Theo Riddick on Lions’ new running back additions: I love it

Posted by Charean Williams on May 8, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Lions moved up to select Kerryon Johnson in the second round after signing LeGarrette Blount in free agency. Detroit is trying to improve the league’s worst rushing offense from a year ago, and returning running back Theo Riddick welcomes the competition . . . and the help.

I love it,” Riddick said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “I love competition. That’s why you play the game. I think we all do.”

Riddick said Reggie Bush and Joique Bell welcomed him as a sixth-round pick in 2013, and he plans to pay it forward by mentoring Johnson.

“It definitely helped me help others, especially younger guys, and try to lead and help them make the team and gain knowledge about the game,” Riddick said. “I put my teammates first. I was always taught that as a player and as a young kid and I continue to put that out.”

Riddick also is ready to learn from Blount, believing the three-time Super Bowl winner can teach him a thing or two.

“He’s been to a few Super Bowls and has won a few,” Riddick said. “He’s just coming off winning the Super Bowl, so that’s a lot of experience. I’m just open and want to learn from him.”

Riddick rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries last season and caught 53 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Theo Riddick on Lions’ new running back additions: I love it

  1. Among the worst rushing teams for YEARS…

    LITERALLY nosedived the year Caldwell started as HC.

    Even Schwartz had them somewhat respectable.

    2014 5th last
    2015 Last
    2016 3rd last
    2017 Last

  2. Theo is a smart guy. He knows he’s already cut unless he can prove to have some value as a mentor.

  3. Riddick may be cut to save money. Abdullah is still on a rookie contract that pays him a lot less. Riddick is smart to make sure to tell the press that he’s a team player, team first, all of that stuff. If he gets cut by the Lions, his attitude will be what opens the door to his next team.

    Haven’t heard much from Abdullah since Blount was acquired – nothing since the draft.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!