kind of intervention and rehab that the league’s substance-abuse program provides.

    LeVeon Bell being the poster child for the “not smart” designation.

  10. Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.
    ———
    Ah the gateway excuse. I’m middle aged and I don’t even drink. But I smoke weed. I gave up drinking when I started getting hangovers. I found that weed is the safest vice that I could hope for. We all have a vice. My vice happens to be great for my anxiety. I can’t wait until the day that I no longer have to sneak around like a criminal. And right now I technically am a criminal in the eyes of the law. I can’t wait to shed that outdated stigmata.

  11. Maybe the owners should invest in pot farms and then they can push Goodell to relax their policy even more.

  14. “Those who end up facing suspensions are either not smart or have a real problem that requires the kind of intervention and rehab that the league’s substance-abuse program provides.”

    Or they simply have a high level of pain all the time and don’t want to use opioids.

  15. There should be a caption un the the picture that reads:

    Mike James, this Bud’s not for you.

  16. Also to note there’s a massive difference between natural marijuana and synthetic marijuana.
    Synthetic marijuana is primarily, if not exclusively, THC.
    THC is the primary component of marijuana that makes you high.
    Studies on THC fail to demonstrate any ability as a painkiller.
    That doesn’t mean THC is worthless, it’s just NOT a painkiller.
    However, one of the other compounds of marijuana, CBD, is the component that has a large, wide-range of health benefits.
    The reality is Marijuana has yet to kill a user via intoxication whereas synthetic marijuana has killed many who abuse it for its synthetic THC (just like Spice/K2, yes, imagine that).
    Please know that bioidentical is not actually identical.

    America need not synthesize a generally easy-to-cultivate plant.

    Keep big Pharma out of it. They offer NOTHING that benefits people. Legalize it.

    I hope that satiates the forumites who assume I only know of personal, anecdotal evidence.

  17. P.S. – the gateway believers are not interested in Fact.

    The gateway myth was arguably born of the prohibition era, supported and propagated via racism, and perpetuated by anxious adults who want to first fight something, additction, without understanding it.

  18. let’s not forget that marijuana is a carcinogen and contains many dangerous chemicals. No one should be encouraged to use it.
    If you are an adult and capable of making adult decisions I have no problem if you use because you have an issue like anxiety etc. The question becomes who bears the expense to society for habits that aren’t healthy. Why should I pay more for health care for people who make poor choices. For that matter why are my taxes higher to pay for people who choose not to work?

  19. factschecker says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:02 pm
    Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.
    ———
    Ah the gateway excuse. I’m middle aged and I don’t even drink. But I smoke weed. I gave up drinking when I started getting hangovers. I found that weed is the safest vice that I could hope for. We all have a vice. My vice happens to be great for my anxiety. I can’t wait until the day that I no longer have to sneak around like a criminal. And right now I technically am a criminal in the eyes of the law. I can’t wait to shed that outdated stigmata.

    ————-

    Weed can cause anxiety. And most people don’t use it for pain. They use it to get stoned.

  20. Pretty black or white, Florio. Would you want to endurr a migraine for four months just to prove that you’re not using your medication recreationally?

    I guess getting strung out on opiates and destroying internal organs with Toradol is better?

    These guys are to be able to take care of themselves however they want, what with the billions made on compromising their brains and creating life long joint and connective tissue issues.

  22. It’s pretty obvious that this is just another of the many bargaining chips that the NFL has on players in the next negotiations.

  23. I’m not a marijuana user…but I find it incredibly ridiculous that the NFL takes such a hard-line stance against marijuana while having such a blase, laissez-faire attitude toward prescription painkillers and narcotics that are (to my understanding) far more addictive and damaging to the body.

    Apparently it’s okay when a doctor prescribes vicodin, oxycodone, or whatever…and NFL teams freely and willingly provide these to the players to keep them on the field.

    But if that same doctor recommends medicinal marijuana…sorry, no dice.

    Someone explain to me how this makes sense?

  24. Weed can cause anxiety. And most people don’t use it for pain. They use it to get stoned.
    ———–
    I could see that just with the way everything affects people differently. I can’t speak for everyone else but I didn’t know what they were back in the 70’s when I was a kid but I’ve had anxiety attacks all my life. I didn’t try weed until I was in my mid 20’s. It calms me down. It relaxes me. I do think it’s addictive. I’d freak out if I ran out. But sugar is addictive and bad for you in excess too. Lots of vices are addictive and bad for us.

  25. lynnko says:

    May 8, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    let’s not forget that marijuana is a carcinogen and contains many dangerous chemicals. No one should be encouraged to use it.
    If you are an adult and capable of making adult decisions I have no problem if you use because you have an issue like anxiety etc. The question becomes who bears the expense to society for habits that aren’t healthy. Why should I pay more for health care for people who make poor choices. For that matter why are my taxes higher to pay for people who choose not to work?

    ——

    That can be said about so many things, from alcohol, to soda, to burgers and fries. You either need to let people make their choices or have the government police what people purchase and put in their bodies. What costs more?

  26. jamaltimore says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    um, in states where it’s legal the NFL should just stop the stupid fight.

    ——-

    That’s a sensible thought, but they can’t let some players or teams use it and others not. It would create an unfair competitive advantage. They have to have the same rule apply across the board.

