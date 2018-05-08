NFL denies Mike James’ request to use marijuana as a painkiller

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

Free agent running back Mike James has tried and failed to persuade the NFL to allow him to use marijuana as a painkiller.

James told NJ.com that he developed a dependence on prescription painkillers that he took to cope with the aches and pains associated with playing football. His doctor told him that marijuana would be a safer alternative, and he found that it was. Now he’s an advocate for medical marijuana — even as the NFL tells him he’s not allowed to use it and play in the league.

“I am hopeful that I’ll be able to keep playing football,” James said. “It is a game that I love very dearly. I know right now I’m doing something that makes some people uncomfortable, and that I’m going against the establishment to push for a change in the way they look at this medicine. I know there’s a greater purpose here for a lot of guys in this league who I consider family members.”

The NFL and other sports leagues sometimes allow athletes to use otherwise banned substances if they receive therapeutic use exemptions for substances that have legitimate medical uses. But when James applied for a therapeutic use exemption to allow him to use marijuana, the NFL turned him down. Although James is not currently under contract to an NFL team, free agents remain subject to the league’s random drug testing.

James, a 2013 sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers who also has played for the Lions, may be done playing in the NFL, as he was mostly a fringe player. But he hopes to help his fellow football players by speaking out and urging the NFL to consider giving players more options to deal with pain.

Permalink 131 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

131 responses to “NFL denies Mike James’ request to use marijuana as a painkiller

  3. Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high but there may still be reasons for banning it. For example, it may have other side effects that haven’t been adequately studied yet. I also wonder if drug testing could tell the difference between medical marijuana and Cheech and Chong marijuana. If you get the okay to take medical marijuana, can you also get high as often as you want?

  7. Considering the narcotics that team doctors will hand out and shoot these guys up with, keeping a ban on marijuana seems absurd.

  8. JoeToronto you do realize painkillers are awful on your body. These “medicines” are designed to keep you dependent. Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects. Get your head out of the sand, things change, and the pharmaceutical companies are the enemy. Not a plant.

  9. After the NFL gets sued they will have to allow medical cannabis
    but they will be able to claim that at least tried to stop it.

    Hypocrites.

  10. This is an outdated rule that needs to be removed. If it helps pkayers deal with pain, its a heck of a lot safer than most prescription pain killers.

  11. It’s time to decriminalize marijuana nationwide. It’s to a point where it’s impossible to ignore the potential money it could bring in. Not to mention the money wasted dragging people through the criminal justice system/incarceration for crimes that involve a plant. Michigan is on track to be the 10th state to legalize, the other 80% of states need to follow suit sooner than later.

  12. The NFL should authorize CBD treatments that don’t have any THC in them. Players would still need to verify which items do and don’t have THC in them so they’ve much would have some slight risk.

  13. The NFL makes yet another poor and unpopular decision.

    Gee, I wonder why ratings continue to tumble? It’s just so confusing. Cheating owners, Goodell cheating and being caught over and over, rule changes galore like no one has ever seen in sports history, over-saturation, international greed, etc.

  14. Roger Tallant says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:01 am
    JoeToronto you do realize painkillers are awful on your body. These “medicines” are designed to keep you dependent. Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects. Get your head out of the sand, things change, and the pharmaceutical companies are the enemy. Not a plant.

    ——————-

    Leave poor Joe alone. He’s doing the best he can taking night classes after the shift at 7-11.

  15. “Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high but there may still be reasons for banning it. ”

    Medical Marijuana does indeed get you high. NFL athletes aren’t allowed to smoke pot because Bud and Coors pay the NFL way too much money to advertise their far more dangerous and less useful products.

  16. Stop voting for politicians and Twitter narcissists who consistently vote against legalization and continue to classify it as a Class 1 narcotic.

  17. As a retired ‘inner city’ cop, spending money on chasing pot smokers is the biggest waste of taxpayers money of all time. (misdemeanor if seen in public, pass a joint and technically it’s a ‘sale’). Not technically but common sense wise, it’s a waste of my time, so as long as you didn’t blow it in my face, I tended to more pressing issues.

    I know medical marijuana works, as per numerous family members. But BIG pharmacy (which runs too much of this country) can’t make money off it so I would imagine they spend zillions on lobbying against it.

    It’s okay to put some pill in your mouth that makes you dependant versus something that is part of nature that has NO side effects when tHE THC is removed.

    We have a national pain killer epidemic but let’s let big pharmacy have it their way and let the government make sure those who really do need the opioids have to run through hoops to get them.

    PS: The cartels have the largest pot farms in America, all on government land. So let the money flow out of the country instead of taxing it and getting rid of a part of the cartels.

  18. Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

  19. As someone who is in active recovery for the exact same substances that Mike James was hooked on, procured in the same fashion (i.e. from my doctor for degenerative disc disease) I long for the day i can use a harmless plant to treat my pain and also withdrawal from the opiates our doctors hooked us on. Good for Mike James on standing up for what is right. When i lived in Los Angeles I successfully treated my back pain using marijuana. Now that i live in Indiana, i have only one addictive option and it sucks. NFL players and regular folks like me who suffer from terrible, chronic pain deserve OPTIONS not addictions.

  20. exinsidetrader says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:56 am
    Pharmaceutical companies buy commercials on NFL broadcasts. Always follow the money with the NFL when trying to understand a decision.

    ————————-

    Correct.

    And, Trumpy is going to have a war on opioids, even though NJ based Purdue Biopharma over-produces oxies which is the main problem with the “opioid crisis”.

    Absolutely hilarious hypocrisy.

    Trump hopes people don’t do their homework just like Goodell hopes that is the case with his framejobs or ignoring outright cheating by some franchises.

  21. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    ———————

    Oh god. How are psychedelics the discussion? Learn about what the drugs are before running your mouth.

