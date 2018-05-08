Running back Terrance West visits the Eagles

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Free agent Terrance West visited the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

West, 27, played 27 games for the Ravens over the past three seasons, including the first five of last season before a quadriceps injury.

Alex Collins became the lead back in West’s absence last season, making West an inactive on game day. The Ravens did not re-sign him after the season.

West’s best season came in 2016 when he started 13 of the 16 games he played. He rushed for 774 yards and five touchdowns. He has 1,816 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in his career, having spent time with Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore.

3 responses to “Running back Terrance West visits the Eagles

  1. This guy was a healthy scratch, he was supposed to be back around week 10? Buck Allen, and woodhead out played him. not saying much. Talk to anyone around Baltimore about this kid and you will find out he is one of those Baltimore kids causing all the problems in the city. I’d love to say a waste of talent, but he doesn’t have any, so lets say waste of life….

  2. He was a hard nosed RB in Baltimore, but went down with injury. No one expected Alex Collins to come in and steal the show. I hope he lands somewhere, where they can use a bruising back.

    Yeah, you’ve never spoken to anyone from Baltimore.

