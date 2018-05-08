NFL suspends Mark Ingram four games for PEDs

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for the first four games of the season.

The NFL has handed Ingram a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. That’s the standard suspension for a first-time PED offense.

Ingram will be allowed to participate in all of the Saints’ offseason work, training camp and the preseason, but he will not be able to practice or play in the first four games of the regular season. Ingram has not been participating in the Saints’ voluntary offseason workouts.

Last year Ingram led the Saints with 230 carries for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 416 yards.

With Ingram out, the Saints will rely even more on Alvin Kamara, last year’s offensive rookie of the year. Sixth-round rookie Boston Scott is also likely to see a bigger role in the offense.

There is no word on the specific substance Ingram tested positive for.

38 responses to “NFL suspends Mark Ingram four games for PEDs

  2. There is no word on the specific substance Ingram tested positive for.

    ———————————————————————
    I’m going to guess it was steroids.

  8. as a big old whodat ill be the first to say that ingram is pretty average. extremely versatile but he kinda just keeps things in drive. i wouldnt mind finding a younger more ferocious power back and make the backifeild a 3 piece like it was when we SB’d Reggie/Alvin, Pierre/Ingram, Bell/???the new young power back

  10. whynotjustadmitit says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    In the words of Kamara during the Vikings game….

    Ha ha….::takes a bite of candy…Ha Ha….::hops side to side::….Ha Ha

    ///////////////////////

    I know right………. 11 caries 43 yards…Ha Ha.

  12. Ah ha!

    So, that’s how they did it last year. I bet my prediction of them missing the playoffs outright this year with an awful draft this year, comes true.

    Mickey Loomis should have been fired years ago.

    BB traded back in 2011, NE took Ridley and Vereen, and then proceeded to win 2 SBS (1 with Vereen where he was instrumental).

  13. Barney Fife says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:13 pm
    There is no word on the specific substance Ingram tested positive for.

    ———————————

    It doesn’t matter if its Peyton Manning’s Guyer Chinese stash or another brand.

    PEDs are PEDs.

  14. Ingram’s defense “ I didn’t know that drink contained a banned substance. Someone slipped that in my drink”.

  15. flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    whynotjustadmitit says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    In the words of Kamara during the Vikings game….

    Ha ha….::takes a bite of candy…Ha Ha….::hops side to side::….Ha Ha

    ///////////////////////

    I know right………. 11 caries 43 yards…Ha Ha.
    ________________________________

    Not quite as funny as………….. 7 – 38…..Ha Ha.

  18. Barney Fife says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    There is no word on the specific substance Ingram tested positive for.

    ———————————————————————
    I’m going to guess it was steroids.

    They NEVER say. It’s always “adderall”. However, we ,learned from starcaps and the tainted meat from Mexico that the NFL makes up the rules as they go along.

  20. Reporter: “Sean (Payton)… any comments on Ingram being suspended?”
    Payton: “He be gone… from this team [Saints] in 2019.”

  21. wafflestomp says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    whynotjustadmitit says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    In the words of Kamara during the Vikings game….

    Ha ha….::takes a bite of candy…Ha Ha….::hops side to side::….Ha Ha

    ///////////////////////

    I know right………. 11 caries 43 yards…Ha Ha.
    ________________________________

    Not quite as funny as………….. 7 – 38…..Ha Ha

    ////////////////////////

    But really not as funny as 44-21…………Ha Ha

  22. I would bet that a huge majority of players on some form of PED — the game is just that brutal. Better the NFL put out a list focused on healing/recovery and ban the rest with a three year suspension for violation.

  25. tylawspick6 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:33 pm
    Ah ha!

    So, that’s how they did it last year. I bet my prediction of them missing the playoffs outright this year with an awful draft this year, comes true.

    Mickey Loomis should have been fired years ago.

    BB traded back in 2011, NE took Ridley and Vereen, and then proceeded to win 2 SBS (1 with Vereen where he was instrumental).

    ——————

    Again Rob ninkovic and Rodney Harrison are saying hi

  26. flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm
    wafflestomp says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    whynotjustadmitit says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    In the words of Kamara during the Vikings game….

    Ha ha….::takes a bite of candy…Ha Ha….::hops side to side::….Ha Ha

    ///////////////////////

    I know right………. 11 caries 43 yards…Ha Ha.
    ________________________________

    Not quite as funny as………….. 7 – 38…..Ha Ha

    ////////////////////////

    But really not as funny as 44-21…………Ha Ha

    ——————————

    But even funnier was……….16 – 0……Ha Ha

  27. flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm
    wafflestomp says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    flviking says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    whynotjustadmitit says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    In the words of Kamara during the Vikings game….

    Ha ha….::takes a bite of candy…Ha Ha….::hops side to side::….Ha Ha

    ///////////////////////

    I know right………. 11 caries 43 yards…Ha Ha.
    ________________________________

    Not quite as funny as………….. 7 – 38…..Ha Ha

    ////////////////////////

    But really not as funny as 44-21…………Ha Ha
    __________________________

    But, then there’s 41 – 0……….Ha Ha.

    Or the funniest of all, Super Bowls 0 – 4………………….skoLOL!!!

  32. Meanwhile goodell is Kraft’s puppet and will never allow Tammy to get tested for Brazilian HGH. And patriot clowns are making jokes?

  34. thermanmerman99 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 7:44 pm
    Meanwhile goodell is Kraft’s puppet and will never allow Tammy to get tested for Brazilian HGH. And patriot clowns are making jokes?

    ————

    Now you are projecting Peyton’s infractions onto Brady? You have lost it….

  35. So now, the draft pick Boston Scott from Louisiana Tech will get a shot. Expect this little jitter bug to add to the Saints offense moving down the field. Kamara has to remain healthy though.

  38. And Rodger Goodell will continue to say there is no drug problem in the NFL anymore.

