T.J. Green ready for new start in Colts’ new defense

T.J. Green hasn’t lived up to the expectations the Colts put on him by making him a second-round choice in 2016, but in fairness, the defensive back hasn’t had a chance.

He played only one season as a starting safety in college, arriving at Clemson as a receiver. Then, last season, the Colts switched him to cornerback in training camp, starting him at his new position after only three weeks of practice.

“That was a little bit of my fault,” General Manager Chris Ballard said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. “Don’t blame that on the coaches. Blame that on me. Right when I got here, I figured ‘Let’s cut the field down for him.’ That was on me. And then he struggled in L.A. [in the season opener]. He’s a safety.”

Green is back at safety, with a new coaching staff in a new scheme and with a new start.

“I feel like this scheme is built for players like me,” Green said.

Green, who turns 23 next week, has made 11 starts in two seasons. His time is now.

“I feel like there ain’t no time to waste,” Green said. “This is a business league. You have to perform. And that’s what I’m here to do. I’m here to produce.”