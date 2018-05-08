Report: Suspended Saint Mark Ingram wants a new contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
Saints running back Mark Ingram has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s PED policy, which is a curious time to ask for a pay raise. But that’s apparently what Ingram is doing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Ingram wants a new contract and will not participate in any of the Saints’ voluntary offseason work. Rapoport also suggested the Saints may have talked about trading Ingram.

Realistically, there’s no way the Saints are going to give Ingram a raise after he just got suspended. Ingram has one more year on his contract, with a base salary of $4 million, which will now be a little over $3 million because he’ll lose four weeks’ pay with the suspension.

The emergence of Alvin Kamara makes Ingram less important to the Saints’ offense. Ingram will turn 29 this year, and the Saints are likely to let him play out his contract and test free agency next year. That’s when he’ll find out if he’s worth more money than the Saints are paying him.

75 responses to “Report: Suspended Saint Mark Ingram wants a new contract

  3. Well, as if you didn’t see that coming, dudes brolic as a motha…..

    still the man though, Kamara is a stud but both dudes were dominant last year, id think Kamara would lose something or at the very least get a beating being a feature back should Ingram leave

  4. So you just got suspended and you want a raise? Another Millennial who thinks their entitled.

  6. Yeah…the Saints should tell him he can take his juicing and demands somewhere else. I’m more interested in what the other guy can do as a full time player. Kamara looked like the real thing last year.

  16. Saints fan here! No one made you sign that contract. If you want a raise, play out the contract you previously signed and don’t violate the PED policy, for starters!

  17. “do I smell trade bait?…and good luck with that new contract…”
    We’ll give you a 7th rounder for Ingram and your 6th.

    No one wants the headache. Not doing OTAs. PED suspension (which means not allowed on site). Either it is a simple offense or he is not valuable because of the lack of training time.

  20. funshipm174 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Another Millennial who thinks their entitled.
    ———————————————————
    Another Gen-X’er who doesn’t know which form of “there” to use. Hint, in this case it’s “they’re”.

  23. How is he almost 30 already? Dude got old fast. I bet he gambled on taking PEDs to put up big numbers in hopes that would maximize his market value. He gambled and lost!

  25. As his agent rubs his hands together greedily and says “ahhh, this is playing out exactly as I had hoped!”……wait, what?!?!?

  27. Start looking for a new team, Mr. Ingram.

    Did y’all see Cam(eron) Newton last night at the MET Gala — looked spiffy, but coulda done without the hat lol

    Gisele looked luscious, as usual, with her “guy” TB12. Bella Hadid: OMG!!

  29. funshipm174 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    So you just got suspended and you want a raise? Another Millennial who thinks their entitled.
    _________________________________________

    Entitled? You mean like the generation of baby boomers who bitch and moan about a pension, wanting to be paid for the rest of their lives after they retire, which took no investment of their own money. Talk about entitlement lmao. Millenials will pay into social security and likely will never see a dime of the benefits they paid into.

    Derp.

  30. I say pay him.

    Jackedupboonie said it at the top: RB’s only have so much tread, blah blah blah.

    Running backs have been programmed mentally to take less money.

    Whatever he wants, it is worth not blowing up the season.

    RB’s have adjusted to the drop in pay by torpedoing seasons for teams they are mad at (Hello Le”veon!!) .

    Whatever he wants, it has to be worth not allowing a veteran (underpaid) RB torpedo a season that could be a SB or deep playoff run season (where the real money rolls in).

  31. I’m not saying he’s innocent and is PROBABLY guilty. But a person does not have to have used a PED to be found guilty of usage. A diluted urine sample OR testing positive for a substance that can be used to mask PED usage, also deems you as having tested positive, for PED usage.

  32. I have to admit I am not normally looking to find joy in others’ misery but this dude is out there on so many levels thinking this is the right time to be asking about a new contract. Beyond common sense.

  33. tved12 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Did you seriously just compare this guy to Adrian Peterson? He can’t hold AP’s jock.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    I think he meant because Ingram is a Running Back, on suspension, and demanding more money.

  36. Nice.
    Get suspended for 4 games.
    Tell your employer you’re not showing up unless you have to.
    Demand a raise.
    Seems logical….

    A avg running back who would only cost 2 million to cut. Stop the drama & sign an UDFA RB who is young & has legs. Or wait till camp cuts & pick up a rb or 2. Done.

  37. And I want Scarlett Johansson and 68 GTO judge. (You know, as long as we’re dreaming big here Mark)

  38. candrwells says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm
    funshipm174 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Another Millennial who thinks their entitled.
    ———————————————————
    Another Gen-X’er who doesn’t know which form of “there” to use. Hint, in this case it’s “they’re”.
    ———————
    I don’t know any Gen-Xer who doesn’t know which spelling of the three to use in the proper situation. As for generation X, their grammar education was more rigorous than today and they’re using the correct usage they were taught in school far more than millennials supposedly learned there.

