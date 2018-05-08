Report: Chandler Catanzaro prefers being warm

Getty Images

Most reasonable people, given a choice between more money and less money, or good weather or bad weather, will choose the thing that offers more comfort.

In some quarters, that is construed as a pejorative.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, former Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro is apparently somehow soft because he preferred a warm-weather destination in free agency.

Catanzaro grew up in South Carolina, and spent his first three years playing in Arizona. Where it’s, you know, warm. This offseason, he signed with the Buccaneers, where he gets to enjoy pleasant weather and the absence of state income taxes. And also, not playing for the Jets.

The Buccaneers have actually been worse at football lately than his previous team (26-54 the last five years, to the Jets’ 32-48), but it’s not as if either team is a contender to win the Super Bowl this season.

So Catanzaro was offered a three-year, $9.75 million contract with $3.75 million guaranteed. And he chose to accept it in a place where he’d be happy. Which seems normal, unless you’re the kind of twisted individual who finds some glory being on a bad team and cold at the same time.