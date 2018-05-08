Phil Simms: Giants in win-now mode

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
The Giants could have drafted Sam Darnold, Josh Allen or Josh Rosen as Eli Manning‘s heir apparent. But the plan for a young quarterback would have entailed at least a year sitting and watching.

Instead, with the No. 2 overall pick, the Giants selected Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who will help now.

“They’ve made it abundantly clear from the word go, as soon as this past season ended, what they’re going to try to do,” said former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, now a CBS analyst, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Keep the team together, fix it up a little, let Eli be the quarterback and try to win this year. This is not ‘we drafted Saquon to win and get in the playoffs in three years.’ It’s about this year. They put a lot of pressure on themselves. I understand what they’re doing.”

Simms said he believes Manning, at 37, has good years left in him. Therefore, the Giants didn’t need to draft Manning’s replacement yet.

“Thirty-seven? Big deal,” Simms said. “I was 38 and went to the Pro Bowl [in his final year of 1993].”

Simms expects the Giants “to be a lot better this year than they were last year.” Of course, it’s hard to be much worse than the Giants were last season.

56 responses to “Phil Simms: Giants in win-now mode

  The Giants messed up in not taking Manning's successor this year , in a draft that was the best QB draft wev'e since 2004. Anyway who's seen Manning throw a pass over the last 2 years can tell his arm strength is diminishing, and is accuracy is disappearing. Via PFF Manning has gotten worse each year over the last 5, at this point he's barely a starting caliber QB. The Giants still have major holes up front along their O-Line, Omaneh or whatever his name is horrible, crappy Center, rookie Guard in Hernandez needs to develop and their RT sucks. The only side really covered is Manning's blind side. The Defense has holes as well. I just dont see the Giants contending with Manning at QB, especially in a LOADED NFC with every team in the NFC-E possesing more talented overall rosters.

  10. “What did you say to them at halftime?” …still amazing.

    As an Eagles fan I of course want to beat the Giants, but I did not take much pleasure in their massive fail last year.

  12. NFC’s best QB’s :
    1. Rodgers
    2 Brees
    3 Wentz
    4 Ryan
    5 Stafford
    6 Newton
    7 Foles
    8 Cousins
    9 Newton
    10 Goff
    11 Garrappolo
    12 Eli

    Hence Giants don’t have a great shot

    Goff
    9 Garropolo
    10 Smith

  14. Most of the QBs taken in the first round (or any round) end up being average or worse. One was already off the board when the Giants picked. None of those guys are Peyton, Luck, or whoever you want to count as the next sure thing QB. On the other hand, I have not heard anybody express the view that Barkley will not be a very good RB. There is the view that if you pick that high, you need to take a QB. It’s view that is proven to be often a formula for disaster.

  15. Honestly, we see time and time how teams go worst to first. Even as an Eagles fan, I am not dismissing the Giants next season. We never think a team is capable of going from worst to first before suddenly looking up and that are 6-2 at the midway point.

    Sorry but I am not taking them lightly.

  16. I wholeheartedly agree, and would like nothing more than to see lil’ bro Manning (Eli) hoist that Lombardi again. But it all depends on OBJ: we know he can catch those one-handed wonders, but can he catch the ball with two (2) hands when it counts the most-est, e.g., in a game where an extra TD can “seal-the-deal” as it were?

  20. They went 11-5 in 2016, and this is the NFL. Would anyone really be stunned beyond belief if the Giants won 9 or 10 games this year? Teams make crazy turnarounds every year and the Giants do have top-5 skill position players at WR, RB, and TE (yes Engram is that good of a receiver).

  21. hawkkiller says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:07 pm
    …in a draft that was the best QB draft wev’e since 2004

    ****************************************************************************************

    Little early to be declaring that, isn’t it?

  23. To the TRUTH NFC QUARTERBACKS WITH TWO SUPER BOWL RINGS
    Eli 2
    Rodgers 1
    Bree’s 1
    Wentz None
    Foles 1
    Newton None
    Ryan None
    Cousins None
    Stafford None
    You get the point clown

  26. At the NFL level, half a dozen plays decide most games and last year the giants lost a lot of those plays and next year they could win them. I take nothing for granted as an Eagles fan. Having said that, at #2, I’m taking a QB I love or trading down with someone who loves one.

  27. Pat Shurmer is a highly respected assistant coach. But he runs a dink-and-dunk offense that will drive the fans crazy in short order and he is NOT a good HC. Norv 2.0 but less exciting.

