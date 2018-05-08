Report: Terrell McClain sets visit with Cowboys

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

Defensive tackle Terrell McClain has drawn interest from multiple teams since being released by Washington and one of them is reportedly the team he played for from 2014-2016.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports that McClain is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys. McClain met with the Dolphins last week and the 49ers on Monday.

The prospect of a McClain return came up in an interview with Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay shortly after McClain became a free agent.

“We’re gonna look at opportunities to improve the team,” McClay said, via 105.3 The Fan. “He had a great run here and if he wants to come back we’ll definitely look at it.”

McClain played in 30 games for the Cowboys and started all 15 he played during the 2016 season. He had 61 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over his entire run in Dallas.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Terrell McClain sets visit with Cowboys

  1. nice, as long as we don’t overpay, its a win win…he knows the system, whats expected and the coaches already

  2. The Cowboys could use McClain. There was an obvious drop off after
    the unfortunate loss of Paea. The Cowboys were not wrong when they
    declined to pay McClain 7 million a year, however, if McClain is reasonable
    in his demands, he will make the Cowboys better. Not a lot better,but enough
    that indicates they should try to sign him.

  4. He was a quality piece on the line, which could be a strength of ours this year…if the LB corps shapes up well and Sean Lee can stay healthy, the defense might surprise some folks with DLaw, Irving, Taco and Crawford manning a deep front four and the young DBs stepping up. Just gotta see if Heath and Woods can hold down the back end.

  5. He wasn’t worth keeping around the first time and Washington doesn’t want him, soooooo what’s changed?

  6. 4

    4

    Rate This

    @cowboybillscustoms says:

    He was a quality piece on the line, which could be a strength of ours this year…if the LB corps shapes up well and Sean Lee can stay healthy, the defense might surprise some folks with DLaw, Irving, Taco and Crawford manning a deep front four and the young DBs stepping up. Just gotta see if Heath and Woods can hold down the back end.
    ===============================================================================
    If, if, if, might surprise…that sums up the Cowboys!

  8. First, if he signs he will be a starter and Collins then becomes depth. Secondly, if Dak went down I would have confidence in Cooper Rush coming in. He is a “serious” (legit) backup.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!