  22. truthsayer317 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:10 am
    As someone who is in active recovery for the exact same substances that Mike James was hooked on, procured in the same fashion (i.e. from my doctor for degenerative disc disease) I long for the day i can use a harmless plant to treat my pain and also withdrawal from the opiates our doctors hooked us on. Good for Mike James on standing up for what is right. When i lived in Los Angeles I successfully treated my back pain using marijuana. Now that i live in Indiana, i have only one addictive option and it sucks. NFL players and regular folks like me who suffer from terrible, chronic pain deserve OPTIONS not addictions.

    6 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    Yikes. Sorry about your status living in Indiana. What a god awful place.

  23. If you are uncomfortable with marijuana — beyond your children’s ability to get it — I feel bad for you. Grow up, and educate yourself.

  24. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    —————-

    Actually, yes. It’s not their job to enforce federal law. Just don’t worry about it, period. What made it their concern anyway?

  25. Eugene Monroe tried the same thing, couldn’t find work after. He has a MUUCCCCHHH more realistic “collusion” case than those other guys.

  26. The logical statement from the NFL would be this:

    “Our players are held to the same laws in the states they live in, like every other citizen. We are working on formulating a change in our policy, but at this time, we have no further position on the subject.”

    This would mean every player in the states where it is legal, continue on and are not punished if testing positive.

    Michigan is about to go legal next, and it’s only a matter of time where the vast majority of states see the financial boost, reduction in crime, more efficiency in law enforcement/reduction in wasted cost, and happier constituents in general, no pun intended.

    The financial gains alone are why states are going legal left and right. You’ve have to be a buffoon to not see the economic benefits. It’s like a whole new stream of revenue out of thin air, which can keep taxes down, and actually be used to help other elements of our society.

  27. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:50 am
    Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high
    ———–

    LOL you wanna BET?

    But that’s not the point, nor has it ever been when trying to control the distribution and profit of a PLANT that isn’t a “drug”, in this case.

  28. Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?
    —————————-
    Absolutely correct. The NFL has no choice but ban it.
    Consider this scenario: The NFL legalizes it. The Eagles and Patriots are playing in the SB in Dallas. The night before the game at 10 o’clock, Texas and DEA cops raid the Eagles’ hotel based on multiple anonymous tips that there is drug use going on there. Six or eight players are arrested for possession and paraphernalia. After a couple hours of investigation, the team is allowed to go to bed, excepting the arrested players, who are hauled off for booking. They are released at noon the next day(Sunday) after getting no sleep.

    Does anyone here think any NFL team (used these two because they were in it last year only) would not use whatever means necessary to win the SB? How about their fans, would they do it to insure their teams win? Absolutely to both questions.

  30. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:14 am
    Absolutely hilarious hypocrisy.

    Trump hopes people don’t do their homework just like Goodell hopes that is the case with his framejobs or ignoring outright cheating by some franchises.
    $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
    Roger has ignored so much cheating from NE, it’s worse than a private email server.

  31. Marijuana is not good for you. Anyone who tries to perpetuate that ridiculous narrative is probably some lifeless dork who lives in their mother’s basement. I’m not saying there aren’t good uses for it, but it is NOT “good for you.”

  32. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.

    SMH.

    ____________________________________________

    It’s almost like he tried, used, and built a dependency on opioid painkillers, or did you just scroll down to comment without reading? Can you even read?

  33. .
    One aspect of the marijuana controversy that is rarely discussed is the large number of people who use it as a sleep aid. These folks are not criminals in the true sense of the word. They are teachers, accountants and foodservice workers just trying to get a good night’s sleep.
    .

  35. I’ll be the first to say the Marijuana should be legalized and it should be used medically to treatment physical ailments and anxiety related issues. But we still have to acknowledge that there is a risk for addiction and and long term side effects. THC mimics endocannabinoids which are naturally produced inside of our brains. When we alter the natural production of anything, its a risk for long term issues. Still, marijuana is considerably safer than many (most?) prescription meds that are legal and easily obtained. The biggest problem facing marijuana legalization is that neither side will concede that the other side has some legitimate points.

  36. I am totally fine with marajauna. Everyone on this comment string is missing the point. Until it is legal federally how can you expect the NFL to let someone use it? Their hands are tied as it is an illeglal drug federally. I am not sure why that is so hard to grasp? The NFL cant approve use of an illegal drug. Only fed gov can and no president or red or blue side of the gov has done so. Blame gov not NFL.

  37. How many people die every year due to opioid addiction? More then the entirety of the Vietnam War. More then breast cancer.

    It’s and epidemic and rising faster and faster. Almost like an Opium war against the American public. Makes you think when you wonder why did our and the U.K. troops guard poppy cultivation and processing areas in Afghan? Hmmmm

    The NFL is just one of a long list of entities on the wrong side of the issue.

    Just remember those opioids were marketed as non-addictive and then less addictive. Doctors never bothered to check to see if the claims were true. They assumed these pharmaceutical companies were telling the truth and started handing them out like candy.

    Doctors can get perks for constantly using their patients as guinea pigs for whatever lines their pockets the most. Many do.

    Their patients go from opioids to heroin. Sometimes spiked with fentanyl. Fentanyl, a substance that if someone left a few specks of dust of it on a railing on a flight of stairs and you happened to simply touch and absorb it, you’re dead.

    NFL and doctors as a whole need to look to alternatives, meanwhile our gov’t needs to take steps not to support this epidemic.

    It makes you wonder, from the NFL perspective, if they don’t want to change because it would acknowledge their role in creating addictions in many of its former players for decades.

    The NFL IS part of this problem and decisions like this just make them look worse.

  39. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.

    SMH.
    ———————————————–

    Ya, because opioids have worked out so much better.

    SMH.

  40. @Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:50 am
    Medical marijuana doesn’t get you high……If you get the okay to take medical marijuana, can you also get high as often as you want?
    =====================================================================================

    What????

