Multiple pairs of twin brother teammates is an NFL first

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2018, 5:39 AM EDT
The Seahawks made news at the NFL draft when they selected Shaquem Griffin, the twin brother of Seattle’s second-year player Shaquill Griffin. But the Patriots had already beaten them to uniting twin brothers on the same team this offseason.

New England traded for Jason McCourty this offseason, adding him to a team that already had Devin McCourty, and they already had Jacob Hollister, who was on the Patriots’ regular-season roster last year, and his twin brother Cody Hollister, who was on the Patriots’ practice squad last year.

Barring injury, the Griffins and McCourtys are sure to make their respective rosters, which will make them the first pairs of twins to be teammates in an NFL regular season game since Gene and Tom Golsen played for the Louisville Colonels in 1926, according to ESPN.

Some sources also list Earl and Myrl Goodwin on the 1928 Pottsville Maroons as twin brothers who played together, but suffice to say, twins haven’t been teammates in a regular season NFL game in at least 90 years. And it is likely to happen both in Seattle and New England this year.

  4. Both Hollister twins are currently still on Pats roster this year too. Tough for Cody to make the cut as a WR, but he was a college special teams MVP – Belichick likes special team specialists.

  5. rukiddnme29 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:28 am
    I wish we had more news like this, instead of politics and arrests.

    There are tons of feel good stories out there but people like to read bad things, I think it makes people feel like their lives are better. Ghoulish events sell, for whatever the reasons are.

  8. The Patriots also had Brothers Rob & Glenn for a while. Though not twins, It’s still crazy to even have Brothers on the same team.

  10. This story is even worse when an announcer mentions an obscure never before considered record that randomly occurred during the game.

  14. The Browns, being the Factory of Sadness & thinking they were twins, choose the Smothers Brothers in the first round.

  It is hard for me to see how Griffin can make it without a hand. Sure, it is a nice "feelgood" story, but in the end playing defense means making tackles, which requires grasping, which requires a hand. I expect him to be cut, and then the stuff will hit the fan. What happens if he incurs a hand injury on his only hand? He won't be able to play at all with any impairment of his only remaining hand. I will sit back and wait for the inevitable outrage from the social justice warriors who will undoubtedly be angry for my speaking the truth.

  19. John & Jim are the only brothers to coach against each other in the superbowl. Even if the league cut the lights off to try and save the 49ers, John and Joe still led them to victory. Ray Lewis cemented his legacy with a 2nd ring. Jimmy Smith showed he’s the #1 CB in the league when healthy.

  20. jmscooby says:
    May 8, 2018 at 7:52 am
    What about the conjoined twins that played for the Jets in ’12, Mark Sanchez and Brandon Moore?

    LOL!

    Vince Wilfork “delivered” both.

  21. What an all around win-win situation for the Patriots to bring in Jason. Get a competent starter for a reasonable price and help keep a long time valuable team member happy and motivated.

    If it doesn’t work out it would still be seen as a great opportunity for the McCourtys while it lasts. Smart.

  22. rho1953 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:38 am
  24. Update: Goodell is working closely with Johny Whinebaugh to make using identical twins in the same secondary, completely illegal with a new rule and special “memo” to be sent out to all 32 teams.

    If the Pats do not cut one of the McCourty twins, it’s a punishment of multiple draft picks and a continued “story” promoted by 345 Park Ave and ESPN.

  25. rho1953 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:38 am
    It is hard for me to see how Griffin can make it without a hand.
    The exact same thing was said by youth football leagues. Yet he proved them wrong.
    The exact same thing was said by high school coaches. Yet he proved them wrong.
    The exact same thing was said by colleges who didn't recruit him. Yet he proved them wrong.

    And now we’ve come full circle.

  26. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:31 am
    Update: Goodell is working closely with Johny Whinebaugh to make using identical twins in the same secondary, completely illegal with a new rule and special “memo” to be sent out to all 32 teams.
    Update: Goodell is working closely with Bill Belicheat to find a new way to allow them to cheat and make Brady look like he’s actually good, and not just a system QB.

  32. FlashPatterson says:
    May 8, 2018 at 9:45 am
    Patriots are probably thinking “next man up” on this. If someone goes down, theyll have a clone ready to go.
    To all Bills, Jets and Fins fans – you know that Belichick has cloned Brady, Gronk, Julian, Vince Wilfolk, O-line Coach Scarnecchia and himself to keep this perfect dynasty rolling. The Boys from Brazil part II – the Foxboro Lab.