  29. kennylc2015 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Honestly, we see time and time how teams go worst to first. Even as an Eagles fan, I am not dismissing the Giants next season. We never think a team is capable of going from worst to first before suddenly looking up and that are 6-2 at the midway point.

    Sorry but I am not taking them lightly.

    —————

    Agreed. Giants played the Eagles tough in both games last season. That being said, it looks like NY had many holes to fill, and whether they successfully did so remains to be seen.

  31. redclaw1314 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    either you’re in all win mode or tanking
    ——————————
    No not always, sometimes teams hope to just win some games, such as when in rebuild mode, or cap-hell-coping mode, too-many-guys-are-banged-up-mode, or say an experimental or experience-gaining mode with a young QB, and prob many other times when a team doesn’t want to lose but don’t want to risk going “all in” with their remaining assets for a win.

  33. If your running game has no credibility your QB is going to look awful. Giants had no running game under McAdooLittle and Reese’s Pieces. The Giants have a running game now. There will be a lot less 3d and 10’s and that makes playing QB immeasurably easier.

  34. As Philly showed last season, the backup QB had better be a capable, serviceable player or else the team will go down the tubes like Houston did when Watson went down.

  37. @elmerbrownelmerbrown says:

    The Truth says
    Cowboys 5
    Giants 4
    Redskins 3
    Iggles a lonely 1
    ================================================
    At least we can watch the replay in HD and stream it! You will never, ever be able to diminish that Super Bowl win. But you keep trying.

  39. but I did not take much pleasure in their massive fail last year

    Not me, I enjoyed every painful week of it. Looking forward to another season of doom.

  40. Which is more likely next spring:
    A) Giants draft in top 5
    B) Giants draft in bottom 10

    A, A all day as long as Eli is there

  41. The Giants are not as bad as 3 wine and far from 11. Good draft, better team, retool, not a rebuild til you scrap the QB…Denver, Arizona are in denial but clearly in that mode. The Browns and Jets….well it never ends. GMen always play my Eagles tough and I expect same this year:

  42. I have watched for over 50 years. Divisional games all bets are off. It is never surprising when the 3 & 13 divisional opponent beats the 13 & 3 divisional opponent. Especially in The NFC East but most other divisions as well. Divisions teams know the opposing teams plays and tendencies as well as their own.
    Giants could/should have much better season this year but they are not going anywhere. Maybe a wild card team if all goes very well.

  44. As a Giants fan I got a taste of what it is like to be an Eagles fan last year
    Trash Eli all you want he has TWO Rings which is one more then Philly has ever seen

    Keeping both QB’s in Philly is going to be some of the best TV ever
    Every bad pass will have the fans wanting the other guy
    Good luck

  45. J will says
    Now the iggles 1
    Super Bowl is better because it’s in HD
    Ok than 2 Giant Super Bowls in HD are still better than one at least the wast antennas on our TVs for the other 2 like yours in 1960 lol

  46. Phil,
    I have a wager,…..
    I say they don’t get to 8 wins.
    If they do,.. I send you 10# of Wis Cheese Curds.
    If they don’t, you have to wear a Packer jersey on set, autograph it, and send it to me.
    Deal ??

  47. mmmpierogi says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:30 pm
    hawkkiller says:
    May 8, 2018 at 3:07 pm
    …in a draft that was the best QB draft wev’e since 2004

    ****************************************************************************************

    Little early to be declaring that, isn’t it?

    ___________________________________________________________________

    Many scouts & executives/head coach’s were in the media talking class up as the most talent we’ve seen at the QB position since 2004, Bruce Arians is on record saying it was the best class talking talent he’s seen in the last 20 years.

  48. dlux36 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:36 pm
    The Giants are not as bad as 3 wine and far from 11. Good draft, better team, retool, not a rebuild til you scrap the QB…Denver, Arizona are in denial but clearly in that mode. The Browns and Jets….well it never ends. GMen always play my Eagles tough and I expect same this year:
    _______________________________________________

    That Arizona team you talk so cavalierly about SHUTOUT YOUR NYG 23-0 WITH A 3rd STRING QB, No David Johnson, Entire starting O-Line, one of their top WRs out and two defensive stars out….
    Arizona is a much better team than NY is. Now that they have their QB situation figured out, with a rebuilt O-Line and 4 first round picks starting up front along the O-Line with a loaded RB & WR corps and All-Pro RB/WR David Johnson healthy again with a top 5 defense on the other side of the ball Arizona would stomp NY again & will be a much better for the forseeable future. Everyone knows Eli is done but Gettleman apparently.