  41. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:30 am
    Marijuana is not good for you. Anyone who tries to perpetuate that ridiculous narrative is probably some lifeless dork who lives in their mother’s basement. I’m not saying there aren’t good uses for it, but it is NOT “good for you.”

    ——————–

    I hope you are for banning liquor as well because that isn’t good for you either. Fact is if you are in a lot of pain a little marijuana is good for you. Won’t cure you but it will make life a little better. I don’t live in my parents basement and pulled in well over $200K last year.

  42. Opiods are much worse, but still the NFL cannot allow marijuana while its against the federal law.

    Can they just prohibit it, but stop testing for it?

  43. There isn’t a chance in hell of players using it just for killing pain. Zero chance they would be high all the time with a hand full of excuses.

  44. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.

    SMH.

    ————————————-

    it HAS to be highly addictive and lethal synthetic heroin. have you ever smoked weed? have you ever used it for pain management? this stuff literally improves the quality of life of millions of people who are lucky enough to have a sensible, responsible government that isn’t afraid to stand up to big pharma. the NFL is 100% wrong in it’s prohibition of a FLOWER.

  46. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    —————————————

    if you’re ok with a government, employer, or anybody else telling you what you can and can’t put in your body, then you sir, are not a man.

  47. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:14 am

    “Trump hopes people don’t do their homework”

    ——————-
    If Trump wont do his homework why should we have to do ours?

  48. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.
    SMH.

    ————–

    He may not have to take marijuana that has THC in it to manage pain. The league should at least look at the pain killing versions that only have CBD that don’t get a person high.

  49. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:39 am
    I am totally fine with marajauna. Everyone on this comment string is missing the point. Until it is legal federally how can you expect the NFL to let someone use it? Their hands are tied as it is an illeglal drug federally. I am not sure why that is so hard to grasp? The NFL cant approve use of an illegal drug. Only fed gov can and no president or red or blue side of the gov has done so. Blame gov not NFL.

    ————————————————-

    it’s not about the NFL “letting” people use it. It’s about them taking it off of the list of banned substances. It is illegal for any under 21 to drink alcohol….do you think they test their 20 year old employees for alcohol?

  50. neatpete1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:06 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:14 am

    “Trump hopes people don’t do their homework”

    ——————-
    If Trump wont do his homework why should we have to do ours?

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    And, the founding fathers all just rolled over in their graves. You do realize a Democracy means participation by those in said society, correct?

    This means paying attention.

    Ugh. I weep for our future.

  51. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    ————-

    It’s not illegal to get a prescription for medical marijuana for pain.

  52. I love these stories. Helps sort out the clueless. So many running around like it’s 1960, scared of weed. Like any other substance, drug or food, it can be abused but it pales in comparison to alcohol or opiate abuse. Many of us know the pain relieving qualities despite what the old codgers and younger paranoiacs are wailing over.

  53. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:30 am
    Marijuana is not good for you. Anyone who tries to perpetuate that ridiculous narrative is probably some lifeless dork who lives in their mother’s basement. I’m not saying there aren’t good uses for it, but it is NOT “good for you.”

    ——————————————-

    I can say, unequivocally, the marijuana has enhanced my life. I eat better, sleep better, am more creative, more successful in my business, and more pleasant to be around than I was when using anti-depressants, pain killers, and alcohol. Yes, marijuana CAN be good for you.

  54. kenmasters34 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:48 am
    Opiods are much worse, but still the NFL cannot allow marijuana while its against the federal law.

    Can they just prohibit it, but stop testing for it?

    ——————————-

    Hint: HGH testing in MLB came BEFORE THE NFL in 2014. Read that again, If the gov’t picks up the phone and calls Goodell with a “suggestion”, Goodell responds. Hence, why it was finally passed for testing in 2014, and probably why Goodell helped cover for Peyton Manning’s cheating, too.

    The HGH was used as a negotiating tool and a cookie to flip to the union in 2011, which obviously is hypocritical by 345 Park Ave.

    My point is, Goodell could easily defer to the state’s rights angle on this topic because you know, afterall, Article 46 allows him to do anything as he testified in court.

  55. If you care about this issue, you should lobby for Congress to amend federal narcotics statutes to permit the use of medical marijuana.

    The NFL is not the source of this problem.

  56. BWS 1066 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:52 am
    There isn’t a chance in hell of players using it just for killing pain. Zero chance they would be high all the time with a hand full of excuses.

    ——————————————

    and a grown man who you don’t even know being high bothers you why?

  57. Roger Tallant says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:01 am
    Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects.
    ——————————–
    Weed only seems to “work” as painkiller on those who like taking it – it didn’t help my slipped disc (I tried everything because I had a worst-case one lasting 18 months) nor did it help my mom’s chronic pain from rheumatoid arthritis, but then neither us otherwise took recreational drugs. As to no harmful side effects – long term habitual weed definitely causes paranoia and other mental issues. There is also a PED element in that weed does in the short-term increase the rate of processing oxygen in the lungs, allowing you to train harder – however, once your body adapts you’d have to keep taking ever increasing amounts to retain the effect. FOR THIS LUNG REASON IT IS BANNED BY BOTH THE OLYMPICS AND THE WORLD ANTI DOPING AGENCY, AND MOST SPORTS. But anyway, until MJ is completely legal in all states, the NFL can’t really allow it’s use – even if they did want to they’d have those agencies on their back and worries that in 20yrs time a lot of explayers with paranoia/anxiety issues suing the NFL for allowing MJ.

  58. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:29 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:14 am
    Absolutely hilarious hypocrisy.

    Trump hopes people don’t do their homework just like Goodell hopes that is the case with his framejobs or ignoring outright cheating by some franchises.
    $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
    Roger has ignored so much cheating from NE, it’s worse than a private email server.

