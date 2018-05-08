Reuben Foster pleads not guilty to all charges

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
In a move that will surprise no one, 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has pleaded not guilty to three pending felony charges arising from a domestic incident occurring earlier this year.

Few criminal defendants plead guilty or no contest at the arraignment stage; in most cases, the prosecution is just getting started.

Foster remains on leave from the 49ers while the legal process proceeds. 49ers G.M. John Lynch has said that if it’s proven with the court system that Foster committed domestic violence, Foster no longer will be a member of the team.

The alleged victim in the case has recanted the core claims against Foster; the question becomes whether other evidence would support a finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

As to the pending charge arising from alleged possession of an illegal assault weapon, the change of heart won’t matter. However, the consequences for Foster from both a team and league perspective probably would be less severe.

28 responses to “Reuben Foster pleads not guilty to all charges

  3. kevo95 says:
    May 8, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    He should be put away for animal cruelty as well
    ———————–

    Why? Because of 1 unreliable witnesses testimony that has already been retracted? You are aware there was 3 people at the house at the time of the supposed event. 1 says nothing happened, 1 says they saw nothing happen, the 3rd says they lied when they said something happened but nothing really happened…….

  5. Old habits are hard to break. I doubt this is the last misstep we will read about with this dude.

  6. I don’t know anything about this case just heard about it here. Regarding what another post said above regarding animal cruelty. Any adult that knowingly hurts animals causing them pain and suffering is very likely to do the same with vulnerable people and should be if guilty be banged up for a long time.

  8. seahawkboymike says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:05 pm
    You stay classy, Zero-Niners

    ———-

    Did you forget about Trevone Boykin and Malik McDowell? 😀

  10. Video evidence of girl fight where woman is pulling her by the ear that got ruptured… why should we believe animal cruelty claim or any other claim when she obviously was injured from a fight not involving foster?

  11. seahawkboymike says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    You stay classy, Zero-Niners

    —————————————————–

    We will, by allowing the criminal justice to play out. By the way, buried in the sensationalist headline earlier today is that the animal cruelty claim was part of the girlfriend’s retracted testimony. Meaning it’s BS too, but hey facts have never gotten in the way of Seahack trolls from spewing bile.

  15. tommymomoney says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Whiner fans are the only ones buying into the ‘retracted story’. Prosecutors clearly aren’t.

    ———————————————

    Actually they are, which is why they delayed the hearing. To review the video evidence which corroborates the testimony of the girlfriend that she received her bruises from a previous fight with another female. That fight was video taped by the way.

    *CHOO CHOO* here comes the clue train! Last stop is YOU.

  16. Why does the abuse of an animal evoke more outrage than the abuse of a woman? It could have something to do with this woman choosing to be with this individual even after being well aware of his reported and also alleged behavior over a significant period of time. Reports now even indicate an unwillingness on her part to press charges. This innocent dog didn’t choose to be subjected to this piece of garbages’ violence and total disregard for a life that I would argue has much more value than this animal.

  17. I was framed by the cops, the dog bit me, I wasn’t even there, self defense, she’s a liar, I was taking a tainted supplement, temporary insanity, I have a split personality, the devil made me do it, collusion—–NOT GUILTY, man

  18. BraceForImpact says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm
    tommymomoney says:
    May 8, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Whiner fans are the only ones buying into the ‘retracted story’. Prosecutors clearly aren’t.

    ———————————————

    Actually they are, which is why they delayed the hearing. To review the video evidence which corroborates the testimony of the girlfriend that she received her bruises from a previous fight with another female. That fight was video taped by the way.

    *CHOO CHOO* here comes the clue train! Last stop is YOU.

    ___________________________________________

    Great ‘clue train’ blast. And what about the driver who was passing by and was stopped by the victim, who used his cell phone to call the police because hers had been smashed by Reuben? Did she make that up as well?

  19. tommymomoney says:
    Great ‘clue train’ blast. And what about the driver who was passing by and was stopped by the victim, who used his cell phone to call the police because hers had been smashed by Reuben? Did she make that up as well?
    ————————————-
    You mean the witness who can only testify that he/she was the first one to hear her made up story? Bottom line, you either believe the “victim” or you do not. If you believe her then you believe she made up the story and nothing happened. If you believe she is a liar then what crime actually took place? The fight in which there is video evidence of which does not include Foster? If you want to hold Foster accountable for the gun violation and destruction of property (cell phone) then you will probably have support from most people. Continuing to push a DV case were everyone who was there admits that nothing happened is not justice. It is like people just want him to be guilty and punished regardless of the facts.

  22. kamthechancellor says:
    May 8, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Pride of San Francisco. Listen to all the apologists in here. Stay classy losers.

    ———————————–

    Says the genius whose team employs Frank Clark. Oh who am I kidding these are the same “fans” who need google to find out who Shaun Alexander and Matt Hasselbeck are.

  23. I will ask this, why when the cops showed up didn’t he say I never touched her she got into a fight w some chick? When an abused person retracts it does not mean it didn’t happen! Come on…you are all smarter than to think that must mean it did not possibly happen. People who can hurt loving innocent animals can certain attack a person who they are in a fight with and usually do.

  24. He’s guilty of a fedreral crime if that short barreled rifle belongs to him and is not registered per the NFA. The penalty is up to 10 years in the federal penitentiary. That’s beyond whatever law CA has for assault weapons. Any other non celebrity citizen caught with that weapon would already be charged and awaiting trial. Obviously, if you can play ball, or have a bunch of money to pay attorneys, you don’t have to live with the same legislation and legislative bodies that govern us commoners. If they wanted his dude jailed, he would be jailed.

  25. I don’t see how they can convict him beyond a reasonable doubt if the victim refuses to testify or if she tells the jury that she made the whole thing up, since there is no witness to the alleged violence. Yes there are witnesses who can claim that he tried to keep her from calling the police, but he was trying to prevent her from lying to the police about something that never happened. Is that a crime? Not sure what the evidence for the weapon charge is so I will wait for more information on that.

  26. Regardless of how the SBR stuff works out, this MUST be at least a 6 game suspension as we learned from the NFL during the Zeke Elliott case.

    Foster says that he didn’t hit her. Zeke said that he didn’t hit her and had multiple witnesses saying the same thing.

    Foster’s accuser has told conflicting stories. Zeke’s accuser told conflicting stories.

    Foster’s accuser stated that she would ruin his career. Zeke’s accuser did the same.

    Foster was arrested for DV. Zeke was not and two different Police departments found no cause to arrest or charge him.

    Zeke got a 6 game suspension anyway.

  27. coloradocowboy says:
    May 9, 2018 at 12:57 am
    Regardless of how the SBR stuff works out, this MUST be at least a 6 game suspension as we learned from the NFL during the Zeke Elliott case.

    Foster says that he didn’t hit her. Zeke said that he didn’t hit her and had multiple witnesses saying the same thing.

    Foster’s accuser has told conflicting stories. Zeke’s accuser told conflicting stories.

    Foster’s accuser stated that she would ruin his career. Zeke’s accuser did the same.

    Foster was arrested for DV. Zeke was not and two different Police departments found no cause to arrest or charge him.

    Zeke got a 6 game suspension anyway.

    ——-

    Difference being Foster’s accuser is now on his side with video proof that she lied , Zeke’s one cooperated with the NFL to bring him down