  39. Did you seriously just compare this guy to Adrian Peterson? He can’t hold AP’s jock

    ____________________

    He meant where Peterson demanded a raise after beating his boy and the Vikings pathetically said no problem.

  40. Their
    There
    They’re

    If you havent made a typo while absentmindedly mixing up those 3 words in your life than congrats….that and 2 bucks will get you a medium coffee at Dunkin Donuts.

  43. He just got suspended for four games, and he’s a 29-year-old RB. How much trade value would he have?

  46. There isn’t one millennial who doesn’t cry when their team doesn’t get a participation trophy that they feel they’re entitled to receive even though they finished in last place.
    There
    They’re
    Their…

  47. Straight up trade: Ingram for Gillislee
    Pats can afford to have him sit 4 weeks & Gillislee can be the work horse & give AK needed rest….

  48. notlistinin says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:30 pm
    candrwells says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm
    funshipm174 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Another Millennial who thinks their entitled.
    ———————————————————
    Another Gen-X’er who doesn’t know which form of “there” to use. Hint, in this case it’s “they’re”.
    ———————
    I don’t know any Gen-Xer who doesn’t know which spelling of the three to use in the proper situation. As for generation X, their grammar education was more rigorous than today and they’re using the correct usage they were taught in school far more than millennials supposedly learned there.

    _________________

    I’m a Baby Boomer and lament today’s education system vs our generation. We know the education system is NOT what it used to be when a LOT of Millennials think “conversate” is proper English.

  49. Why is this type of “sandbagging” and unmitigated gall a surprise in this day and age???

    You have no problem with it in a POTUS!

  51. Wow….that is impeccable timing…Mark Ingram may be the dumbest human being in the world….at least come back, tear it up for a a few weeks and then ask…..wow…just wow!

  52. Part of what made Kamara so dangerous was coming in on fresh legs after the defense had to deal with another upper-tier RB. If they get rid of Ingram and don’t replace him, I don’t see Kamara being as effective and I think Ingram sees that.

  54. Millenials will pay into social security and likely will never see a dime of the benefits they paid into.

    Derp.

    _________________________________________________________

    @patswhatsup

    This is one of the most commonly repeated statements that is totally incorrect.

    You do understand that the majority of SS benefits are paid from payroll deductions, right?

    What that means is the only way millennials ‘never see a dime’ is if the entire country unemployed….not a very likely scenario, wouldn’t you agree?

    Even if nothing is done to ensure full benefits after the SS Trust fund (where SURPLUS SS funds are kept) is exhausted in 15 to 18 years, current estimates are that SS will still be able to pay approximately 70% to 75% of promised benefits after that.

    Clearly we would all prefer to receive 100% of the benefits we have been promised by the government, but 70 or 75% is alot more than ‘never seeing a dime’, right?

  61. Ingram, shut up dude. This is like me at my job, after I assault someone, hey pops (because I work for my dad), I think $370 per paycheck isn’t enough. It’s just a hypothetical. I don’t do those things, but you know where I’m going.

  62. It was all looking good for this season until Mark pulled a Willie Snead. Thanks a lot, dude.

  64. Now you know how he got the 1300 yards. He was juiced to his gills. HIs career was very average for a Heisman winner. Let’s see how well he can run when he’s not cheating.

  66. Chris Ballard on line 1…
    Mike Maccagnan on line 2…
    Brian Gutekunst on line 3…
    John Schneider on line 4…
    Ozzie Newsome on line 5…

    There are a few possibilities out there.

  68. jw619 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:13 pm
    There isn’t one millennial who doesn’t cry when their team doesn’t get a participation trophy that they feel they’re entitled to receive even though they finished in last place.
    There
    They’re
    Their…

    ———————————–

    So Who are the Millennial’s of the NFL? THEY’RE the Indianapolis Colts and it’s THEIR own fault for hanging Participation Banners so THERE

  69. dcpatfan says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:34 pm
    Why is this type of “sandbagging” and unmitigated gall a surprise in this day and age???

    You have no problem with it in a POTUS!
    —————————————-
    Thankfully we have term limits and he is gone now. Why are you still complaining about him?

  71. kissbillsrings says:
    May 8, 2018 at 6:13 pm
    Straight up trade: Ingram for Gillislee
    Pats can afford to have him sit 4 weeks & Gillislee can be the work horse & give AK needed rest….

    ———————
    The Pats likely wont have roster space for Gillislee as it is.

  73. Give it to him. Their rushing attack was killer last year. Maybe he’s not asking for that much.