    5 4 Rate This

    ————————-

    That Pats have never cheated. How much more evidence to we need to show idiots like you?

    We’re supposed to believe Paul Tagliabue was in a coma the entire time he was commissioner?

    Do your homework on the matters at hand. ESPN lies and so does GOodell. Both proven facts.

    Your entire generation is seriously moronic because of cable tv and the internet.

    You believe everything that is served up to you.

  59. backintheday99 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am

    It’s okay to put some pill in your mouth that makes you dependant versus something that is part of nature that has NO side effects when tHE THC is removed.

    We have a national pain killer epidemic but let’s let big pharmacy have it their way and let the government make sure those who really do need the opioids have to run through hoops to get them?

    —————————
    Opioid addiction and the national epidemic of such is a cash cow for the pharmacutical companies. So despite all the pretty sounding public declarations about fighting it there is actually behind the scenes a very active and well funded effort to preserve it. This effort pays huge money to insure any solutions or alternatives are either tied up as eternally ‘under study’ or where possible voted down outright.

  60. We want the NFL to stand up against domestic violence but allow illegal drug use – one of the leading causes? If you need to smoke or drink to get through your life you need a new life. “marijuana use was positively and significantly associated with psychological, physical, and sexual Intimate partner violence perpetration, even after controlling for alcohol use and problems, antisocial personality symptoms, and relationship satisfaction. “ – the NIH

  61. ps – it is VERY MUCH legal for a doctor to prescribe it for pain
    they (NFL) have even allowed adderall (amphetamine, to the lay person) to be used by players who are prescribed it by a doctor.

  62. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    neatpete1 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:06 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:14 am

    “Trump hopes people don’t do their homework”

    ——————-
    If Trump wont do his homework why should we have to do ours?

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————-

    And, the founding fathers all just rolled over in their graves. You do realize a Democracy means participation by those in said society, correct?

    This means paying attention.

    Ugh. I weep for our future.

    —————————
    Actually think our founding fathers were able to recognize sarcasm well enough that they chuckled in their graves at that one.

  63. Roger Tallant says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:01 am

    JoeToronto you do realize painkillers are awful on your body. These “medicines” are designed to keep you dependent. Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects. Get your head out of the sand, things change, and the pharmaceutical companies are the enemy. Not a plant.

    *************************************************
    OK Roger… PLEASE tell me you’re not this uninformed or this much of a conspiracy theorist.
    Pain Killers are not “designed” to make people addictive you Rube. They simply ARE so due to their chemical composition and effect on the body/brain.
    And this ridiculous narrative on “it’s natural, it’s a “PLANT” so it’s not bad idea is so childish as to be unbelievable. Nightshade is a plant too. You want to take that? Toadstools are a plant and “natural”. Want to eat some for dinner?
    Cocaine is a “plant” from a leaf. And it’s… get this… wait for it… HIGHLY addictive.
    Not to mention… SO is Marijuana. Psycologically so, but STILL a form of addiction for MANY MANY people.

    So PLEASE stop with this childish, non-scientific, crazy “The Drug companies want to enslave us, Cheech and Chong “make MJ legal” stuff and go read a book or two.

  64. I think a lot of you might need to try medical marijuana as treatment for severe cognitive problems.

    Hint: The NFL cannot “legalize marijuana”. What they can do is NOT TEST FOR IT. See how that works? My job doesn’t test me for marijuana, but it also doesn’t hand me a joint and suggest I smoke it. The NFL is not under the DOT scope in which players are driving trucks and operating forklifts. They don’t have to test football players for weed to make insurance companies happy. They just do it because they’re a painfully backwards organization.

  66. “Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.”

    No but when the choices are opioids or you can use CBD marijuana products that have zero psychoactive effect, side effects or addictive properties the CBD products make far more sense if the league actually cared about “player safety”

    Since you clearly don’t know let me explain. Marijuana has 2 compounds that effect people. THC which is the psychoactive component that gets you high, and CBD which is the painkilling component that as I mentioned, does not get you high, has zero side and addictive effects.

    Its clear which is better for player health and safety. Once again the league shows they care squat about those things except their fear of being sued by former players.

  69. Hey.. harrisonhits2…

    From WebMD (versus say.. HighTimes..

    The non-intoxicating marijuana extract is being credited with helping treat a host of medical problems — everything from epileptic seizures to anxiety to inflammation to sleeplessness.

    But experts say the evidence is scant for most of these touted benefits.

  71. Some that are a bit down or lethargic might request some amphetamine or a line or two of cocaine before a game. Perhaps fans can be allowed to smoke weed during games. These are all good ideas that should also allow excessive drinking.

  72. Update: Goodell is working closely with Bill Belicheat to find a new way to allow them to cheat and make Brady look like he’s actually good, and not just a system QB.

    5 6 Rate This

    ———

    Well, the nfl as liars, frauds and hypocrites, makes them part of the problem.

  73. “But experts say the evidence is scant for most of these touted benefits.”

    Yes quote a site that gets kickbacks from big pharma to contradict what is well proven fact about CBD products at this point.

    There is substantial evidence that these products work, but since big pharma doesn’t make a dime on them they’re desperately trying to downplay how effective they are.

  74. Well my dad (r.i.p.) used to make me put absorbine Jr. On any cut,scrape,gash,or painful area and it burned like a blow torch but it healed up quick today it would be child abuse sad but true. Whatever takes your pain away is ok in my book and if you people cant handle someone smoking a joint to ease his pain grow up better yet smoke a joint cause you need one more than anyone.

  76. Marijuana is not good for you. Anyone who tries to perpetuate that ridiculous narrative is probably some lifeless dork who lives in their mother’s basement. I’m not saying there aren’t good uses for it, but it is NOT “good for you.”