  49. Duh,this is worse then my teams hype. No I don’t believe my niners go to playoffs could we maybe sneak and get 10 wins sure,but as for the giants I’m sorry but 1 player (who is a running back) insignificant spot. Name me a rb who carried his team to super bowl? How many Super Bowls did AP win? What about MJD rb does not pull a team from being lackluster there a over edge player or final piece. So let me get this straight a 37 year old qb who has shown significant decline,the 6th worst overall defense that didn’t do anything to add to its core. With terrible oline who got much worse with the loss of richburg is all the sudden gonna beat the eagles and cowboys lol man I love former homer players who have no right talking cause they only care about there former team.

  50. Quit the lies.

    Eagles have 4 rings, one of them being a Super Bowl ring 2018 the other 3 being NFL Championship rings in 47, 48 and 1960.

    Lastly any NFC QB comparison that doesn’t include Wilson is dumb.

    Personally I am not a fan of ” Winning Now” as it hurts teams long term. Giants should have drafted a successor.

    As a giants fan I’m loving all the hate sent the giants and Eli’ s way. Everybody was saying the same thing before both of our Superbowl wins. I’ll admit I had more confidence in those oline than this one. What the giants have to avoid is injury, that always seems to get us either early in the season or preseason. Let’s not forget the off-season with jpp and firecrackers. Saying that from what I’m hearing from people out in ny is that Davis Webb has a live arm. Maybe now with the streak over we’ll get to see him if they have the season everybody expects. I don’t expect perfection as it never is with the giants, but this seems like just the right time for Eli to show why he is a Manning and can still win. Plus there’s always that silent competition between brothers of winning. Since Eli probably won’t catch Payton in overall wins maybe winning another Superbowl would tie it up for them.

  52. Oh and you guys act like there won’t be any qbs coming out of the draft next year, oh give him a year to learn behind Eli? Well if Eli is as bad as y’all say he is now what will he learn? R-E-L-A-X, is all I’m saying, only thing I’m worried about is the oline coming off a year where everybody said flowers was our best lineman(yikes) is it actually good enough?

  53. If igges have 4 rings The NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS HAVE 8 RINGS ,,,So any way the iggles fans wanna spin it THE NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS will have many more !

  54. The Truth says:

    May 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    NFC’s best QB’s :
    1. Rodgers
    2 Brees
    3 Wentz
    4 Ryan
    5 Stafford
    6 Newton
    7 Foles
    8 Cousins
    9 Newton
    10 Goff
    11 Garrappolo
    12 Eli

    ————————

    Foles is in the top ten for Qb’s of the NFC? That’s rich. You must be an Eagles fan. Only Eagles fans think Foles is good. The Reality is Foles was on a loaded team and took the calculated risks his brilliant coaching staff told him to. He is not a player that can elevate a team. If you actually watch back many of the playoffs games and the Superbowl, Foles just threw balls up and his receivers bailed him out. Many could have been interceptions. He is Case Keenum (Who you don’t even have on this list). Case Keenum was a backup that had to play all year, not 3 games when the NFC Top seed was already locked for the Eagle. I bet you anything the Eagles don’t even make the playoffs if Foles is forced to play all year. Foles is Case Keenum, but on a better overall team. Doesn’t belong on this list. It’s like when the Ravens won the Superbowl, should Trent Dilfer belong on a top list? Probably not.

  55. The Truth says:

    May 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    NFC’s best QB’s :
    1. Rodgers
    2 Brees
    3 Wentz
    4 Ryan
    5 Stafford
    6 Newton
    7 Foles
    8 Cousins
    9 Newton
    10 Goff
    11 Garrappolo
    12 Eli

    ————————

    ALso…how does this list not have Russel Wilson on it. I’d put him over Wentz personally. Wentz was Brilliant last year, but Wilson has been Brilliant for years. Also how is Stafford way better than Cousin’s. You can argue they are the same. Both haven’t won much of anything. Although you can argue Cousin’s has had less talent around him and has better stats.

  56. The Truth says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:03 pm
    NFC’s best QB’s :
    1. Rodgers
    2 Brees
    3 Wentz
    4 Ryan
    5 Stafford
    6 Newton
    7 Foles
    8 Cousins
    9 Newton
    10 Goff
    11 Garrappolo
    12 Eli

    Hence Giants don’t have a great shot

    Goff
    9 Garropolo
    10 Smith

    ————–

    Cousins!! LOL!!!!

Leave a Reply

