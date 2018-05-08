NFL suspends Mark Ingram four games for PEDs

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four games of the season.

The NFL has handed Ingram a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. That’s the standard suspension for a first-time PED offense.

Ingram will be allowed to participate in all of the Saints’ offseason work, training camp and the preseason, but he will not be able to practice or play in the first four games of the regular season. Ingram has not been participating in the Saints’ voluntary offseason workouts.

Last year Ingram led the Saints with 230 carries for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 416 yards.

With Ingram out, the Saints will rely even more on Alvin Kamara, last year’s offensive rookie of the year. Sixth-round rookie Boston Scott is also likely to see a bigger role in the offense.

There is no word on the specific substance Ingram tested positive for.