    ——————————————-

    I can say, unequivocally, the marijuana has enhanced my life. I eat better, sleep better, am more creative, more successful in my business, and more pleasant to be around than I was when using anti-depressants, pain killers, and alcohol. Yes, marijuana CAN be good for you.

    ____________________________________

    Perhaps if your life is so hopeless that you need to constantly rely on anti-depressants, pain killers, and alcohol, the problem isn’t the drugs you do or don’t take. The problem just may be……you. In other words, just stop “using.”

  78. joetoronto says:
    May 8, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Ya, because it HAS to be weed to control the pain.

    SMH.

    —————-

    Do you have a better solution?

  79. Ive been using weed for pain ever since i hit my head on the ceiling when the birds won the super bowl fly high eagles fly

  80. Legalize all and i mean all drugs!!free of charge. But you have to go to a clinic to get said drugs. You have to also sumit to education about the effects of the drugs and undergo treatment to get off said drug or drugs.this allows to see who is using what and also creates jobs,take a crime off the streets, win win win

  81. Users of Marijuana expose themselves when they insist on smoking it. In pill form it would do the same thing but with no risk of cancer (which it CAN cause) and no second hand smoke that affects others.

    It’s a fair compromise that could make it regulated by the drug administration. But of course, it isn’t REALLY about pain management. It’s about getting high.

  82. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:39 am
    I am totally fine with marajauna. Everyone on this comment string is missing the point. Until it is legal federally how can you expect the NFL to let someone use it? Their hands are tied as it is an illeglal drug federally. I am not sure why that is so hard to grasp? The NFL cant approve use of an illegal drug. Only fed gov can and no president or red or blue side of the gov has done so. Blame gov not NFL.
    ——————————————————————————————
    There is no governmental mandate for employers to test for illegal substances by employees. The NFL tests because it wants to do so. The league could just as easily discourage use and educate on legal consequences, but not test. Or, take no action at all.

  84. You can tell pretty quickly which commenters have little to no experience with marijuana and the individuals who actually know the effects of the drug. Yes it is a drug, like caffeine. like alcohol. When you describe marijuana as this scary thing or say opioids are a better solution then that is where you sound like an idiot. Educate yourselves. Reefer Madness still affecting ignorant minds to this day. 😀

  85. So I saw the comment where a poster explained that you can get medical marijuana that doesn’t get you “high”, but may have therapeutic benefits.
    And it got a thumbs down.
    Apparently some people are more obsessed with “the culture war” than with finding solutions.
    Please, please proceed with a total and complete boycott of all things NFL.
    Stop pretending you’re going to, and do it. You will not be missed.

  86. Once again in this particular topic of discussion the people against it are a combo of ignorant, uneducated and misinformed.

    Why do people that are those three things always open their mouth and spout their opinions? I guess it’s a question that answers itself.

    I live in Washington state and I have been smoking pot for 35 years now(still kind of weird that it is legal) and live a very productive Happy Family Life. I dont drink much like so many of my friends that decided not to smoke pot as adults, so they switched to alcohol and have multiple DWIs and what not. one of my friends got liver disease from all their drinking and is now dead. He used to jokingly call me a loser for smoking instead of drinking, seems ironic now.

    I was at the doctor’s getting a checkup recently and he said I was healthy as a horse… after 35 years of smoking pot.

    If you believe in God, why do you not see that He put the pot plant on this Earth specifically for this reason…did He not create it to help us deal with life and it’s aches and pains without addiction and side effects? I am not a big God guy myself but I figure it is something to consider.

    The cynic in me says let them have their opioids, they can all die off and go away. The pot smoker in me says “that’s really uncool man” and that we should try to help them figure it out somehow.

  87. Like weed gives you a competitive advantage or something. Using it is nobody else’s business, except that of the authorities in places where applicable.

  88. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:13 pm
    “Mairjuana isn’t addictive at all”

    -People who are addicted to marijuana

    1 2 Rate This

    ————————

    ^A person who is unaware what addiction is and sounds like my 75 year old mother who has never smoked weed.

  89. agent7x6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:27 pm
    cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:39 am
    I am totally fine with marajauna. Everyone on this comment string is missing the point. Until it is legal federally how can you expect the NFL to let someone use it? Their hands are tied as it is an illeglal drug federally. I am not sure why that is so hard to grasp? The NFL cant approve use of an illegal drug. Only fed gov can and no president or red or blue side of the gov has done so. Blame gov not NFL.
    ——————————————————————————————
    There is no governmental mandate for employers to test for illegal substances by employees. The NFL tests because it wants to do so. The league could just as easily discourage use and educate on legal consequences, but not test. Or, take no action at all.

    2 0 Rate This
    —————————-

    And we know this because Goodell testifed in a federal court that Article 46 allows him to do whatever he wants including lying, cheating, stealing and not making sense.

  90. Like it or not, but businesses have a right to have a drug policy. A few years back a DirecTV employee was fired for testing positive, in Colorado. The Colorado Supreme Court heard the case and ruled AGAINST the employee despite the move by the State to legalize medical marijuana.

    Dont like the rules from which your employer sets for your employment? Find a job that has no standards.

  91. In pill form it would do the same thing but with no risk of cancer (which it CAN cause)

    ———-

    Don’t be that internet guy who’s just says things…Link that research please because I don’t think what you say is true. There have been no confirmed ties to cancer from the research that I’ve seen. I’m not saying it doesn’t exist but I have not seen it and I look. Always ready to learn something new though…

  92. jmethane says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:40 pm
    Once again in this particular topic of discussion the people against it are a combo of ignorant, uneducated and misinformed.

    Why do people that are those three things always open their mouth and spout their opinions? I guess it’s a question that answers itself.

    I live in Washington state and I have been smoking pot for 35 years now(still kind of weird that it is legal) and live a very productive Happy Family Life. I dont drink much like so many of my friends that decided not to smoke pot as adults, so they switched to alcohol and have multiple DWIs and what not. one of my friends got liver disease from all their drinking and is now dead. He used to jokingly call me a loser for smoking instead of drinking, seems ironic now.

