Report: Terrell McClain sets visit with Cowboys

Defensive tackle Terrell McClain has drawn interest from multiple teams since being released by Washington and one of them is reportedly the team he played for from 2014-2016.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan reports that McClain is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys. McClain met with the Dolphins last week and the 49ers on Monday.

The prospect of a McClain return came up in an interview with Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay shortly after McClain became a free agent.

“We’re gonna look at opportunities to improve the team,” McClay said, via 105.3 The Fan. “He had a great run here and if he wants to come back we’ll definitely look at it.”

McClain played in 30 games for the Cowboys and started all 15 he played during the 2016 season. He had 61 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over his entire run in Dallas.