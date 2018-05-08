Report: Chandler Catanzaro prefers being warm

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
Most reasonable people, given a choice between more money and less money, or good weather or bad weather, will choose the thing that offers more comfort.

In some quarters, that is construed as a pejorative.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, former Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro is apparently somehow soft because he preferred a warm-weather destination in free agency.

Catanzaro grew up in South Carolina, and spent his first three years playing in Arizona. Where it’s, you know, warm. This offseason, he signed with the Buccaneers, where he gets to enjoy pleasant weather and the absence of state income taxes. And also, not playing for the Jets.

The Buccaneers have actually been worse at football lately than his previous team (26-54 the last five years, to the Jets’ 32-48), but it’s not as if either team is a contender to win the Super Bowl this season.

So Catanzaro was offered a three-year, $9.75 million contract with $3.75 million guaranteed. And he chose to accept it in a place where he’d be happy. Which seems normal, unless you’re the kind of twisted individual who finds some glory being on a bad team and cold at the same time.

  1. where he gets to enjoy pleasant weather and the absence of state income taxes…the absence of state income taxes (not to mention city and local taxes as in some states)is huge…when my wife and I moved from Florida to North Carolina, I told my wife how much the move to take care of her parents was going to cost us tax-wise…she was shocked…don’t understand why more free agents don’t sign with Florida and Texas teams…

  2. Colder climates have closer communities than warm climates. People that live in places like Minnesota are humbled by Mother Nature every winter and they know the wrong kind of slip up results in freezing to death, especially in rural areas. They look out for each other more and have a greater sense of us vs the elements than the south will ever have. The south can keep this goof kicker.

  4. Sorry, but it is a good argument. Kickers in warm states or play in indoor facilities have better averages. Likewise, Punters and longer FG’s in Denver also do. It is one of the rare instances in sports that does make a difference.

  5. He does prefer “warm weather”…… understandable. The bigger issue is that when it gets hot for him on the field, he plays like a stick of butter and melts…..

  6. To each their own. From a sports perspective, I can see how a kicker would prefer warmer or indoor weather to kick in. It also depends on the amount of money you make. If you are making millions, Texas is a better choice, but when you compare the taxes vs income vs cost of living, the gap lessens. My sister moved from Minnesota to Texas because she thought it would be cheaper. She is now moving back because it actually isn’t any cheaper when you add her lower wages and price increases in other areas. It’s a matter of preference in weather. I have spent time in a lot of different places from the Middle East, to Virgina, to Puerto Rico. In PR I was a sweaty hot mess all the time. I strongly prefer the colder weather of MN. Plus, if it wasn’t for the Mayo clinic, my father would have died while waiting for appointments.

  7. I never understand why more pro athletes who make enough money to sustain multiple generations don’t take factors besides who is paying the most money into account–weather, winning vs losing team, quality organization vs dysfunctional, etc. I know some do take less $ to go to the Patriots for a ring, but when you are going to have 8 figures of assets, other quality of life issues should matter more.

  8. Another way to put it is, “ I was given 3.75 million dollars to not play for the Jets”. The pressure to follow up a 2nd rounder who flopped is a lot less than being in the media spotlight in NYC, and 3.75 mil on top? All day long…the weather is just a bonus.

  10. good riddance. I think we’re building something good here. Either way I’d take my chances with Darnold over Winston any day of the week.

  11. What really bothers me are the people that laud players for going to states where there are no income taxes. As the 1% rich, they should be paying their fair share. They should be held accountable for their refusal to do so.

  12. Rediculous contract for a guy who can’t make pressure FGs. He can slam a 50 yarder in the 2nd quarter but he can make a 20 yard FG to win a game. Arizona threw his rear out of our warm town.

  13. Jason Licht was the VP of Player Personnel for the Cardinals before the GM of the Bucs, just like Bowles was the DC for the Cardinals before being coach of the Jets.

    Seems to me there were word of mouth discussions going on between current and/or former Cardinals guys and they are the ones offering him contracts. First with the Jets and then the Bucs.

    He signed a 3 year 9.75 million dollar offer from Licht. It’s really not a surprise, even if better weather might have been a small factor.

  14. “As the 1% rich, they should be paying their fair share. They should be held accountable for their refusal to do so.”

    Then there is this guy, who has paid a whopping 5,000 in taxes a year, and thinks that does anything to support the government spending machine he most likely votes in every two years. I am no where near the earnings of these players and PAID 120k in tax last year. These players will pay more in a year than you do in 3 lifetimes. So if they want to “SNEAK” out of 5.1% of state tax to live somewhere more fiscally sound or more intelligently uses USE tax, than so be it.

    The funny thing about the fair share argument (the song cry of the anti 1% demonstration that Obama started just to eventually defeat Mit Romney), is it will eventually lead to more people moving first to states that have gone the use tax route, and then when idiots like this get their way through more federal regulation, to different countries, leaving the poor victims like him with a tax bill of 0.00 because his job will go with it.

  15. Well let’s see Manish…while the rest of the Jets are being “real men” shoveling 10 inches of snow and stuck inside after a noreaster, what will Catanzaro, that “non-real man” be doing….oh yeah…he’ll be golfing in a short sleeved shirt and shorts or comfortably relaxing in his boat out on Tampa Bay while fishing for dinner.

    And all he has to do is kick a football. Yeah…he’s an idiot.

  16. That “fair share” argument is weak.If the state doesnt require an income tax then paying none IS your fair share.As someone that lives in Florida, I pay no state income tax because the tourists pay restaurant and hotel taxes(as do I) so therefore we dont need a state oncome tax.Its not really that tricky.