    I was at the doctor’s getting a checkup recently and he said I was healthy as a horse… after 35 years of smoking pot.

    If you believe in God, why do you not see that He put the pot plant on this Earth specifically for this reason…did He not create it to help us deal with life and it’s aches and pains without addiction and side effects? I am not a big God guy myself but I figure it is something to consider.

    The cynic in me says let them have their opioids, they can all die off and go away. The pot smoker in me says “that’s really uncool man” and that we should try to help them figure it out somehow.

    1 0 Rate This

    ————–

    Perfect post. Love the dig at the right wing nutbags running around with bibles like Tony Dungy, too.

    If there is an invisible man flying around in the sky, you’re damn straight he put that lovely plant on this earth for a reason, not to mention the founding fathers smoked it, as have billions of people from all kinds of cultures.

  93. Rate This
    petedutcher says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:27 pm
    Users of Marijuana expose themselves when they insist on smoking it. In pill form it would do the same thing but with no risk of cancer (which it CAN cause) and no second hand smoke that affects others.

    It’s a fair compromise that could make it regulated by the drug administration. But of course, it isn’t REALLY about pain management. It’s about getting high
    //////////
    You have no idea what you’re talking about. You have no idea what medical marijuana is, the various forms it comes in, or why smoking it in some form might be more effective for some people. I have smoked medical marijuana that did not get me “high”, because the THC had been removed.
    And the cancer thing is a specious argument. Totally ridiculous!
    Do you understand that taking Tylenol damages your liver?
    Choose knowledge or choose ignorance. But it is you that is exposed, either way.

  94. Marinol has been proven in studies to be more effective in pain control that smoking marijuana. Why are NFL players not pushing to get approval to use marinol? Better pain control and doesn’t get you high.

  95. jmethane says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:40 pm
    Once again in this particular topic of discussion the people against it are a combo of ignorant, uneducated and misinformed.

    Why do people that are those three things always open their mouth and spout their opinions?
    //////////
    To paraphrase Shakespeare, “Every fool thinks he is a wise man. It is only the wise man that knows he is but a fool.”
    400 years late and not much about humans has changed.

  96. I have a form of spine arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis. I have been on opioids and muscle relaxers for almost 11 years now because of it. I take my pain pills as directed and don’t get the withdrawal symptoms that many people experience. Why? Cannabis. Whenever it’s time to take my pain pills, I vape some cannabis along with them. I used to think maybe there was something special about me that kept me from becoming an addict but I was wrong. There is a growing body of evidence that cannabis is indeed a “gateway” drug but it’s not what they’ve been telling you; it’s a gateway drug that gets you off of opioids. The NFL is a corporation that depends on advertising and two of it’s biggest sponsors it big pharma and the alcohol industry. Study after study indicates that cannabis consumers are less dependent on prescription painkillers and drink less alcohol so it’s not surprising to me at all that the NFL is still droning on with that tired old lie that cannabis is a dangerous drug to be avoided at all costs. The truth is getting out there, Mr. Goodell, no matter how many lies the NFL tells.

  97. the thing that most people forget about mariguwana is that it is a drug; and drugs are bad. don’t use them, ok?

    they’re bad.

  99. 2ruefan says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Roger Tallant says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:01 am

    JoeToronto you do realize painkillers are awful on your body. These “medicines” are designed to keep you dependent. Weed works and doesn’t have the harmful side effects. Get your head out of the sand, things change, and the pharmaceutical companies are the enemy. Not a plant.

    *************************************************
    OK Roger… PLEASE tell me you’re not this uninformed or this much of a conspiracy theorist.
    Pain Killers are not “designed” to make people addictive you Rube. They simply ARE so due to their chemical composition and effect on the body/brain.
    And this ridiculous narrative on “it’s natural, it’s a “PLANT” so it’s not bad idea is so childish as to be unbelievable. Nightshade is a plant too. You want to take that? Toadstools are a plant and “natural”. Want to eat some for dinner?
    Cocaine is a “plant” from a leaf. And it’s… get this… wait for it… HIGHLY addictive.
    Not to mention… SO is Marijuana. Psycologically so, but STILL a form of addiction for MANY MANY people.

    So PLEASE stop with this childish, non-scientific, crazy “The Drug companies want to enslave us, Cheech and Chong “make MJ legal” stuff and go read a book or two.

    ————

    Why does anybody need to “get high” or “get drunk” to have a good time or feel good about themselves? Why can’t people just learn basic coping skills and deal with life and reality as it is?

  100. If you’ve never used cannabis before, frankly we don’t need to hear your thoughts on the matter. The talkin points have been roundly debunked for decades now.

  101. Painkiller, right. That’s just the new excuse to use for PR purposes. He just wants to get stoned.

  102. In a business where buying, selling and trading humans is the norm, mandating what they can put in their bodies isn’t as shocking but it’s just as perverse.

  103. ktoast says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:17 pm
    ps – it is VERY MUCH legal for a doctor to prescribe it for pain
    ——————-
    Not Federally iis it legal. Maybe some states a “doc” can prescribe. And the fact that the NFL has business in multiple states with multiple laws it has to abide by federal guidelines. You cant have some teams getting a presecribtion for herb and some not able to due to state laws. I get everything you guys are saying. But the bottom line it is illegal. Maybe it shouldnt be but that is not on the NFL to decide. They are just following the FEDERAL law. I think potheads have lost common sense here. Its not weather you agree or not – its about the federal law. Like it or not. Change it at federal level and the NFL may adjust their protocol.

  104. I’d be interested to know if there have been studies on athletes that have suffered from CTE and the affects of medical marijuana. I bet the pros outweigh the cons.