    The rule is probably only important to the owners because they don’t want a major star to show up on YouTube with a big fatty and a cloud of smoke. They worry that society would still crap itself over that. But they have the same risk of a video of a player staggering around drunk or barfing in public, and they have no control over that, yet there’s only been a handful of problems. And, there have been videos that clearly suggest marijuana use, and generally people have yawned. The policy should be made rational.

  27. patriotmaleorgy says:

    May 8, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    magnumpimustache says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    Opioid Crisis killing millions…..No Problem

    Weed making people hungry and sleepy ban it ruin your life.
    ++++++++++++++++++
    Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.

    _______________________________________
    Hahaha. What are you talking about? For most people perception opioids lead to heroin. Not marijuana to prescriptions. Can you imagine that talk with your doctor? “Hey I’ve been smoking weed for a while; can I get some Oxycontin?”

  28. “Weed can cause anxiety”.

    Easily the most inaccurate statement of the day. To the total contrary, marijuana is a widely used and an effective treatment for anxiety.

  29. There’s only one reason weed isn’t legal . PHARMA. How can we make money if all these “Hippies” are growing there own medicine? That and the alcohol manufactures like things just the way they are.

  30. The anti marijuana takes in this thread are coming from brainwashed people that fell for 20th century propaganda. The plant is arguably the best and most versatile plant on the planet, William Randolph Hearst saw the plant as direct competition to his lumber baron furtunes and began a disinformation campaign that birthed today’s war on drugs. A horrific systematic web of intangalments that brings us to today’s vastly different takes on the substance that mostly comes from if you were brought up under his propaganda or not.

  32. Bottom line is after all the research that’s been done, marijuana has not been proven to have any confirmed negative long-term effects whatsoever.

    Psychologically addictive? Sure it feels great, of course people like it.

    Physiologically addictive? Nope. All it takes is willpower(and something constructive to do helps) to stop, your body doesn’t care one way or the other.

    People against pot are generally people that have never smoked and let’s face it, being afraid of the unknown is human nature. To many of them pot is drugs just like heroin is drugs or meth is drugs. Drugs are bad, mmmmmmk?

    Unfortunately dealing with ignorant people is a reality of life.

  33. Once the federal law makes it legal and fair across the board for all teams to use in any state, then the NFL can look into letting it be used and approving it. Until then it is an uneven level for teams to use in states that allow it medically or recreationaly vs states that have other laws in place. Common sense people. It is federally illegal. ASk your democrat or republican reps to get together and legalize it. SO far neither party has done so. Quit blaming the NFL, lots of employers screen for illegal drugs.

  34. halfcentaur says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:50 pm
    “Majority who have an opioid problem started with weed I’m pretty sure.”
    _____

    “pretty sure” based on…..what, exactly? Completely blind pure uninformed assumption? Yeah, doctors are only handing out prescriptions based on pharmaceutical corporations incentives to push their product for the doctor’s personal gain to people who have smoked weed before. That TOTALLY makes sense.

    Man, some of the takes people come up with, just mind numbing stupidity.
    +++++++++++++++++++++
    Based on statistics clown. Just because you don’t believe it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.

  35. Those who end up facing suspensions are either not smart or have a real problem that requires the kind of intervention and rehab that the league’s substance-abuse program provides.

    But, if it’s harmless and not addictive, how can they have a problem?

  36. +1 to recognizing THEY say EVERYTHING is a carcinogen, THEY say EVERYTHING causes cancer when in reality we ALL have cancerous cells in our body right now – the difference is whose body’s self-defense mechanisms break down and the cancer wins. Don’t beleive it? Check out the results of your latest physical – you’ll see your PSA levels in B&W, and it ain’t 0.0! 4.0 or below is normal.

  37. patriotmaleorgy says:

    “pretty sure” based on…..what, exactly? Completely blind pure uninformed assumption? Yeah, doctors are only handing out prescriptions based on pharmaceutical corporations incentives to push their product for the doctor’s personal gain to people who have smoked weed before. That TOTALLY makes sense.

    Man, some of the takes people come up with, just mind numbing stupidity.
    +++++++++++++++++++++
    Based on statistics clown. Just because you don’t believe it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen
    _________________________________________________________________________________
    what statistics? While you’re figuring that one out, check on that statistic for cannabis –> opioid addiction vs perscription painkillers –> opioid addiction

  38. Based on statistics clown.

    ——–

    Which statistics are those? The ones in your head?

    Not only did you come with zero actual facts to back up your argument but then you finish with a personal insult to confirm that you have no clue and are out of material.

    People who have actual knowledge just state the facts and win the argument.

    Personal insults do not replace facts in an argument. I am guessing you weren’t on the debate team.

  39. We all know marijuana is safer than opioids AND alcohol. We all know there are 1000s of health benefits associated w marijuana. We all know how dangerous & extremely addictive opioids are (way more so mixed w alcohol). Why is our gov’t still against it? Money. The NFL is no different. They probably profit from big Pharma. They aren’t interested in player safety, they are interested in telling people they care. It’a all a sham.

    A cop stops a stoner and says “your eyes are red, have you been smoking weed?” and the stoner replied, “your eyes are glazed, have you been eating donuts?”

  40. I have seen someone much more relaxed and happy when smoked. The prob is if you drink too much with it and then also use synthetic instead. Then you get too wasted out of your mind. But players can also get a doc note for it and use the medical which is not bad at all and approved so there isn’t anything anyone can do.

Leave a Reply