    Is the NFL doing everything they can to help the players regarding pain management? I’d say, no! Medical marijuana is a great alternative than chronic pain, especially when you compare it to the pills the team doctors prescribe.

  105. jmethane says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:40 pm
    Once again in this particular topic of discussion the people against it are a combo of ignorant, uneducated and misinformed.

    Why do people that are those three things always open their mouth and spout their opinions? I guess it’s a question that answers itself.

    I live in Washington state and I have been smoking pot for 35 years now(still kind of weird that it is legal) and live a very productive Happy Family Life. I dont drink much like so many of my friends that decided not to smoke pot as adults, so they switched to alcohol and have multiple DWIs and what not. one of my friends got liver disease from all their drinking and is now dead. He used to jokingly call me a loser for smoking instead of drinking, seems ironic now.

    I was at the doctor’s getting a checkup recently and he said I was healthy as a horse… after 35 years of smoking pot.

    If you believe in God, why do you not see that He put the pot plant on this Earth specifically for this reason…did He not create it to help us deal with life and it’s aches and pains without addiction and side effects? I am not a big God guy myself but I figure it is something to consider.

    The cynic in me says let them have their opioids, they can all die off and go away. The pot smoker in me says “that’s really uncool man” and that we should try to help them figure it out somehow.
    ************
    Is it lonely up there on your pedestal? I am a supporter of marijuana but I had no idea it required me to look down on people who have a differing view than me.

  106. marcsasharc says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:36 pm
    You can tell pretty quickly which commenters have little to no experience with marijuana and the individuals who actually know the effects of the drug. Yes it is a drug, like caffeine. like alcohol. When you describe marijuana as this scary thing or say opioids are a better solution then that is where you sound like an idiot. Educate yourselves. Reefer Madness still affecting ignorant minds to this day. 😀

    —————————–

    Amazing, isn’t it?

    The NFL has no issue promoting beer and booze, but has issue with a natural plant that was legal prior to the racist 1937 drug laws during a bad recession which targeting Mexicans.

    Oh wait, it’s 80 years later and we still are talking about the same things.

  108. watchem313552556 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    I’d be interested to know if there have been studies on athletes that have suffered from CTE and the affects of medical marijuana. I bet the pros outweigh the cons.

    Is the NFL doing everything they can to help the players regarding pain management? I’d say, no! Medical marijuana is a great alternative than chronic pain, especially when you compare it to the pills the team doctors prescribe.

    2 1 Rate This
    ———————-

    There is early research being done that suggests that brain diseases like CTE or Alzherimer’s could be slowed, or even possibly offset, by smoking marijuana/ingesting a pill version of it.

    Again, this is all about big pharma not wanting Americans educated on the science and facts.

  109. Did he asked if he could use marijuana that contains no THC?

    Thats probably the most important aspect of the issue and its not even mentioned in the story.

  111. Tylawspick6, wow

    After years of disagreeing with 999 words out of every 1000 you’ve written, I find myself saying “heck yeah!” to your posts

    Wow

    Thanks

  113. aj66shanghai says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:20 pm
    Tylawspick6, wow

    After years of disagreeing with 999 words out of every 1000 you’ve written, I find myself saying “heck yeah!” to your posts

    Wow

    Thanks

    0 0 Rate This
    ——————–

    Did you ever think by you hitching your wagon to Goodell the cheater, and riding the anti-Pats train, was maybe the wrong side of the track to be on the entire time?

    How come I am right most of the time? Hmm.

  114. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Not Federally iis it legal. Maybe some states a “doc” can prescribe. And the fact that the NFL has business in multiple states with multiple laws it has to abide by federal guidelines. You cant have some teams getting a presecribtion for herb and some not able to due to state laws. I get everything you guys are saying. But the bottom line it is illegal. Maybe it shouldnt be but that is not on the NFL to decide. They are just following the FEDERAL law. I think potheads have lost common sense here. Its not weather you agree or not – its about the federal law. Like it or not. Change it at federal level and the NFL may adjust their protocol.
    ———————-

    They could very easily handle it like the NBA handles it, which is to not test for it.

  115. Michael E says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Painkiller, right. That’s just the new excuse to use for PR purposes. He just wants to get stoned.
    ———————-

    Maybe, but he would still be better off smoking weed than he would be by using opioids.

  116. Opiates get a bad rap. They pose less health risks than acetaminophen and ibuprofen and are wonderfully effective. I recommend them.

    Dependency is an issue mainly in people who use them recreationally or off-label.

    “Talk to your doctor about Percocet.”

  117. mmack66 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Not Federally iis it legal. Maybe some states a “doc” can prescribe. And the fact that the NFL has business in multiple states with multiple laws it has to abide by federal guidelines. You cant have some teams getting a presecribtion for herb and some not able to due to state laws. I get everything you guys are saying. But the bottom line it is illegal. Maybe it shouldnt be but that is not on the NFL to decide. They are just following the FEDERAL law. I think potheads have lost common sense here. Its not weather you agree or not – its about the federal law. Like it or not. Change it at federal level and the NFL may adjust their protocol.
    ———————-

    They could very easily handle it like the NBA handles it, which is to not test for it.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————–

    And, that right there is your dead giveaway.

    The NBA knows they’d have no league if they tested for it. lmao

    Goodell is corrupt. Plain and simple. This is pandering to big pharma and thinking it won’t affect ratings even more.

    Any poorly received decision from here on out will affect ratings. Going into a new CBA, the NFL is on dangerous ground here.

    The union needs to not take any concessions on this topic as a bone thrown, either.

    Stay vigilant, save your money, and hope ratings continue to tumble.

  118. Glad to see all the Dopers can get together and tell each other how smart they are on one thread. Thank God we have a President with some common sense on these matters. So the 2 biggest issues with the NFL Players are freeing Felons from prison and Smoking Dope? Great League!!!

  119. cabosan1978 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:09 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?

    =-=-=-=

    Cabosan1978 is hard at work on his time machine, so he can go back to 1850 and attempt to browbeat people in obeying the morally heinous Fugitive Slave Act, because “it’s the law.” Fortunately, he’s also a moron, so there’s not much chance he’ll get it right.

  120. @tylawspick6: We disagree when it comes to football, but on issues that truly matter, I believe we are on the same page.

    Keep posting the truth, brother.

    One day, the Drumphers will realize they are on the wrong side of history.

    It just takes patience.

    After time, even monkeys learn.

    Drumphers can’t be too far behind.

  121. “Consider this scenario: The NFL legalizes it. The Eagles and Patriots are playing in the SB in Dallas. The night before the game at 10 o’clock, Texas and DEA cops raid the Eagles’ hotel based on multiple anonymous tips that there is drug use going on there. Six or eight players are arrested for possession and paraphernalia. After a couple hours of investigation, the team is allowed to go to bed, excepting the arrested players, who are hauled off for booking.”
    ________________

    Soooooo…Belicheat caught a whiff and narc’d on Philly and their “kelly green”…least surprising hypothetical mystery solved ever.

    All you anti-marijuana clowns….keep up the fight little guys!!
    ____________________

    “Sham on the NFL.”

    #AproposTypos

  122. endtimesparty says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:47 pm
    Opiates get a bad rap. They pose less health risks than acetaminophen and ibuprofen and are wonderfully effective. I recommend them.

    Dependency is an issue mainly in people who use them recreationally or off-label.

    “Talk to your doctor about Percocet.”

    ______________________________________

    Factually incorrect. As a pharmacy tech for years, I saw it happen to plenty of good people under the supervision of an MD.

  123. i would be fired from my job for smoking marijuana. why are you different? also the guy is a idiot who says you dont get high off medical pot. lol

  124. willycents says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:26 am
    Yeah…because uder federal law it is ILLEGAL. No matter anyones opinion. Should the nfl let them use magic shrooms too…ya know cause its natural and all?
    —————————-
    Absolutely correct. The NFL has no choice but ban it.
    Consider this scenario: The NFL legalizes it. The Eagles and Patriots are playing in the SB in Dallas. The night before the game at 10 o’clock, Texas and DEA cops raid the Eagles’ hotel based on multiple anonymous tips that there is drug use going on there. Six or eight players are arrested for possession and paraphernalia. After a couple hours of investigation, the team is allowed to go to bed, excepting the arrested players, who are hauled off for booking. They are released at noon the next day(Sunday) after getting no sleep.

    Does anyone here think any NFL team (used these two because they were in it last year only) would not use whatever means necessary to win the SB? How about their fans, would they do it to insure their teams win? Absolutely to both questions
    ———————————-

    One major flaw in your statement. NO ONE is getting hauled off to the pokey. THAT is illegal unless it can be seen in a public place. Would I have probable cause to knock down a door or use a hotel key to enter a room (private property or a public place?) that all I have is pot smell pot? Not unless I had an eyewitness saying someone was going to be hurt or a FELONY was being committed. You don’t take doors for misdemeanors and in NO state is a Misd a must arrest UNLESS it’s domestic violence misdemeanor.Then you can take a door. DV being defined as boyfriend/gf/brother/sister/parent etc.

    Off the subject but if the McCourtey brothers or any brothers got into a fight it would be a must arrest as it would be treated as domestic violence.

    So NO, as a retired detective, trust me, no police officer is going to be put in that position. Teams have their own security as do hotels and by the time all that is bypassed, all you have left is a lingering odor WHICH I COULD CARE LESS ABOUT. Unless someone was driving. Then I’d make them walk or give them a ride home or to the subway.

    Besides, no cop wants his 15 minutes of fame unless it’s saving a life. You never want to be ‘that’ guy.

  125. flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 11:44 am
    Know your pot before you talk. Marijuana contains THC and CBD. Both are linked to medicinal aids. THC is a strong anti-inflammatory and pain killer and CBD aids in anti-seizure, heart failure and a whole host of problems. Lot of you posters just know pot as a strong Doritos and Oreo cookie aid. Medical marijuana will NOT get you high. I am on opioids because of medical issues and while medical marijuana is legal in the state I live in my employer can drug test me and fire me for a positive result

  126. Is it lonely up there on your pedestal? I am a supporter of marijuana but I had no idea it required me to look down on people who have a differing view than me.
    ———–

    No, like I said before I am a family man…but my kids are now home from school so I actually do long for loneliness a little bit…if loneliness = quiet. I keep yelling this is a no fun zone but they just laugh harder, because of course I’m not a stick in the mud and not being serious about it.

    I was not trying to come off as a man on a pedestal and considering that I was the pot smoker in this equation it’s kind of funny to me that you read it that way. I was just adding my two cents. I’m not sure how that came off as holier than thou but I am very sorry you were offended enough to comment about it. obviously it’s the religion thing or the drinking perhaps.

    Maybe I am just high.

  127. Pharmaceutical company ads + Bargaining chip for the owners during next collective bargaining negotiations = Continuation of nonsensical cannabis rules.

    Money and leverage, gentleman. Nothing more.

  128. endtimesparty says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Opiates get a bad rap. They pose less health risks than acetaminophen and ibuprofen and are wonderfully effective. I recommend them.
    ———————-

    Brought to you by the Pharmaceutical Industry

  129. Scalesofjustice says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Glad to see all the Dopers can get together and tell each other how smart they are on one thread.
    ———————

    Yep, those Big Pharma apologists are one goofy bunch.

  131. I love weed and it should be legal but, it doesn’t kill pain. May make an injury easier to deal with though. And medical marijuana does get you high, very high, you’ve got the best growers in the world supplying the dispensaries. It needs to be legal all together, I just think calling it a painkiller is going about it the wrong way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!